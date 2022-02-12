openbase logo
cgrpc

by grpc
0.9.1 (see all)

The C based gRPC (C++, Python, Ruby, Objective-C, PHP, C#)

Readme

gRPC – An RPC library and framework

gRPC is a modern, open source, high-performance remote procedure call (RPC) framework that can run anywhere. gRPC enables client and server applications to communicate transparently, and simplifies the building of connected systems.

Homepage: grpc.io
Mailing List: grpc-io@googlegroups.com

Join the chat at https://gitter.im/grpc/grpc

To start using gRPC

To maximize usability, gRPC supports the standard method for adding dependencies to a user's chosen language (if there is one). In most languages, the gRPC runtime comes as a package available in a user's language package manager.

For instructions on how to use the language-specific gRPC runtime for a project, please refer to these documents

  • C++: follow the instructions under the src/cpp directory
  • C#: NuGet package Grpc
  • Dart: pub package grpc
  • Go: go get google.golang.org/grpc
  • Java: Use JARs from Maven Central Repository
  • Kotlin: Use JARs from Maven Central Repository
  • Node: npm install grpc
  • Objective-C: Add gRPC-ProtoRPC dependency to podspec
  • PHP: pecl install grpc
  • Python: pip install grpcio
  • Ruby: gem install grpc
  • WebJS: follow the grpc-web instructions

Per-language quickstart guides and tutorials can be found in the documentation section on the grpc.io website. Code examples are available in the examples directory.

Precompiled bleeding-edge package builds of gRPC master branch's HEAD are uploaded daily to packages.grpc.io.

To start developing gRPC

Contributions are welcome!

Please read How to contribute which will guide you through the entire workflow of how to build the source code, how to run the tests, and how to contribute changes to the gRPC codebase. The "How to contribute" document also contains info on how the contribution process works and contains best practices for creating contributions.

Troubleshooting

Sometimes things go wrong. Please check out the Troubleshooting guide if you are experiencing issues with gRPC.

Performance

See the Performance dashboard for performance numbers of master branch daily builds.

Concepts

See gRPC Concepts

About This Repository

This repository contains source code for gRPC libraries implemented in multiple languages written on top of a shared C core library src/core.

Libraries in different languages may be in various states of development. We are seeking contributions for all of these libraries:

LanguageSource
Shared C [core library]src/core
C++src/cpp
Rubysrc/ruby
Pythonsrc/python
PHPsrc/php
C# (core library based)src/csharp
Objective-Csrc/objective-c
LanguageSource repo
Javagrpc-java
Kotlingrpc-kotlin
Gogrpc-go
NodeJSgrpc-node
WebJSgrpc-web
Dartgrpc-dart
.NET (pure C# impl.)grpc-dotnet
Swiftgrpc-swift

