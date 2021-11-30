██████╗ ███████╗ ██████╗ ███╗ ██╗ ████████╗ ███████╗ ██╔════╝ ██╔════╝ ██╔═══██╗ ████╗ ██║ ╚══██╔══╝ ██╔════╝ ██║ █████╗ ██║ ██║ ██╔██╗ ██║ ██║ ███████╗ ██║ ██╔══╝ ██║ ██║ ██║╚██╗██║ ██║ ╚════██║ ╚██████╗ ██║ ╚██████╔╝ ██║ ╚████║ ██║ ███████║ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝ ╚═══╝ ╚═╝ ╚══════╝

This is a silly little command line tool for sexy fonts in the console. Give your cli some love.

Installing

To install the CLI app, simply NPM install it globally.

npm install cfonts -g

To use it in your shell:

cfonts "Hello|World\!"

Remember to escape the ! character with \ in the shell

Or use it in your project:

const CFonts = require ( 'cfonts' ); CFonts.say( 'Hello|world!' , { font : 'block' , align : 'left' , colors : [ 'system' ], background : 'transparent' , letterSpacing : 1 , lineHeight : 1 , space : true , maxLength : '0' , gradient : false , independentGradient : false , transitionGradient : false , env : 'node' });

All settings are optional and shown here with their default

You can use CFonts in your project without the direct output to the console:

const CFonts = require ( 'cfonts' ); const prettyFont = CFonts.render( 'Hello|world!' , { }); prettyFont.string prettyFont.array prettyFont.lines prettyFont.options

Usage

Using the CLI is easy.

Usage: cfonts " < value > " [option1] < input1 > [option2] < input1 > , < input2 > [option3] etc...

At any point you can run the help command to get a full list of commands and how to use them.

cfonts -- help

Supported Characters

A P 4 $ B Q 5 % C R 6 & D S 7 ( E T 8 ) F U 9 / G V ! : H W ? ; I X . , J Y + ' K Z - " L 0 _ (space) M 1 = N 2 @ O 3 #

The | character will be replaced with a line break

Options

Type: <command>

Default value: none

This shows a list of all available options.

cfonts -- help

Type: <command>

Default value: none

This shows the installed version.

cfonts --version

text

Type: <string>

Default value: ""

This is the "text input" to be converted into a nice font.

The | character will be replaced with a line break.

cfonts "Hello world"

Type: <string>

Default value: "block"

This is the font face you want to use. So far this plugin ships with with following font faces:

cfonts "text" --font "chrome"

block [colors: 2] (default)

[colors: 2] (default) slick [colors: 2]

[colors: 2] tiny [colors: 1]

[colors: 1] grid [colors: 2]

[colors: 2] pallet [colors: 2]

[colors: 2] shade [colors: 2]

[colors: 2] chrome [colors: 3]

[colors: 3] simple [colors: 1]

[colors: 1] simpleBlock [colors: 1]

[colors: 1] 3d [colors: 2]

[colors: 2] simple3d [colors: 1]

[colors: 1] huge [colors: 2]

[colors: 2] console [colors: 1]

Type: <string>

Default value: "left"

You can align your text in the terminal with this option. Use the keywords below:

left (default)

(default) center

right

top (Will be ignored if used with the spaceless option)

(Will be ignored if used with the spaceless option) bottom (Will be ignored if used with the spaceless option)

cfonts "text" --align "center"

Type: <string list>

Default value: ['system']

With this setting you can set the colors for your font. Use the below color strings built in by chalk or a hex color.

Provide colors in a comma-separated string, eg: red,blue . (no spaces)

If you use a hex color make sure you include the # prefix. (In the terminal wrap the hex in quotes)

The system color falls back to the system color of your terminal.

system (default)

(default) black

red

green

yellow

blue

magenta

cyan

white

gray

redBright

greenBright

yellowBright

blueBright

magentaBright

cyanBright

whiteBright

#ff8800 (any valid hex color)

(any valid hex color) #f80 (short form is supported as well)

cfonts "text" --colors white, "#f80"

Type: <string list>

Default value: false

With this setting you can set a gradient over your output.

This setting supersedes the color open.

The gradient requires two colors, a start color and an end color from left to right.

(If you want to set your own colors for the gradient, use the transition option.)

CFonts will then generate a gradient through as many colors as it can find to make the output most impressive.

Provide two colors in a comma-separated string, eg: red,blue . (no spaces)

If you use a hex color make sure you include the # prefix. (In the terminal wrap the hex in quotes)

black

red

green

yellow

blue

magenta

cyan

white

gray

grey

#ff8800 (any valid hex color)

(any valid hex color) #f80 (short form is supported as well)

cfonts "text" --gradient red, "#f80"

Type: <boolean>

Default value: false

Set this option to re-calculate the gradient colors for each new line.

Only works in combination with the gradient option.

cfonts "text|next line" --gradient red, "#f80" --independent-gradient

Type: <boolean>

Default value: false

Set this option to generate your own gradients. Each color set in the gradient option will then be transitioned to directly. This option allows you to specify more than just two colors for your gradient.

Only works in combination with the gradient option.

cfonts "text" --gradient red, "#f80" ,green,blue --transition-gradient

Type: <string>

Default value: "transparent"

With this setting you can set the background colors for the output. Use the below color strings built in by chalk. Provide the background color from the below supported list, eg: 'white'

transparent (default)

(default) black

red

green

yellow

blue

magenta

cyan

white

blackBright

redBright

greenBright

yellowBright

blueBright

magentaBright

cyanBright

whiteBright

cfonts "text" --background "Green"

Type: <integer>

Default value: 1

Set this option to widen the space between characters.

cfonts "text" --letter-spacing 2

Type: <integer>

Default value: 1

Set this option to widen the space between lines.

cfonts "text" --line-height 2

Type: <boolean>

Default value: false

Set this option to false if you don't want the plugin to insert two empty lines on top and on the bottom of the output.

cfonts "text" --spaceless

Type: <integer>

Default value: 0

This option sets the maximum characters that will be printed on one line.

CFonts detects the size of your terminal but you can opt out and determine your own max width.

0 means no max width and the text will break at the edge of the terminal window.

cfonts "text" --max-length 15

Type: <string>

Default value: node

This option lets you use CFonts to generate HTML instead of ANSI code.

Note that max-length won't be automatically detected anymore and you will have to supply it if you want the text to wrap. Best used in a node script.

const CFonts = require ( 'cfonts' ); const path = require ( 'path' ); const fs = require ( 'fs' ); const output = CFonts.render( 'My text' , { colors : [ 'white' ], gradient : [ 'cyan' , 'red' ], background : 'black' , space : false , env : 'browser' , }); fs.writeFileSync( path.normalize( ` ${ __dirname } /test.html` ), output.string, { encoding : 'utf8' , } );

Consistency

Chalk detects what colors are supported on your platform. It sets a level of support automatically. In CFonts you can override this by passing in the FORCE_COLOR environment variable.

FORCE_COLOR=3 cfonts "hello world" -c "#0088ff"

Contributing

To build the repo install dependencies via:

(Since we ship a yarn.lock file please use yarn for development.)

yarn

and run the watch to continuously transpile the code.

yarn watch

Please look at the coding style and work with it, not against it ;)

Tests

This package is tested on the below platform and node combinations as part of our CI.

Platform Node Linux v10 Linux v12 Linux latest OSX v10 OSX v12 OSX latest Windows v10 Windows v12 Windows latest

Unit tests

The package comes with a bunch of unit tests that aim to cover 100% of the code base. For more details about the code coverage check out coveralls.

npm run test:unit

Type tests

Since the code base uses JSDocs we use typescript to test the inferred types from those comments. Typescript supports JSDocs and we use it in our test.

npm run test:types

Font file test

There is also a test suite for font files.

npm run test:fonts

This tool checks:

the existence of the font

all attributes of a font

each character for: existence consistent width consistent lines



All tests

Run all tests via:

npm run test

Release History

2.10.0 - bumped dependencies, added typescript definitions into npm bundle

2.9.3 - bumped dependencies

2.9.2 - bumped dependencies

2.9.1 - bumped dependencies

2.9.0 - added top and bottom align options

and align options 2.8.6 - bumped dependencies

2.8.5 - renamed branches

2.8.4 - fixed block double quote

2.8.3 - bumped dependencies

2.8.2 - bumped dependencies, added linting, fixed #22 (again)

2.8.1 - bumped dependencies

2.8.0 - added environment support, added font tiny

2.7.0 - added font slick , grid and pallet , added double quote to all fonts

, and , added double quote to all fonts 2.6.1 - fixed console maxLength , gradient and lineHeight , added more end-to-end tests

, and , added more end-to-end tests 2.6.0 - added transition gradients and sets

2.5.2 - fixed jsDocs, added typescript type test

2.5.1 - fixed array output to include everything including colors

2.5.0 - added gradient option, separated code into files, added 100% unit testing coverage

2.4.8 - removed ansi-styles from direct dependencies

from direct dependencies 2.4.7 - fixed bug from adopting chalk v3 and hex colors

2.4.6 - bumped dependencies, removed change-case dependency, added UpperCaseFirst with tests

dependency, added with tests 2.4.5 - bumped dependencies, moved to relative links for fonts for webpack support (#22)

2.4.4 - bumped dependencies

2.4.3 - bumped dependencies

2.4.2 - bumped dependencies

2.4.1 - updated to babel 7, removed runtime from dependencies

2.4.0 - added font shade , added hex color support

, added hex color support 2.3.1 - added tests, fixed options, updated dependencies

2.3.0 - added apostrophe support in all fonts

2.2.3 - bumped dependencies

2.2.2 - bumped dependencies

2.2.1 - bumped dependencies

2.2.0 - inside the API you can use line breaks as well as the pipe

2.1.3 - refactored some loops

2.1.2 - made WinSize more robust

2.1.1 - fixed size detection in non-tty environments

2.1.0 - rebuilt cfonts with pure functions, made colors case-insensitive

2.0.1 - fixed terminal width detection

2.0.0 - added tests, split into more pure functions

1.2.0 - added transparent and system as default background and color option, added backgroundColor as alias for background , upgraded deps

and as default background and color option, added as alias for , upgraded deps 1.1.3 - fixed help text, removing old -t option

1.1.2 - fixed issue with older commander version #3, updated docs

1.1.1 - moved from babel-polyfill to babel-plugin-transform-runtime , added files to package.json, added images to docs, fixed dependencies

to , added files to package.json, added images to docs, fixed dependencies 1.1.0 - transpiled code to support node 0.12.15 and up

1.0.2 - fixed background in console font, added comma, added font huge , added render method, added candy color

font, added comma, added font , added render method, added candy color 1.0.1 - added chrome font, fonttest

font, fonttest 1.0.0 - refactor, added alignment and line height option, new cli commands, added simpleBlock

0.0.13 - fixed simple3d

0.0.12 - fixed simple3d and added to grunt test

and added to grunt test 0.0.11 - added simple3d font

font 0.0.10 - added npmignore, added to docs

0.0.9 - added console font

font 0.0.8 - fixed bugs, docs

0.0.7 - changed to settings object

0.0.6 - added 3d font

font 0.0.5 - added grunt test

0.0.4 - fixed simple font

font 0.0.3 - fixes, added simple font

font 0.0.2 - fixed paths

0.0.1 - alpha test

License

Copyright (c) 2018 Dominik Wilkowski. Licensed under the GNU GPLv2.