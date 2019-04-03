A more friendly CloudFormation JSON and YAML Validator
cfn-lint is a tool used to improve your CloudFormation development cycle. If you are here, you are probably
fed up of waiting for 10 minutes or more before CloudFormation gives you an error due to a typo. This tool aims to
remove that waste of time. The tool takes the CloudFormation template, and resolves all the Intrinsic functions
defined before checking the Properties of Resources defined.
The tool can be used over the commandline using
cfn-lint, or can be used as a module within another JavaScript application.
Note: This tool is currently case-sensitive in relation to AWS CloudFormation types, for example aws::lambda::function != AWS::Lambda::Function.
This tool was developed before AWS released
cfn-python-lint, available at https://github.com/awslabs/cfn-python-lint. The AWS tool is better supported, provides additional checks and has best practice recommendations - if you are looking at implementing a linting tool into your workflow, use https://github.com/awslabs/cfn-python-lint.
Due to the superiority of the alternative tool, this project,
cfn-lint has entered retirement. To support the existing community using this tool (both the CLI and API), the
cfn-lint npm package will remain and will be supported in the following ways:
Additional features may be added at the discretion of the project maintainers, however, we strongly advise you use
cfn-python-lint at https://github.com/awslabs/cfn-python-lint instead of this project.
You can install with
npm:
$ npm install -g cfn-lint
If you get
/usr/bin/env: 'node': No such file or directory ensure your system has NodeJs installed. On Debian systems you may need to symlink node to nodejs due to namespacing issues (
ln -s /usr/bin/nodejs /usr/bin/node).
cfn-lint validate my_template.yaml
cfn-lint validate my_template.json
cfn-lint validate my_template.yaml --parameters key="my value",key2=value2,key3=3
cfn-lint validate my_template.yaml --parameters key="my value",key2=value2 --no-guess-parameters
cfn-lint validate my_template.yaml --pseudo AWS::StackName="My-Stack"
cfn-lint validate my_template.yaml --parameters key="my value" --pseudo AWS::Region=ap-northeast-1,AWS::AccountId=000000000000
cfn-lint docs AWS::Lambda::Function
cfn-lint docs AWS::Lambda::Function.Code
cfn-lint docs AWS::Lambda::Function.Code.S3Bucket
Note: The order of
--parameters and
--pseudo currently matters. This should be addressed in a later release.
0 infos
0 warn
2 crit
Resource: Resources > MyInstance > Properties
Message: Required property ImageId missing for type AWS::EC2::Instance
Documentation: http://docs.aws.amazon.com/AWSCloudFormation/latest/UserGuide/aws-properties-ec2-instance.html
Resource: Resources > MyInstance > Properties
Message: Required property Value missing for type Tag
Documentation: http://docs.aws.amazon.com/search/doc-search.html?searchPath=documentation-guide&searchQuery=Tag&x=0&y=0&this_doc_product=AWS+CloudFormation&this_doc_guide=User+Guide&doc_locale=en_us#facet_doc_product=AWS%20CloudFormation&facet_doc_guide=User%20Guide
Template invalid!
--parameters <param values>: Provide a list of comma-separated key=value pairs of parameters to use when validating your template. If a parameter is not specified here,
cfn-lint will guess a mock value based on the Parameter's Type and AllowedValues. e.g.
--parameters InstanceType=t2.micro,Memory=512
--pseudo <psuedo param values>: Provide a list of comma-separated key=value pairs of CloudFormation pseudo-parameters to use when validating your template. e.g.
--pseudo AWS::Region=ap-southeast-2
--import-values <param values>: Provide a list of comma-separated key=value pairs of CloudFormation import values to use when validating your template. e.g.
--import-values MyDeployedVPC=vpc-1a2b3c4d
--guess-parameters: Guess any parameters if they don't have any Default value in the template. Parameters will be guessed/mocked based on their
AllowedValues or
Type. This is the default behaviour; it's only included as an option for explicitness.
--no-guess-parameters: Disable the guessing of parameters if they don't have a Default. If you don't provide them on the CLI in this situation, a critical error will be raised instead of the parameter value being mocked.
--only-guess-parameters <param names>: Only guess the provided parameters, and disable the guessing of all others without Defaults. A critical error will be raised for missing parameters, as above. e.g.
--only-guess-parameters InstanceType,Memory
--custom-resource-attributes <attribute values>: Provide a list of comma-separated key=value pairs of resource attributes using either resource-type notation (e.g.
AWS::CloudFormation::CustomResource.SomeAttribute) or logical-name notation (e.g.
SomethingPretty.SomeAttribute) and their expected values, to use when validating your template. If a custom resource attribute is not specified here,
cfn-lint will guess a mock value. e.g.
--custom-resource-attributes AWS::CloudFormation::CustomResource.SomeAttribute=[1\\,2],Custom::Dooby.SomeAttribute=[1\\,2],SomethingPretty.SomeAttribute=123
--verbose: Provide verbose output and stack traces when template parsing fails.
Note : Parameter values that contain commas must be escaped using a backslash (e.g.
Param1=[1\,2\,3]). Depending on your command-line interpreter you may have to use double backslashes or enclose the entire argument in quotes, such is the case with Bash and other Bourne-based shells (e.g.
--parameters 'Param1=[1\,2\,3]').
cfn-lint can also be used as a Node library:
const cfnLint = require('cfn-lint')
The following methods are considered public:
cfnLint.validateFile(fileName: string, options?: ValidationOptions): ValidationResult
Validates a file, and returns an ValidationResult with the results.
cfnLint.validateJsonObject(object: any, options?: ValidationOptions): ValidationResult
Validates an object, and returns an ValidationResult with the results. The object
is what you might get from
JSON.parseing a Cloudformation template.
interface ValidationOptions {
parameters?: {
Param1: Param1value,
// ...
}
pseudoParameters?: {
'AWS::Region': 'ap-southeast-2',
// ...
},
guessParameters?: string[] | undefined // default undefined
}
parameters get passed into the template's Parameters before validation, and
pseudoParameters are used to override AWS' pseudo-parameters, like
AWS::Region,
AWS::AccountId, etc.
If
guessParameters is set to a list of parameter names, a critical error will be raised if any Parameter with no Default is not specified in the
parameters or
guessParameters options. An empty list can be used to enforce that all parameters must be specified in
parameters. Leaving as
undefined preserves the default loose behaviour, where parameters are guessed as needed without causing an error.
interface ErrorRecord {
message: string,
resource: string,
documentation: string
}
interface ValidationResult {
templateValid: boolean,
errors: {
crit: ErrorRecord[],
warn: ErrorRecord[],
info: ErrorRecord[]
},
outputs: {
[outputName: string]: string;
};
exports: {
[outputName: string]: string;
};
}
Represents the result of a validation.
CloudFormation tends to involve a bit of trail and error. To enable quick development, the following method can be used to prevent the annoying 'ROLLBACK' scenarios where the whole stack must be deleted and recreated.
Deploy a template with the following content, name it what you want your final stack to be called.
Resources:
MyBucket:
Type: AWS::S3::Bucket
After each change to your template, simply update the stack you just created. If the stack failed to deploy for some reason you can perform an 'Update Stack' operation, without needing to delete and recreate the stack from scratch. You can also use this method to keep parameters populated during the development phase. This method will work using the AWS Console or the CLI tools.
Hopefully
cfn-lint caught some errors before you deployed your template, however, catching every single
error before deployment is extremely tricky. Please help out the community by explaining how you
managed to get an error from CloudFormation of which the validator did not detect, the following information
will help in adding a check to the utility:
You can add an issue on the Github Issue Page. Thanks for helping out!
Partially. The AWS API
cloudformation validate-template only checks the validity of the template, this includes the
expected parameters for intrinsic functions, resource types and general structure of the JSON or YAML template it has been given. The
AWS API does not detect incorrect resource property names or incorrect resource property types (e.g. string, bool, list) which are typically
only detected when CloudFormation attempts to deploy the resources with the incorrect configurations.
AWS provide a CloudFormation specification file for each region. cfn-lint uses the US East (N. Virginia) CloudFormationResourceSpecification.json file available on the AWS CloudFormation Resource Specification page. Currently, updates of this JSON file are manual and baked into each major, minor or bug fix release as needed.
Ask a question on the Github Issue Page!
This project is written in TypeScript, a superset of JavaScript which allows for type checking at compile time. The project currently aims to support Node 4 and above.
Tests can be run using
npm test. There should be a test case for every template error,
for example an invalid parameter for
Fn::Join or an incorrect reference for
Ref.
The tests depend on
Mocha and
chai.
If you use a JetBrains editor, the following Run Configuration can be setup for the Mocha test suite:
Node Options: None Extra Mocha Options: None Test Directory: /lib/test
Environmental Variables
$ npm link
$ cfn-lint <some command>
In order to simulate the intrinsic functions to catch errors before deployment,
attributes for Properties and Resources are mocked. This can be seen within the
assignResourcesOutputs() and
assignParameterOutputs() of validator.es6.
A resource will always have a Ref of
mock-ref-RESOURCENAME and will be attached other
attributes which can be used with the
Fn::GetAtt function. This allows for checking
if attributes exist for a specific resource before deploying the template for real.
Each intrinsic function has a signature of
doIntrinsicXYZ(ref, key) and is called by the
resolveIntrinsicFunction(ref, key) function. The
doIntrinsic.. function should return
the resolved value of the function. For example, for Fn::Sub, an input of
"My ${MyInstance}"
would return a string similar to
"My i-0a0a0a0a0a.
Type parameterization is a technique primarily used in
cfn-lint for supporting SAM validation as well as user-defined resource attributes, by allowing a certain resource type or property type to have it's specification enhanced/overridden by another registered type, dynamically.
Prime examples for a parameterized resource type, property type and even a mixture of both would respectively be:
AWS::S3::Bucket<somethingCool>,
AWS::S3::Bucket.BucketEncryption<somethingAwesome> and
AWS::S3::Bucket<somethingCool>.BucketEncryption<somethingAwesome>; where
somethingCool and
somethingAwesome can be any registered resource (e.g.
AWS::CodeBuild::Project) or property type (e.g.
AWS::CodeBuild::Project.Artifacts).
In regards to user-defined resource attributes that are applicable to a given resource based on its' logical ID, the parameter's value would be the logical ID (e.g.
AWS::S3::Bucket<somethingCool>, where
somethingCool is the logical ID that's present in the specific template), which has been previously registered as a type with it's respective specification.
Apart from the above mentioned, parameterization is also used for specifying the item type of an aggregate type (i.e.
List or
Map) and usually occurs within the
Type attribute of property specifications when a property may take multiple forms such as in SAM templates.
Due to the fact that SAM templates support various types or even a mixture of types for a given template property value and that
cfn-lint's validation algorithm is designed for the CFN specification that does not, therefore, in order to attain compatibility between the different formats, a property type inference procedure was implemented, namely
applySAMPropertyOverrides, that scans the template, attempts to determine the actual type of a given SAM property based on it's value type or shape in template, if applicable and if successful it then registers a logical name override for the resource in question with the disambiguated specification.
In addition, SAM templates also require a transformation process, entailing new resources to be generated according to the node-tree matching patterns defined in the
data/sam_20161031_output_resources.json file and placed in a distinct section, namely
SAMOutput, by the
doSAMTransform procedure so that they can later be utilized within intrinsics.
cfn-lint supports SAM template validation by extending the current CFN specification with additional SAM specific resources that are defined in the
data/sam_20161031_cfn.json file (i.e.
applySpecificationOverrides), optionally enhancing the definitions of specific entries that reside under the
Resources section of a to-be-validated template with definitions extracted from the
Globals section of the aforementioned template (i.e.
processSAMGlobals) and finally, before the actual template resource validation takes place, the template is recursively scanned and specific resources are generated under the
SAMOutput section (i.e.
doSAMTransform), in a two phase approach, one that occurs before values are assigned to parameters and resource properties/attributes as well as intrinsic resolution and another one after the aforementioned so that the inference process can disambiguate between an arbitrary number of SAM types that define a specific template resource property.
Known limitations:
Integer,
Long and
Double are indistinguishable;
String and
Timestamp are indistinguishable;
CHANGELOG.md file, adding a fixed, changed or added message to the Unreleased block.
v1.7.0.
release-VERSION), moving the contents of the
CHANGELOG.md to a new version, update the links at the bottom of the file.
data/aws_resources_specification.json file, update if required.
data/sam_20161031_schema.json file, update if required.
data/sam_20161031_cfn.json, by executing:
cd lib && node sam2CFN.js && cd ..
master with the title
Update CHANGELOG for VERSION (#PRNUM).
v1.7.0.
CHANGELOG.md file for the release into the describe section.
> docker run -it node /bin/bash
$ npm install -g cfn-lint
$ cat <<EOF >working.yaml
Resources:
MyBucket:
Type: AWS::S3::Bucket
EOF
$ cfn-lint validate working.yaml
$ cat <<EOF >failure.yaml
Resources:
MyBucket:
Type: AWS::S3::Buckets
EOF
$ cfn-lint validate failure.yaml
Please check out the Contributor's Guide for more information on how to get started.
This document is available in:
If you wish to translate this document to another language, we welcome your contribution!