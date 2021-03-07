A simple flow for generating CloudFormation Lambda-Backed Custom Resource handlers in node.js. The scope of this module is to structure the way developers author simple Lambda-Backed resources into simple functional definitions of
Create,
Update,
Delete.
Also supports:
__default__
Properties values into any tree or subtree of any Custom Resource utilizing
cfn-lambda for implementation
'ResourceProperties'
Schema
SchemaPath to JSONSchema file
Validate callback
NoUpdate callback, which runs as a READ function for when
Update should be made due to all parameters being identical - because some resources still need to return attributes for
Fn::GetAtt calls.
Environment values
TriggersReplacement for
Resource.Properties key strings that force delegation to resource
Create for seamless full replacement without downtime in many cases, and forcing
UPDATE_COMPLETE_CLEANUP_IN_PROGRESS.
SDKAlias function generator that structures and greatly simplifies the development of custom resources that are supported by the Node.js
aws-sdk but not supported by CloudFormation.
This package on NPM
This package on GitHub
Since version 2.0.0 of this tool, this supports Launch Pages, which are a simple way to share your resources. These are some you can try.
Once you build a resource with this tool, if you use the
--public setting, you can share these resources by sharing your Launch Pages. These are HTML pages hosted in S3 that the tool automatically creates during deployments. They're only accessible to the public if you specifically set
--public during a deployment. You should only do this for open source custom resource types.
These pages are accessible in all regions in which you deploy resource types to. They generally follow this link pattern:
<s3 host>/<your package name>-<your AWS account ID>-<region>/<dash-delimited-version>.html.
If you're confused, check for the HTML pages that are inserted into the S3 buckets deployed by this tool during deploys.
The "old" resources below work, they just are now supported by built-in CloudFormation resource types. They still are good examples of how to implement.
Custom::LexSlotType (GitHub / NPM)
Custom::ApiGatewayRestApi (GitHub / NPM)
Custom::ApiGatewayMethod (GitHub / NPM)
Custom::ApiGatewayMethodResponse (GitHub / NPM)
Custom::ElasticSearchServiceDomain (GitHub / NPM)
Hey you! Are you an AWS automation engineer? I'd love if you'd author open-source resources with this tool. Just submit a PR to this page for a specific tag on your repository, and I'll review it and add it to the page.
Furthermore, if you want to help style the generated HTML in the launcher pages, I'd love help with that too :)
Feel free to tweet me about involvement too: @ayetempleton thanks!
Any custom resource using this tool as a dependency can run deploy scripts from the root of the custom resource project to deploy Lambdas to all regions.
To do this most simply, add this line to the
"scripts" section of your
package.json inside your repository using this module as a direct dependency:
"deploy": "node ./node_modules/cfn-lambda/deploy.js --allregions --logs"
This will deploy your custom resource to all regions. If you want to customize this behavior, use the options below. These options also apply to using the
deploy.js script, as well.
You can also deploy the Lambdas programmatically from JS by importing the module:
require('cfn-lambda'). The same options that work on the command line below work as values on an option hash:
require('cfn-lambda')(options, callback).
You must also set up:
<reporoot>/execution-policy.json to define the abilities the Lambda should have.
$AWS_PROFILE in your environment
$AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID and
$AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY in your environment.
You then run this from within the repository directly depending on
cfn-lambda (your custom resource implementation using this package):
$ npm run deploy
Again, this will, if you used the suggested
package.json edit to use the
deploy.js inside this repo, deploy your custom resource implementation to all regions using some default settings. Please read the below options, as you may want to restrict deployment to only a couple regions. You might want to do this if your custom resource uses AWS services only available in a smaller subset of regions than Lambda is available in.
Since this uses CloudFormation to install, you can get the ServiceToken usable in the region to begin creating resources from the Outputs and Exports of the generated stack at the
ServiceToken key. The stack by default launches with name
<your-package-name>-<your package version>. You can manually grab the value from the
Outputs in that template, and use it later, or you can use
Fn::ImportValue to directly get it in any stack.
"Fn::ImportValue": "<resource name>-<resource version>-ServiceToken"
This value may change if you use the
--alias or
--version flags below, since the Stack name will be different.
When using the module in JS, a simple hash is passed in as the first argument. When on the command line, boolean parameters are set to
true with
--<argname>. Parameters needing a value are set with
--<argname> <argvalue>.
account
Used to specify the AWS Account ID to launch the systems into. By default, is the account associated with the Role or User currently invoking the script. Useful when a cross-account role is being used.
alias
Instead of deploying the systems with this naming pattern:
<your package name>-<your package version>, it replaces the package name:
<specified alias>-<your package version>.
allregions
Causes your custom resource to be deployed on all regions supporting AWS Lambda.
false by default.
logs
Makes the deployment system log to STDOUT. Defaults to false when used via JS as a module, and defaults to
true on CLI. You can turn CLI logging off with the
--quiet option.
module
Sets the tool to deploy the custom service in the module you provide, relative to the current working directory. For example, if this package, and your package using
cfn-lambda are both dependencies of a project, from that project's root, set
--module <custom resource to deploy>. The
--path argument takes precedence if both
--module and
--path are defined.
path
The tool will deploy the
cfn-lambda-based custom resource you have defined to use the provided path. Best used when
cfn-lambda is not in your project's
node_modules directory. If you do not provide
--path or
--module, the system assumes that
cfn-lambda is in the
node_modules directory of your project, and thus uses this
--path:
cfn-lambda/../../ (assumes you're using
cfn-lambda as a normal
node_modules dependency of your custom resource project directory).
public
Sets the Quick Launch Page to be publicly accessible, as well as the Lambda function code zip bundle for your custom resource type. Defaults to
false.
Setting this to
true if you are an open source software author will allow anyone to install your custom resources without needing to run this installation script, just by clicking a link on the browser, in the HTML page this tool generates for you in your S3 buckets in each region you have this script run on. Bear in mind, that you will be responsible for the AWS fees associated with others accessing your bucket.
quiet
Forces logs off, on both CLI and with JS module usage. Takes precedence over
--logs, so use this to make your CLI invocations stop producing logs. Defaults to
false.
regions
Sets the AWS regions to deploy your custom resource type to. Defaults to the value of
$AWS_REGION in your environment, or none, if you do not set
$AWS_REGION.
This value is ignored if you set
--allregions.
On the CLI, values are passed in comma-delimited, with no spaces, like
us-east-1,us-east-2. When using the module via JS, pass this value in as a plain JavaScript array.
rollback
Setting this value to
false prevents the CloudFormation stacks this tool uses to deploy from rolling back when any errors occur during initial creation. On the CLI, the value must be exactly
false. With module-style usage in JS, any falsey value will achieve the same effect. Defaults to
true, thus allowing any stacks with failures during creation to roll back.
version
Instead of deploying the systems with this naming pattern:
<your package name>-<your package version>, it replaces the package version:
<your package name>-<specified version>. Technically, it does not have to be a number, but using the format
x-y-z is strongly suggested.
This is a contrived example call to fully demonstrate the way to interface with the creation API.
You can manually define these properties, or use
SDKAlias for
Create,
Update and/or
Delete.
var CfnLambda = require('cfn-lambda');
exports.handler = CfnLambda({
Create: Create, // Required function
Update: Update, // Required function
Delete: Delete, // Required function
// Any of following to validate resource Properties
// If you do not include any, the Lambda assumes any Properties are valid.
// If you define more than one, the system uses all of them in this order.
Validate: Validate, // Function
Schema: Schema, // JSONSchema v4 Object
SchemaPath: SchemaPath, // Array path to JSONSchema v4 JSON file
// end list
NoUpdate: NoUpdate, // Optional
TriggersReplacement: TriggersReplacement, // Array<String> of properties forcing Replacement
LongRunning: <see Long Running below> // Optional. Configure a lambda to last beyond 5 minutes.
});
Environment Convenience Property
Provides convenience
Environment values.:
var CfnLambda = require('cfn-lambda');
// After receiving `event` and `context`...
console.log(CfnLambda.Environment);
/*
{
`LambdaArn`: 'foo bar', // Full ARN for the current Lambda
`Region`: 'us-east-1', // Region in which current Lambda resides
`AccountId`: '012345678910', // The account associated with the Lambda
`LambdaName`: 'LambdaName' // Name for the current Lambda
}
*/
Only works after the generated
CfnLambda function has been called by Lambda.
Create Method Handler
Called when CloudFormation issues a
'CREATE' command.
Accepts the
CfnRequestParams Properties object, and the
reply callback.
function Create(CfnRequestParams, reply) {
// code...
if (err) {
// Will fail the create.
// err should be informative for Cfn template developer.
return reply(err);
}
// Will pass the create.
// physicalResourceId defaults to the request's `[StackId, LogicalResourceId, RequestId].join('/')`.
// FnGetAttrsDataObj is optional.
reply(null, physicalResourceId, FnGetAttrsDataObj);
}
Update Method Handler
Called when CloudFormation issues an
'UPDATE' command.
Accepts the
RequestPhysicalId
String,
CfnRequestParams Properties object, the
OldCfnRequestParams Properties object, and the
reply callback.
function Update(RequestPhysicalID, CfnRequestParams, OldCfnRequestParams, reply) {
// code...
if (err) {
// Will fail the update.
// err should be informative for Cfn template developer.
return reply(err);
}
// Will pass the update.
// physicalResourceId defaults to pre-update value.
// FnGetAttrsDataObj is optional.
reply(null, physicalResourceId, FnGetAttrsDataObj);
}
Delete Method Handler
Called when CloudFormation issues a
'DELETE' command.
Accepts the
RequestPhysicalId
String,
CfnRequestParams Properties object, and the
reply callback.
function Delete(RequestPhysicalID, CfnRequestParams, reply) {
// code...
if (err) {
// Will fail the delete (or rollback).
// USE CAUTION - failing aggressively will lock template,
// because DELETE is used during ROLLBACK phases.
// err should be informative for Cfn template developer.
return reply(err);
}
// Will pass the delete.
// physicalResourceId defaults to pre-delete value.
// FnGetAttrsDataObj is optional.
reply(null, physicalResourceId, FnGetAttrsDataObj);
}
If your handler function is async, then your custom lambda resource may unexpectedly exit before your Promise(s) have resolved. The result of this is your CloudFormation stack hanging for up to an hour which is very undesirable behavior. You can read more about the underlying issue in this great medium article. To fix this, you can use the async counterparts of the given handler type:
Create -> AsyncCreate
Update -> AsyncUpdate
Delete -> AsyncDelete
NoUpdate -> AsyncNoUpdate
This difference with the async counterparts is that there is no reply() callback. Instead, your function should return a Promise (or be marked
async) which resolves with an object containing the
PhysicalResourceId and
FnGetAttrsDataObj outputs. See below example:
const wait = () => {
return new Promise((resolve, reject) => {
setTimeout(() => {
resolve();
}, 2000);
});
};
const createHandler = async (cfnRequestParams) => {
await wait();
return {
PhysicalResourceId: "yopadope",
FnGetAttrsDataObj: {
MyObj: "dopeayope"
}
};
};
exports.handler = cfnLambda({
AsyncCreate: createHandler,
...
});
Used before
'CREATE',
'UPDATE', or
'DELETE' method handlers. The CloudFormation request will automatically fail if any truthy values are returned, and any
String values returned are displayed to the template developer, to assist with resource
Properties object correction.
Important: To prevent
ROLLBACK lockage, the
'DELETE' will be short circuited if this check fails. If this check fails, CloudFormation will be told that everything went fine, but no actual further actions will occur. This is because CloudFormation will immediately issue a
'DELETE' after a failure in a
'CREATE' or an
'UPDATE'. Since these failures themselves will have resulted from a validation method failure if the subsequent
'DELETE' fails, this is safe.
May be a:
Validate callback
Schema
SchemaPath
Validate Method Handler
The truthy
String return value will cause a
'FAILURE', and the
String value is used as the CloudFormation
'REASON'.
// Example using a custom function
// CfnRequestParams are all resource `Properties`,
// except for the required system `ServiceToken`.
function Validate(CfnRequestParams) {
// code...
if (unmetParamCondition) {
return 'You must blah blah include a parameter... etc'
}
if (someOtherCondition) {
return 'Informative message to CFN template developer goes here.'
}
// Returning a falsey value will allow the action to proceed.
// DO NOT return truthy if the request params are valid.
}
Schema Object - JSONSchema Version 4
Using a JSONSchema
Schema property value will automatically generate the
String invalidation return values for you when validating against the parameters - simply provide the template and the validation and error messging is taken care of for you.
If you choose to use a JSONSchema template, the service will also use the JSONSchema metaschema to ensure the provided JSONSchema is a valid schema itself.
// Example using a custom JSONSchema Version 4 template
// This might be in a file you manually load like `schema.json`, or a JS object.
var Schema = {
type: 'object',
required: [
'foo'
],
properties: {
foo: {
type: 'string'
},
selectable: {
type: 'string',
enum: ['list', 'of', 'valid', 'values']
}
},
additionalProperties: false
};
SchemaPath Array - Path to JSONSchema Version 4 File
A convenient way to get the benefits of
Schema object validation, but keeping your code clean and segregated nicely.
The path is defined as an Array so that we can use the
path module.
var SchemaPath = [__dirname, 'src', 'mytemplate.json'];
NoUpdate Method Handler
Optional. Triggered by deep JSON object equality of the old and new parameters, if defined.
Even when short-circuiting an
Update is a good idea, a resource provider may still need to return a set of properties for use with
Fn::GetAtt in CloudFormation templates. This
NoUpdate handler triggers in the special case where no settings on the resource change, allowing the developer to simultaneously skip manipulation logic while doing read operations on resources to generate the attribute sets
Fn::GetAtt will need.
// Using a custom NoUpdate for READ to supply properties
// for Fn::GetAtt to access in CloudFormation templates
function NoUpdate(PhysicalResourceId, CfnResourceProperties, reply) {
// code that should be read-only if you're sane...
if (errorAccessingInformation) {
return reply('with an informative message');
}
// Can have many keys on the object, though I only show one here
reply(null, PhysicalResourceId, {Accessible: 'Attrs object in CFN template'});
}
This is very advanced Lambda self replication.
The inner workings of this feature are a lot to take in. I strongly suggest you just read the source code for
cfn-elasticsearch-domain to see how the
index.js file utilizes the
LongRunning feature, as the concrete example code is much more understandable than abstract definitions of parameters and options.
cfn-elasticsearch-domain/index.js GitHub
If you have the appetite for it... Read on...
Some resources will take a considerable amount of time to complete, like an Elasticsearch Domain. In order to utilize Lambda-Backed Custom Resources within CloudFormation while avoiding the hard 300 second / 5 minute Lambda timeout for resources that will take more than 5 minutes to finish,
cfn-lambda allows resource developers to leverage bundled Lambda self-replication logic. Developers can configure the
LongRunning property on the lambda definition options object with a few settings to tell
cfn-lambda to simply run some action initialization code (such as initiating an Elasticsearch Domain Create), then periodically self-replicate to check the status of the long-running process. The majority of cases where AWS APIs or SDKs return
statusCode === 202 will use this technique to avoid Lambda death at 5 minutes.
The self-replication strategy will trigger if the developer configures the following on the LongRunning property object:
PingInSeconds,
MaxPings,
LambdaApi,
Methods.METHOD_NAME.
The duration a Lambda will wait between spawning self-replication calls and triggering the next
LongRunning.Methods.METHOD_NAME call. This value should not exceed
240 (4 minutes), because we need to leave enough time before the 5 minute hard process death is triggered by AWS.
After this time, the lambda will spawn a new lambda, which will call the
LongRunning.Method.METHOD_NAME, where
METHOD_NAME is
Create,
Delete,
Update, depending on which are configured and the lifecycle phase the resource is moving through.
The maximum number of self-respawn and check cycles the Lambda will go through. After exceeding this number, the Lambda will circuit break and send a
Failed to Stabilize response to the CloudFormation stack.
cfn-lambda uses this namespace to invoke the Lambda. Allows the Custom Resource developer using
cfn-lambda to specify a Lambda API version, or stub the value out for testing.
In most cases, just pass
new AWS.Lambda({apiVersion: '2015-03-31'}) as the API namespace.
Most of the
LongRunning logic happens here. At its most configured, this subobject will have 3 properties corresponding to the normal actions:
Create,
Update, and
Delete.
When you configure one of these properties, the flow of that CloudFormation action type changes - within the
reply callback function in the corresponding normal/top-level callback you defined for the resource,
reply-ing with success just tells
cfn-lambda that you correctly initialized the
Create/
Delete/
Update for the resource, and to start using the corresponding
LongRunning.Methods.METHOD to ping to final completion. That is, the resource will not
COMPLETE the action until the function you define finalizes the
SUCCESS.
Read below to see how to define each
LongRunning.Methods.METHOD...
LongRunningContext Param Object
All three
LongRunning.Methods receive a special object as their first parameter. The
LongRunningContext object carries useful state across all spawned lambda ping cycles.
LongRunningContext.RawResponse: carries the original intercepted call that your first Create initialization call tried to send to CloudFormation. Used internally for state manipulation. DO NOT ALTER THIS VALUE unless you really know what you're doing, as tampering can cause Lambda recursion to spiral out of control!
LongRunningContext.PhysicalResourceId: Carries the original
PhysicalResourceId intercepted call that your first Create initialization call tried to send to CloudFormation. Useful if your check functions need this value and cannot recompute it from the
ResourceProperties sent by CloudFormation.
LongRunningContext.Data: Carries the original data hash, if present, intercepted from your call to
reply within the initializer method. Useful if your check functions need these data value(s) and cannot recompute them from the
ResourceProperties sent by CloudFormation. Will not be present if you did not pass a third parameter to
reply in the initializer, since the
GetAtt-usable
Data hash is optional in
cfn-lambda.
LongRunningContext.PassedPings: The number of ping spawns before this current run that have occurred. DO NOT ALTER THIS NUMBER! Subtracting from this number will make your Lambdas infinitely self-replicate, very very bad!
LongRunning.Methods.Create
Will be called during Lambda pingspawn cycles. Here,
CheckCreate is an example of a check function definition for
LongRunning.Methods.Create.
function CheckCreate(LongRunningContext, params, reply, notDone) {
// LongRunningContext is object type specified above
// params are Properties straight from CloudFomation
// reply is callback just like in normal Create,
// call it with reply(errMsg) or reply(null, physicalId, AttrHash)
// notDone takes no parameters, use this to tell
// cfn-lambda to use another ping/spawn cycle and check again later
}
LongRunning.Methods.Update
Will be called during Lambda pingspawn cycles. Here,
CheckUpdate is an example of a check function definition for
LongRunning.Methods.Update.
function CheckUpdate(LongRunningContext, physcialId, params, oldParams, reply, notDone) {
// LongRunningContext is object type specified above
// physicalId is PhysicalResourceId from pre-Update resource state
// params are Properties straight from CloudFomation
// oldParams are Properties from CloudFormation for before the Update began
// reply is callback just like in normal Update,
// call it with reply(errMsg) or reply(null, physicalId, AttrHash)
// to finalize the transition and notify CloudFormation.
// notDone takes no parameters, use this to denote no errors and tell
// cfn-lambda to use another ping/spawn cycle and check again later
}
LongRunning.Methods.Delete
Will be called during Lambda pingspawn cycles. Here,
CheckDelete is an example of a check function definition for
LongRunning.Methods.Delete.
function CheckDelete(LongRunningContext, physcialId, params, reply, notDone) {
// LongRunningContext is object type specified above
// physicalId is PhysicalResourceId from pre-Delete resource state
// params are Properties straight from CloudFomation
// reply is callback just like in normal Delete,
// call it with reply(errMsg) or reply(null, physicalId, AttrHash)
// to finalize the transition and notify CloudFormation.
// notDone takes no parameters, use this to denote no errors and tell
// cfn-lambda to use another ping/spawn cycle and check again later
}
TriggersReplacement Array
Optional. Tells
cfn-lambda to divert the
'Update' call from CloudFormation to the
Create handler the developer assigns to the Lambda. This technique results in the most seamless resource replacement possible, by causing the new resource to be created before the old one is deleted. This
Delete cleanup process occurs in the
UPDATE_COMPLETE_CLEANUP_IN_PROGRESS phase after all new resources are created. This property facilitates triggering that said phase.
exports.handler = CfnLambda({
// other properties
TriggersReplacement: ['Foo', 'Bar'],
// other properties
});
Now, if the Lambda above ever detects a change in the value of
Foo or
Bar resource Properties on
Update, the Lambda will delegate to a two-phase
Create-new-then-
Delete-old resource replacement cycle. It will use the
Create handler provided to the same
CfnLambda, then subsequently the prodvided
Delete if and only if the
Create handler sends a
PhysicalResourceId different from the original to the
reply callback in the handler.
SDKAlias Function Generator
Structures and accelerates development of resources supported by the
aws-sdk (or your custom SDK) by offering declarative tools to ingest events and proxy them to AWS services.
Will automatically correctly ignore
ServiceToken from CloudFormation Properties. All settings are optional, except
api and
method.
var AWS = require('aws-sdk');
var AnAWSApi = new AWS.SomeNamespace();
var CfnLambda = require('cfn-lambda');
// Then used as the Create property as defined in Usage above
var MyAliasActionName = CfnLambda.SDKAlias({ // Like Create, Update, Delete
returnPhysicalId: 'KeyFromSDKReturn' || function(data) { return 'customValue'; },
downcase: boolean, // Downcase first letter of all top-level params from CloudFormation
api: AnAWSApi, // REQUIRED
method: 'methodNameInSDK', // REQUIRED
mapKeys: {
KeyNameInCfn: 'KeyNameForSDK'
},
forceBools: [ // CloudFormation doesn't allow Lambdas to recieve true booleans.
'PathToCfnPropertyParam', // This will coerce the parameter at this path.
'Also.Supports.Wildcards.*',
'But',
'only.at.path.end'
],
keys: [ // Defaults to including ALL keys from CloudFormation, minus ServiceToken
'KeysFrom',
'CloudFormationProperties',
'ToPassTo',
'TheSDKMethod',
'**UsedBeforeMapKeys**'
],
returnAttrs: [
'KeysFrom',
'SDKReturnValue',
'ToUseWithCfn',
'Fn::GetAttr',
'You.Can.Access.Nested.Properties.As.Well'
],
ignoreErrorCodes: [IntegerCodeToIgnore, ExWouldBe404ForDeleteOps],
physicalIdAs: 'UsePhysicalIdAsThisKeyInSDKCall',
// physicalIdAs: 'OrUseNested.Property.Using.Dot.Notation'
});
// Then...
exports.handler = CfnLambda({
Create: MyAliasActionName, // Doesn't have to be Create, can be Update or Delete
// ...
});
Sometimes it is advantageous to be able to reuse JSON objects or fragments of JSON objects in
Properties of Custom Resources, like when you need to build similar complex/large resources frequently that differ by only a few properties.
Any module using
cfn-lambda supports
__default__ property expansion.
__default__ can be added anywhere in the
Properties object for a resource, with
__default__ containing an arbitrary
JSON/String/Array/null/Number value serialized using
toBase64(JSON.stringify(anyObject)).
cfn-lambda will expand these properties before hitting any validation checks, by running
JSON.parse(fromBase64(encodedDefault)) recursively, and overwriting any values in the
__default__ tree with those actually set on the
Properties object.
The best example of this is the
cfn-variable module's
example.template.json, wherein a very large
RestApi is created with over a large repeated subtree of
Resource objects.
cfn-variable is a custom resource that takes any value and serializes it using
toBase64(JSON.stringify(anyValue)), making it a perfect fit for this behavior.
In the example in
cfn-variable, this technique is used to create 120
Resource objects in under 15 seconds (this example uses less):
// This is cfn-variable storing the serialized object:
"MySubtreeVariable": {
"Type": "Custom::Variable",
"Properties": {
"ServiceToken": {
"Fn::Join": [
":",
[
"arn",
"aws",
"lambda",
{
"Ref": "AWS::Region"
},
{
"Ref": "AWS::AccountId"
},
"function",
{
"Ref": "VariableCustomResourceName"
}
]
]
},
"VariableValue": {
"ChildResources": [
{
"PathPart": "a",
"ChildResources": [
{
"PathPart": "aa",
"ChildResources": [
{
"PathPart": "aaa"
},
{
"PathPart": "aab"
},
{
"PathPart": "aac"
}
]
},
{
"PathPart": "ab",
"ChildResources": [
{
"PathPart": "aba"
},
{
"PathPart": "abb"
},
{
"PathPart": "abc"
}
]
},
{
"PathPart": "ac",
"ChildResources": [
{
"PathPart": "aca"
},
{
"PathPart": "acb"
},
{
"PathPart": "acc"
}
]
}
]
}
]
}
}
},
// Then this will make the tree 3x because you used a variable with __default__
"ExpandedResourceTree": {
"DependsOn": [
"MyRestApi",
"MyVariable"
],
"Type": "Custom::ApiGatewayResourceTree",
"Properties": {
"ServiceToken": "<the token>",
"RestApiId": {
"Ref": "MyRestApi"
},
"ParentId": {
"Fn::GetAtt": [
"MyRestApi",
"RootResourceId"
]
},
"ChildResources": [
{
"PathPart": "alpha",
"__default__": {
"Fn::GetAtt": [
"MySubtreeVariable",
"Value"
]
}
},
{
"PathPart": "beta",
"__default__": {
"Fn::GetAtt": [
"MySubtreeVariable",
"Value"
]
}
},
{
"PathPart": "gamma",
"__default__": {
"Fn::GetAtt": [
"MySubtreeVariable",
"Value"
]
}
}
]
}
}