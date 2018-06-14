openbase logo
cfn-response

by Luke Mizuhashi
1.0.1 (see all)

NPM-hosted copy-paste job of AWS cfn-response.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

7.2K

GitHub Stars

14

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

NPM-hosted copy-paste job of AWS cfn-response. AWS actively maintains the code that gets copy-pasted here; that code only gets copy-pasted over periodically at best. If you're interested in actively developing this code--please fork and poke Amazon. If you notice the code here is out of sync with the latest, official version from Amazon, please send a pull request and link to where Amazon has posted the latest code.

Thanks, e'rybody!

#cfn-response module

This module contains functions that respond on behalf of custom resources you create using AWS CloudFormation.

The module includes a send method, which sends a response object to a custom resource by way of a ResponseURL, which is an Amazon S3 pre-signed URL.

Any Lambda function using this module stops running after executing the module's send method.

For more information, read the AWS documentation here

