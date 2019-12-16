cfn

cfn makes the following AWS CloudFormation tasks simpler.

If the stack already exists, it Updates; otherwise, it Creates.

Monitors stack progress, logging events.

Returns a Promise. Resolves when stack Create / Update is done, Rejects if there is an error.

Delete Stack

Cleanup Stacks

Use regex pattern to delete stacks.

Include daysOld to delete stacks this old.

Checks if a template is valid

Returns a Promise. Resolves when template is valid, Rejects if there is an error.

Install

$ npm install cfn

CLI Usage

Usage cfn deploy {stack name } { template } [ cfn delete {stack name } cfn outputs {stack name } Examples cfn deploy my-stack template .js cfn deploy your_stack template .yml cfn delete your_stack cfn outputs my-stack

Programmatic Usage

Use cfn to create or update an AWS CloudFormation stack. It returns a promise. You can use Node.js modules or standard json or yaml for AWS CloudFormation templates.

const cfn = require ( 'cfn' ); cfn( 'Foo-Bar' , __dirname + '/template.js' ) .then( function ( ) { console .log( 'done' ); }); cfn( 'Foo-Bar' , 'template.json' ); cfn( 'Foo-Bar2' , 'template.yml' ); cfn({ name : 'Foo-Bar' , template : 'template.yaml' , cfParams : { buildNumber : '123' , }, tags : { app : 'my app' , department : 'accounting' , }, awsConfig : { region : 'us-east-2' , accessKeyId : 'akid' , secretAccessKey : 'secret' , }, capabilities : [ 'CAPABILITY_IAM' ], checkStackInterval : 5000 , });

Delete

Delete a stack.

cfn.delete( 'Foo-Bar' );

Cleanup

Cleanup stacks based on regex and daysOld.

cfn.cleanup({ regex : /TEST-/ , minutesOld : 60 }) .then( function ( ) { console .log( 'done' ) });

Stack Exists

Returns a boolean if a stack exists or not

cfn.stackExists( 'foo-bar' ) .then( function ( exists ) { if (exists){ } })

cfn({ template : __dirname + '/template.js' , params : { foo : 'bar' }, awsConfig : { region : 'us-west-2' } }).validate() .then( function ( data ) { }, function ( err ) { }) cfn.validate( 'us-west-2' , 'template.json' ); cfn.validate( 'us-west-2' , 'template.yml' );

API

Creates or Updates a stack if it already exists. Logs events and returns a Promise.

name

The name of the stack to Create / Update. If the first arg is a string it is used as name.

options

Options object. If the first arg is an object it will be used as options.

template

Path to template (js, yaml or json file), JSON object, serialized JSON string, YAML string, or a S3 Bucket URL. This is optional and if given will override options.template (if present). This arg is helpful if the first arg is the name of the template rather than an options object.

Name of stack.

Path to template (json, yaml or js file), JSON object, serialized JSON string, or a YAML string. If the optional second argument is passed in it will override this.

If set to true create/update and delete runs asynchronously. Defaults to false.

Interpolated parameters into JS module-wrapped CloudFormation templates (only should be used with js files).

A JS module-wrapped template example is shown below:

module .exports = function ( params ) { return { AWSTemplateFormatVersion : '2010-09-09' , Description : 'Test Stack' , Resources : { testTable : { Type : 'AWS::DynamoDB::Table' , Properties : { ... TableName: 'FOO-TABLE-' + params.env } } } }; };

Is deployed as follows:

cfn({ name : 'Test-Stack' , template : 'template.js' , params : { env : 'dev' } });

The standard AWS CloudFormation parameters to be passed into the template.

A standard AWS CloudFormation template in yaml format is shown below:

AWSTemplateFormatVersion: '2010-09-09' Description: 'Test Stack' Parameters: env: Type: String Description: The environment for the application Resources: testTable: Type: AWS::DynamoDB::Table Properties: ... TableName: !Sub FOO-TABLE-${env}

Is deployed as follows:

cfn({ name : 'Test-Stack' , template : 'template.yml' , cfParams : { env : 'dev' } });

This allows you to pass any config properties allowed by the AWS Node.js SDK