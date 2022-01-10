💬 Gifted Chat

The most complete chat UI for React Native & Web

Demo Web 🖥

Snack GiftedChat playground







Scalable chat API/Server written in Go

API Tour | React Native Gifted tutorial







Features

🎉 react-native-web able (since 0.10.0) web configuration

web configuration Write with TypeScript (since 0.8.0)

(since 0.8.0) Fully customizable components

Composer actions (to attach photos, etc.)

Load earlier messages

Copy messages to clipboard

Touchable links using react-native-parsed-text

Avatar as user's initials

Localized dates

Multi-line TextInput

InputToolbar avoiding keyboard

Redux support

System message

Quick Reply messages (bot)

Typying indicatior react-native-typing-animation

Dependency

Use version 0.2.x for RN >= 0.44.0

for RN Use version 0.1.x for RN >= 0.40.0

for RN Use version 0.0.10 for RN < 0.40.0

Installation

Using npm: npm install react-native-gifted-chat --save

Using Yarn: yarn add react-native-gifted-chat

react-native-video and expo-av

Both dependencies are removed since 0.11.0 .

. You still be able to provide a video but you need to provide renderMessageVideo prop.

You have a question?

Please check this readme and may find a response Please ask on StackOverflow first: https://stackoverflow.com/questions/tagged/react-native-gifted-chat Find response on existing issues Try to keep issues for issues

Example

import React, { useState, useCallback, useEffect } from 'react' import { GiftedChat } from 'react-native-gifted-chat' export function Example ( ) { const [messages, setMessages] = useState([]); useEffect( () => { setMessages([ { _id : 1 , text : 'Hello developer' , createdAt : new Date (), user : { _id : 2 , name : 'React Native' , avatar : 'https://placeimg.com/140/140/any' , }, }, ]) }, []) const onSend = useCallback( ( messages = [] ) => { setMessages( previousMessages => GiftedChat.append(previousMessages, messages)) }, []) return ( < GiftedChat messages = {messages} onSend = {messages => onSend(messages)} user={{ _id: 1, }} /> ) }

Advanced example

See App.tsx for a working demo!

"Slack" example

See the files in example-slack-message for an example of how to override the default UI to make something that looks more like Slack -- with usernames displayed and all messages on the left.

Message object

e.g. Chat Message

export interface IMessage { _id: string | number text: string createdAt: Date | number user: User image?: string video?: string audio?: string system?: boolean sent?: boolean received?: boolean pending?: boolean quickReplies?: QuickReplies }

{ _id : 1 , text : 'My message' , createdAt : new Date ( Date .UTC( 2016 , 5 , 11 , 17 , 20 , 0 )), user : { _id : 2 , name : 'React Native' , avatar : 'https://facebook.github.io/react/img/logo_og.png' , }, image : 'https://facebook.github.io/react/img/logo_og.png' , video : 'http://commondatastorage.googleapis.com/gtv-videos-bucket/sample/ElephantsDream.mp4' , sent : true , received : true , pending : true , }

e.g. System Message

{ _id : 1 , text : 'This is a system message' , createdAt : new Date ( Date .UTC( 2016 , 5 , 11 , 17 , 20 , 0 )), system : true , }

e.g. Chat Message with Quick Reply options

See PR #1211

interface Reply { title: string value: string messageId?: any } interface QuickReplies { type : 'radio' | 'checkbox' values: Reply[] keepIt?: boolean }

{ _id : 1 , text : 'This is a quick reply. Do you love Gifted Chat? (radio) KEEP IT' , createdAt : new Date (), quickReplies : { type : 'radio' , keepIt : true , values : [ { title : '😋 Yes' , value : 'yes' , }, { title : '📷 Yes, let me show you with a picture!' , value : 'yes_picture' , }, { title : '😞 Nope. What?' , value : 'no' , }, ], }, user : { _id : 2 , name : 'React Native' , }, }, { _id : 2 , text : 'This is a quick reply. Do you love Gifted Chat? (checkbox)' , createdAt : new Date (), quickReplies : { type : 'checkbox' , values : [ { title : 'Yes' , value : 'yes' , }, { title : 'Yes, let me show you with a picture!' , value : 'yes_picture' , }, { title : 'Nope. What?' , value : 'no' , }, ], }, user : { _id : 2 , name : 'React Native' , }, }

Props

messages (Array) - Messages to display

(Array) - Messages to display isTyping (Bool) - Typing Indicator state; default false . If you use renderFooter it will override this.

(Bool) - Typing Indicator state; default . If you use it will override this. text (String) - Input text; default is undefined , but if specified, it will override GiftedChat's internal state (e.g. for redux; see notes below)

(String) - Input text; default is , but if specified, it will override GiftedChat's internal state (e.g. for redux; see notes below) placeholder (String) - Placeholder when text is empty; default is 'Type a message...'

(String) - Placeholder when is empty; default is messageIdGenerator (Function) - Generate an id for new messages. Defaults to UUID v4, generated by uuid

(Function) - Generate an id for new messages. Defaults to UUID v4, generated by uuid user (Object) - User sending the messages: { _id, name, avatar }

(Object) - User sending the messages: onSend (Function) - Callback when sending a message

(Function) - Callback when sending a message alwaysShowSend (Bool) - Always show send button in input text composer; default false , show only when text input is not empty

(Bool) - Always show send button in input text composer; default , show only when text input is not empty locale (String) - Locale to localize the dates. You need first to import the locale you need (ie. require('dayjs/locale/de') or import 'dayjs/locale/fr' )

(String) - Locale to localize the dates. You need first to import the locale you need (ie. or ) timeFormat (String) - Format to use for rendering times; default is 'LT'

(String) - Format to use for rendering times; default is dateFormat (String) - Format to use for rendering dates; default is 'll'

(String) - Format to use for rendering dates; default is loadEarlier (Bool) - Enables the "load earlier messages" button, required for infiniteScroll

(Bool) - Enables the "load earlier messages" button, required for isKeyboardInternallyHandled (Bool) - Determine whether to handle keyboard awareness inside the plugin. If you have your own keyboard handling outside the plugin set this to false; default is true

(Bool) - Determine whether to handle keyboard awareness inside the plugin. If you have your own keyboard handling outside the plugin set this to false; default is onLoadEarlier (Function) - Callback when loading earlier messages

(Function) - Callback when loading earlier messages isLoadingEarlier (Bool) - Display an ActivityIndicator when loading earlier messages

(Bool) - Display an when loading earlier messages renderLoading (Function) - Render a loading view when initializing

(Function) - Render a loading view when initializing renderLoadEarlier (Function) - Custom "Load earlier messages" button

(Function) - Custom "Load earlier messages" button renderAvatar (Function) - Custom message avatar; set to null to not render any avatar for the message

(Function) - Custom message avatar; set to to not render any avatar for the message showUserAvatar (Bool) - Whether to render an avatar for the current user; default is false , only show avatars for other users

(Bool) - Whether to render an avatar for the current user; default is , only show avatars for other users showAvatarForEveryMessage (Bool) - When false, avatars will only be displayed when a consecutive message is from the same user on the same day; default is false

(Bool) - When false, avatars will only be displayed when a consecutive message is from the same user on the same day; default is onPressAvatar (Function( user )) - Callback when a message avatar is tapped

(Function( )) - Callback when a message avatar is tapped onLongPressAvatar (Function( user )) - Callback when a message avatar is long-pressed

(Function( )) - Callback when a message avatar is long-pressed renderAvatarOnTop (Bool) - Render the message avatar at the top of consecutive messages, rather than the bottom; default is false

(Bool) - Render the message avatar at the top of consecutive messages, rather than the bottom; default is renderBubble (Function) - Custom message bubble

(Function) - Custom message bubble renderTicks (Function( message )) - Custom ticks indicator to display message status

(Function( )) - Custom ticks indicator to display message status renderSystemMessage (Function) - Custom system message

(Function) - Custom system message onPress (Function( context , message )) - Callback when a message bubble is pressed

(Function( , )) - Callback when a message bubble is pressed onLongPress (Function( context , message )) - Callback when a message bubble is long-pressed; default is to show an ActionSheet with "Copy Text" (see example using showActionSheetWithOptions() )

(Function( , )) - Callback when a message bubble is long-pressed; default is to show an ActionSheet with "Copy Text" (see example using ) inverted (Bool) - Reverses display order of messages ; default is true

(Bool) - Reverses display order of ; default is renderUsernameOnMessage (Bool) - Indicate whether to show the user's username inside the message bubble; default is false

(Bool) - Indicate whether to show the user's username inside the message bubble; default is renderMessage (Function) - Custom message container

(Function) - Custom message container renderMessageText (Function) - Custom message text

(Function) - Custom message text renderMessageImage (Function) - Custom message image

(Function) - Custom message image renderMessageVideo (Function) - Custom message video

(Function) - Custom message video imageProps (Object) - Extra props to be passed to the <Image> component created by the default renderMessageImage

(Object) - Extra props to be passed to the component created by the default videoProps (Object) - Extra props to be passed to the video component created by the required renderMessageVideo

(Object) - Extra props to be passed to the video component created by the required lightboxProps (Object) - Extra props to be passed to the MessageImage 's Lightbox

(Object) - Extra props to be passed to the 's Lightbox isCustomViewBottom (Bool) - Determine whether renderCustomView is displayed before or after the text, image and video views; default is false

(Bool) - Determine whether renderCustomView is displayed before or after the text, image and video views; default is renderCustomView (Function) - Custom view inside the bubble

(Function) - Custom view inside the bubble renderDay (Function) - Custom day above a message

(Function) - Custom day above a message renderTime (Function) - Custom time inside a message

(Function) - Custom time inside a message renderFooter (Function) - Custom footer component on the ListView, e.g. 'User is typing...' ; see App.tsx for an example. Overrides default typing indicator that triggers when isTyping is true.

(Function) - Custom footer component on the ListView, e.g. ; see App.tsx for an example. Overrides default typing indicator that triggers when is true. renderChatEmpty (Function) - Custom component to render in the ListView when messages are empty

(Function) - Custom component to render in the ListView when messages are empty renderChatFooter (Function) - Custom component to render below the MessageContainer (separate from the ListView)

(Function) - Custom component to render below the MessageContainer (separate from the ListView) renderInputToolbar (Function) - Custom message composer container

(Function) - Custom message composer container renderComposer (Function) - Custom text input message composer

(Function) - Custom text input message composer renderActions (Function) - Custom action button on the left of the message composer

(Function) - Custom action button on the left of the message composer renderSend (Function) - Custom send button; you can pass children to the original Send component quite easily, for example, to use a custom icon (example)

(Function) - Custom send button; you can pass children to the original component quite easily, for example, to use a custom icon (example) renderAccessory (Function) - Custom second line of actions below the message composer

(Function) - Custom second line of actions below the message composer onPressActionButton (Function) - Callback when the Action button is pressed (if set, the default actionSheet will not be used)

(Function) - Callback when the Action button is pressed (if set, the default will not be used) bottomOffset (Integer) - Distance of the chat from the bottom of the screen (e.g. useful if you display a tab bar)

(Integer) - Distance of the chat from the bottom of the screen (e.g. useful if you display a tab bar) minInputToolbarHeight (Integer) - Minimum height of the input toolbar; default is 44

(Integer) - Minimum height of the input toolbar; default is listViewProps (Object) - Extra props to be passed to the messages <ListView> ; some props can't be overridden, see the code in MessageContainer.render() for details

(Object) - Extra props to be passed to the messages ; some props can't be overridden, see the code in for details textInputProps (Object) - Extra props to be passed to the <TextInput>

(Object) - Extra props to be passed to the textInputStyle (Object) - Custom style to be passed to the <TextInput>

(Object) - Custom style to be passed to the multiline (Bool) - Indicates whether to allow the <TextInput> to be multiple lines or not; default true .

(Bool) - Indicates whether to allow the to be multiple lines or not; default . keyboardShouldPersistTaps (Enum) - Determines whether the keyboard should stay visible after a tap; see <ScrollView> docs

(Enum) - Determines whether the keyboard should stay visible after a tap; see docs onInputTextChanged (Function) - Callback when the input text changes

(Function) - Callback when the input text changes maxInputLength (Integer) - Max message composer TextInput length

(Integer) - Max message composer TextInput length parsePatterns (Function) - Custom parse patterns for react-native-parsed-text used to linking message content (like URLs and phone numbers), e.g.:

<GiftedChat parsePatterns={(linkStyle) => [ { type : 'phone' , style : linkStyle, onPress : this .onPressPhoneNumber }, { pattern : /#(\w+)/ , style : { ...linkStyle, styles.hashtag }, onPress : this .onPressHashtag }, ]} />

extraData (Object) - Extra props for re-rendering FlatList on demand. This will be useful for rendering footer etc.

(Object) - Extra props for re-rendering FlatList on demand. This will be useful for rendering footer etc. minComposerHeight (Object) - Custom min-height of the composer.

(Object) - Custom min-height of the composer. maxComposerHeight (Object) - Custom max height of the composer.

scrollToBottom (Bool) - Enables the scroll to bottom Component (Default is false)

(Bool) - Enables the scroll to bottom Component (Default is false) scrollToBottomComponent (Function) - Custom Scroll To Bottom Component container

(Function) - Custom Scroll To Bottom Component container scrollToBottomOffset (Integer) - Custom Height Offset upon which to begin showing Scroll To Bottom Component (Default is 200)

(Integer) - Custom Height Offset upon which to begin showing Scroll To Bottom Component (Default is 200) scrollToBottomStyle (Object) - Custom style for Bottom Component container

(Object) - Custom style for Bottom Component container alignTop (Boolean) Controls whether or not the message bubbles appear at the top of the chat (Default is false - bubbles align to bottom)

(Boolean) Controls whether or not the message bubbles appear at the top of the chat (Default is false - bubbles align to bottom) onQuickReply (Function) - Callback when sending a quick reply (to backend server)

(Function) - Callback when sending a quick reply (to backend server) renderQuickReplies (Function) - Custom all quick reply view

(Function) - Custom all quick reply view quickReplyStyle (StyleProp) - Custom quick reply view style

(StyleProp) - Custom quick reply view style renderQuickReplySend (Function) - Custom quick reply send view

(Function) - Custom quick reply view shouldUpdateMessage (Function) - Lets the message component know when to update outside of normal cases.

(Function) - Lets the message component know when to update outside of normal cases. infiniteScroll (Bool) - infinite scroll up when reach the top of messages container, automatically call onLoadEarlier function if exist (not yet supported for the web). You need to add loadEarlier prop too.

Imperative methods

focusTextInput() - Open the keyboard and focus the text input box

Notes for Redux

The messages prop should work out-of-the-box with Redux. In most cases, this is all you need.

If you decide to specify a text prop, GiftedChat will no longer manage its own internal text state and will defer entirely to your prop. This is great for using a tool like Redux, but there's one extra step you'll need to take: simply implement onInputTextChanged to receive typing events and reset events (e.g. to clear the text onSend ):

<GiftedChat text={customText} onInputTextChanged={text => this .setCustomText(text)} />

Notes for Android

If you are using Create React Native App / Expo, no Android specific installation steps are required -- you can skip this section. Otherwise, we recommend modifying your project configuration as follows.

Make sure you have android:windowSoftInputMode="adjustResize" in your AndroidManifest.xml : < activity android:name = ".MainActivity" android:label = "@string/app_name" android:windowSoftInputMode = "adjustResize" android:configChanges = "keyboard|keyboardHidden|orientation|screenSize" >

For Expo , there are at least 2 solutions to fix it: Append KeyboardAvoidingView after GiftedChat. This should only be done for Android, as KeyboardAvoidingView may conflict with the iOS keyboard avoidance already built into GiftedChat, e.g.:



< View style = {{ flex: 1 }}> < GiftedChat /> { Platform.OS === 'android' && < KeyboardAvoidingView behavior = "padding" /> } </ View >

If you use React Navigation, additional handling may be required to account for navigation headers and tabs. KeyboardAvoidingView 's keyboardVerticalOffset property can be set to the height of the navigation header and tabBarOptions.keyboardHidesTabBar can be set to keep the tab bar from being shown when the keyboard is up. Due to a bug with calculating height on Android phones with notches, KeyboardAvoidingView is recommended over other solutions that involve calculating the height of the window.

adding an opaque background status bar on app.json (even though android:windowSoftInputMode="adjustResize" is set internally on Expo's Android apps, the translucent status bar causes it not to work): https://docs.expo.io/versions/latest/guides/configuration.html#androidstatusbar

If you plan to use GiftedChat inside a Modal , see #200.

Notes for local development

Native

Install yarn global add expo-cli Install dependencies yarn install expo start

With expo

Install yarn global add expo-cli Install dependencies yarn install expo start -w

Upgrade snack version

With create-react-app

yarn add -D react-app-rewired touch config-overrides.js

module .exports = function override ( config, env ) { config.module.rules.push({ test : /\.js$/ , exclude : /node_modules[/\\](?!react-native-gifted-chat|react-native-lightbox|react-native-parsed-text)/ , use : { loader : 'babel-loader' , options : { babelrc : false , configFile : false , presets : [ [ '@babel/preset-env' , { useBuiltIns : 'usage' }], '@babel/preset-react' , ], plugins : [ '@babel/plugin-proposal-class-properties' ], }, }, }) return config }

You will find an example and a web demo here: xcarpentier/gifted-chat-web-demo

Another example with Gatsby : xcarpentier/clean-archi-boilerplate

License

Author

Contributors

Kevin Cooper cooperka

Kfir Golan kfiroo

Bruno Cascio brunocascio

Xavier Carpentier xcarpentier

