This is a silly little command line tool for sexy fonts in the console. Give your cli some love.
To install the CLI app, simply NPM install it globally.
$ npm install cfonts -g
To use it in your shell:
$ cfonts "Hello|World\!"
Remember to escape the
! character with
\ in the shell
Or use it in your project:
const CFonts = require('cfonts');
CFonts.say('Hello|world!', {
font: 'block', // define the font face
align: 'left', // define text alignment
colors: ['system'], // define all colors
background: 'transparent', // define the background color, you can also use `backgroundColor` here as key
letterSpacing: 1, // define letter spacing
lineHeight: 1, // define the line height
space: true, // define if the output text should have empty lines on top and on the bottom
maxLength: '0', // define how many character can be on one line
gradient: false, // define your two gradient colors
independentGradient: false, // define if you want to recalculate the gradient for each new line
transitionGradient: false, // define if this is a transition between colors directly
env: 'node' // define the environment CFonts is being executed in
});
All settings are optional and shown here with their default
You can use CFonts in your project without the direct output to the console:
const CFonts = require('cfonts');
const prettyFont = CFonts.render('Hello|world!', {/* same settings object as above */});
prettyFont.string // the ansi string for sexy console font
prettyFont.array // returns the array for the output
prettyFont.lines // returns the lines used
prettyFont.options // returns the options used
Using the CLI is easy.
Usage: cfonts "<value>" [option1] <input1> [option2] <input1>,<input2> [option3] etc...
At any point you can run the help command to get a full list of commands and how to use them.
$ cfonts --help
A
P
4
$
B
Q
5
%
C
R
6
&
D
S
7
(
E
T
8
)
F
U
9
/
G
V
!
:
H
W
?
;
I
X
.
,
J
Y
+
'
K
Z
-
"
L
0
_
(space)
M
1
=
N
2
@
O
3
#
The
| character will be replaced with a line break
Type:
<command>
Default value: none
none
This shows a list of all available options.
$ cfonts --help
Type:
<command>
Default value: none
none
This shows the installed version.
$ cfonts --version
Type:
<string>
Default value: ""
""
This is the "text input" to be converted into a nice font.
The
| character will be replaced with a line break.
$ cfonts "Hello world"
Type:
<string>
Default value:
"block"
This is the font face you want to use. So far this plugin ships with with following font faces:
$ cfonts "text" --font "chrome"
block [colors: 2] (default)
slick [colors: 2]
tiny [colors: 1]
grid [colors: 2]
pallet [colors: 2]
shade [colors: 2]
chrome [colors: 3]
simple [colors: 1]
simpleBlock [colors: 1]
3d [colors: 2]
simple3d [colors: 1]
huge [colors: 2]
console [colors: 1]
Type:
<string>
Default value: "left"
"left"
You can align your text in the terminal with this option. Use the keywords below:
left (default)
center
right
top (Will be ignored if used with the spaceless option)
bottom (Will be ignored if used with the spaceless option)
$ cfonts "text" --align "center"
Type:
<string list>
Default value:
['system']
With this setting you can set the colors for your font.
Use the below color strings built in by chalk or a hex color.
Provide colors in a comma-separated string, eg:
red,blue. (no spaces)
If you use a hex color make sure you include the
# prefix. (In the terminal wrap the hex in quotes)
The
system color falls back to the system color of your terminal.
system (default)
black
red
green
yellow
blue
magenta
cyan
white
gray
redBright
greenBright
yellowBright
blueBright
magentaBright
cyanBright
whiteBright
#ff8800 (any valid hex color)
#f80 (short form is supported as well)
$ cfonts "text" --colors white,"#f80"
Type:
<string list>
Default value: false
false
With this setting you can set a gradient over your output.
This setting supersedes the color open.
The gradient requires two colors, a start color and an end color from left to right.
(If you want to set your own colors for the gradient, use the transition option.)
CFonts will then generate a gradient through as many colors as it can find to make the output most impressive.
Provide two colors in a comma-separated string, eg:
red,blue. (no spaces)
If you use a hex color make sure you include the
# prefix. (In the terminal wrap the hex in quotes)
black
red
green
yellow
blue
magenta
cyan
white
gray
grey
#ff8800 (any valid hex color)
#f80 (short form is supported as well)
$ cfonts "text" --gradient red,"#f80"
Type:
<boolean>
Default value: false
false
Set this option to re-calculate the gradient colors for each new line.
Only works in combination with the gradient option.
$ cfonts "text|next line" --gradient red,"#f80" --independent-gradient
Type:
<boolean>
Default value: false
false
Set this option to generate your own gradients.
Each color set in the gradient option will then be transitioned to directly.
This option allows you to specify more than just two colors for your gradient.
Only works in combination with the gradient option.
$ cfonts "text" --gradient red,"#f80",green,blue --transition-gradient
Type:
<string>
Default value:
"transparent"
With this setting you can set the background colors for the output. Use the below color strings built in by chalk. Provide the background color from the below supported list, eg: 'white'
transparent (default)
black
red
green
yellow
blue
magenta
cyan
white
blackBright
redBright
greenBright
yellowBright
blueBright
magentaBright
cyanBright
whiteBright
$ cfonts "text" --background "Green"
Type:
<integer>
Default value: 1
1
Set this option to widen the space between characters.
$ cfonts "text" --letter-spacing 2
Type:
<integer>
Default value: 1
1
Set this option to widen the space between lines.
$ cfonts "text" --line-height 2
Type:
<boolean>
Default value: false
false
Set this option to false if you don't want the plugin to insert two empty lines on top and on the bottom of the output.
$ cfonts "text" --spaceless
Type:
<integer>
Default value: 0
0
This option sets the maximum characters that will be printed on one line.
CFonts detects the size of your terminal but you can opt out and determine your own max width.
0 means no max width and the text will break at the edge of the terminal window.
$ cfonts "text" --max-length 15
Type:
<string>
Default value: node
node
This option lets you use CFonts to generate HTML instead of ANSI code.
Note that
max-length won't be automatically detected anymore and you will have to supply it if you want the text to wrap.
Best used in a node script.
const CFonts = require('cfonts');
const path = require('path');
const fs = require('fs');
const output = CFonts.render('My text', {
colors: ['white'],
gradient: ['cyan', 'red'],
background: 'black',
space: false,
env: 'browser',
});
fs.writeFileSync(
path.normalize(`${ __dirname }/test.html`),
output.string,
{
encoding: 'utf8',
}
);
Chalk detects what colors are supported on your platform.
It sets a level of support automatically.
In CFonts you can override this by passing in the
FORCE_COLOR environment variable.
FORCE_COLOR=3 cfonts "hello world" -c "#0088ff"
To build the repo install dependencies via:
(Since we ship a
yarn.lock file please use
yarn for development.)
yarn
and run the watch to continuously transpile the code.
yarn watch
Please look at the coding style and work with it, not against it ;)
This package is tested on the below platform and node combinations as part of our CI.
|Platform
|Node
|Linux
|v10
|Linux
|v12
|Linux
|latest
|OSX
|v10
|OSX
|v12
|OSX
|latest
|Windows
|v10
|Windows
|v12
|Windows
|latest
The package comes with a bunch of unit tests that aim to cover 100% of the code base. For more details about the code coverage check out coveralls.
npm run test:unit
Since the code base uses JSDocs we use typescript to test the inferred types from those comments. Typescript supports JSDocs and we use it in our test.
npm run test:types
There is also a test suite for font files.
npm run test:fonts
This tool checks:
Run all tests via:
npm run test
top and
bottom align options
tiny
slick,
grid and
pallet, added double quote to all fonts
maxLength,
gradient and
lineHeight, added more end-to-end tests
ansi-styles from direct dependencies
change-case dependency, added
UpperCaseFirst with tests
shade, added hex color support
transparent and
system as default background and color option, added
backgroundColor as alias for
background, upgraded deps
babel-polyfill to
babel-plugin-transform-runtime, added files to package.json, added images to docs, fixed dependencies
console font, added comma, added font
huge, added render method, added candy color
chrome font, fonttest
simpleBlock
simple3d
simple3d and added to grunt test
simple3d font
console font
3d font
simple font
simple font
Copyright (c) 2018 Dominik Wilkowski. Licensed under the GNU GPLv2.