cfork

cluster fork and restart easy way.

Easy fork with worker file path

Handle worker restart, even it was exit unexpected.

Auto error log process uncaughtException event

Install

$ npm install cfork --save

Usage

Example

const cfork = require ( 'cfork' ); const util = require ( 'util' ); cfork({ exec : '/your/app/worker.js' , }) .on( 'fork' , worker => { console .warn( '[%s] [worker:%d] new worker start' , Date (), worker.process.pid); }) .on( 'disconnect' , worker => { console .warn( '[%s] [master:%s] wroker:%s disconnect, exitedAfterDisconnect: %s, state: %s.' , Date (), process.pid, worker.process.pid, worker.exitedAfterDisconnect, worker.state); }) .on( 'exit' , (worker, code, signal) => { const exitCode = worker.process.exitCode; const err = new Error (util.format( 'worker %s died (code: %s, signal: %s, exitedAfterDisconnect: %s, state: %s)' , worker.process.pid, exitCode, signal, worker.exitedAfterDisconnect, worker.state)); err.name = 'WorkerDiedError' ; console .error( '[%s] [master:%s] wroker exit: %s' , Date (), process.pid, err.stack); }) .on( 'unexpectedExit' , (worker, code, signal) => { }); .on( 'reachReforkLimit' , () => { }); process.on( 'uncaughtException' , err => { });

Options

exec : exec file path

: exec file path slaves : slave process config

: slave process config args : exec arguments

: exec arguments count : fork worker nums, default is os.cpus().length

: fork worker nums, default is refork : refork when worker disconnect or unexpected exit, default is true

: refork when worker disconnect or unexpected exit, default is limit : limit refork times within the duration , default is 60

: limit refork times within the , default is duration : default is 60000 , one minute (so, the refork times < limit / duration )

: default is , one minute (so, the < ) autoCoverage : auto fork with istanbul when running_under_istanbul env set, default is false

: auto fork with istanbul when env set, default is env : attach some environment variable key-value pairs to the worker / slave process, default to an empty object.

: attach some environment variable key-value pairs to the worker / slave process, default to an empty object. windowsHide: Hide the forked processes console window that would normally be created on Windows systems, default to false.

