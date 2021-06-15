browserify compatible version of the ace editor.
This badge shows which browsers support annotations, however the editor itself works in pretty much every browser.
npm install brace
var ace = require('brace');
require('brace/mode/javascript');
require('brace/theme/monokai');
var editor = ace.edit('javascript-editor');
editor.getSession().setMode('ace/mode/javascript');
editor.setTheme('ace/theme/monokai');
Include the above as an entry in your browserify build, add a
<div id="javascript-editor"></div> to your html page and
a JavaScript editor will appear.
This editor will show error/warning annotations if your browser supports WebWorkers created via a blob URL (see testling support badge on top).
Please consult the detailed example for more information.
The ace editor creates the WebWorker via a worker script url. This requires the worker scripts to reside on your server and forces you to host the ace editor on your server as well.
While that is ok in most cases, it prevents you from providing a fully working ace editor package.
With brace, you have two options:
If brace is unable to inline the web worker, it just falls back to provide the ace editor without annotation support. This means the editor is fully functional, but doesn't display errors/warnings on the left side.
As far as I understand, the original ace editor behaves in exactly the same way.
brace has an update script which automatically pulls down the ace builds and refactors them to provide the following:
setMode and
setTheme use (just replace 'ace' with
'brace') as seen in the above example
All workers included with ace are supported, except
php and
xquery, mainly because I wasn't able to properly
stringify their code (any help with that is appreciated).
Yes, brace includes modular type definitions so you can do normal import statements and type safety checking with TypeScript. The example above becomes:
import * as ace from 'brace';
import 'brace/mode/javascript';
import 'brace/theme/monokai';
const editor = ace.edit('javascript-editor');
editor.getSession().setMode('ace/mode/javascript');
editor.setTheme('ace/theme/monokai');
brace exposes these type definitions in
package.json, so they are available when you do
npm install brace.
You do not need an additional install step or another tool to install these definitions.
These type definitions are kept up to date in the same way as the rest of brace. There is an update script which automatically pulls down the DefinitelyTyped definition and refactors it to be modular rather than global.
npm explore brace
npm test