This project is no longer maintained. The official AWS CLI now provides the same functionality with the
aws cloudformation deploy [...] --no-fail-on-empty-changesetcommand. Read more.
When integrating CloudFormation into your CI/CD pipeline you are faced with the challenge of creating a CloudFormation stack on the first run of the pipeline, while you need to update the stack for all following pipeline runs. If you use the AWS CLI this is painful. You may also have your code and template in the same repository. Therefore code changes without the template. But the AWS CLI threats an update without changes to a stack as an error which is not the behavior that you need in your pipeline.
cfn-create-or-update can create or update a CloudFormation stack. If no updates are to be performed, no error is thrown.
cfn-create-or-update behaves exactly as the AWS CLI regarding input values, output will be different.
To install the CLI tool
cfn-create-or-update, run:
npm install -g cfn-create-or-update
To create or update a stack, run:
cfn-create-or-update --stack-name test --template-body file://template.yml
The first time you run this command, a stack will be created. The second time an update will be performed but only if the template has changes.
cfn-create-or-update behaves exactly as the AWS CLI regarding input values. Supported parameters (as documented in the AWS CLI create-stack or update-stack):
cfn-create-or-update
--stack-name
--template-body
--template-url
--parameters
--capabilities
--resource-types
--role-arn
--stack-policy-body
--stack-policy-url
--notification-arns
--tags
Global parameters (as documented in the AWS CLI
--profile
--region
If you use a parameter of type
List<?> or
CommaDelimitedList, you have to supply the values like this:
--parameters ParameterKey=SubnetIds,ParameterValue=\"subnet-3353611c,subnet-c3d51189\"
Only used during create, otherwise ignored (as documented in the AWS CLI create-stack):
--disable-rollback | --no-disable-rollback
--timeout-in-minutes
--on-failure
Only used during update, otherwise ignored (as documented in the AWS CLI update-stack):
--use-previous-template | --no-use-previous-template]
--stack-policy-during-update-body
--stack-policy-during-update-url
Additional parameters
--wait
AWS_REGION and
AWS_DEFAULT_REGION work
HTTPS_PROXY is used if set
AWS_PROFILE is used if set
AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID,
AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY, and optionally
AWS_SESSION_TOKEN are used of set
If your AWS CLI profile has a
mfa_serial property, then multi-factor authentication is required. You will be prompted to enter your 6-digit MFA token code via the console.
$ cfn-create-or-update --profile admin-role --stack-name mystack --template-body file://mystack.yml
? MFA token for arn:aws:iam::000000000000:mfa/myusername: 123456
{}
If you want to create a Pull-Request please make sure that
make test runs without failures.
make jshint
make mocha
make circular
make coverage
open coverage/lcov-report/index.html