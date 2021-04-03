The cfenv package provides functions to parse Cloud Foundry-provided environment variables. Provides easy access to your port, http binding host name/ip address, URL of the application, etc. Also provides useful default values when you're running locally.
The package determines if you are running "locally" versus running as a
Cloud Foundry app, based on whether the
VCAP_APPLICATION environment variable is set.
If not set, the functions run in "local" mode, otherwise they run in "cloud"
mode.
var cfenv = require("cfenv")
var appEnv = cfenv.getAppEnv()
...
// start the server on the given port and binding host, and print
// url to server when it starts
server.listen(appEnv.port, appEnv.bind, function() {
console.log("server starting on " + appEnv.url)
})
This code snippet above will get the port, binding host, and full URL to your HTTP server and use them to bind the server and print the server URL when starting.
This package makes use of a number of environment variables that are set when your application is running in Cloud Foundry. These include:
VCAP_SERVICES
VCAP_APPLICATION
PORT
If these aren't set, the
getAppEnv() API will still return useful values,
as appropriate. This means you can use this package in your program and
it will provide useful values when you're running in Cloud Foundry AND
when you're running locally. You can supply local versions of
VCAP_SERVICES and/or
VCAP_APPLICATION by using the
vcap and
vcapFile
options described below.
The
cfenv package exports the following function:
getAppEnv(options)
Get the core bits of Cloud Foundry data as an object.
The
options parameter is optional, and can contain the following properties:
name - name of the application
This value is used as the default
name property of the returned object,
and as the name passed to
the ports package
getPort() function
to get a default port.
If not specified, the name will looked for in the following places:
name property of the
VCAP_APPLICATION environment variable
name property from the
manifest.yml file in the current directory
name property from the
package.json file in the current directory
protocol - protocol used in the generated URLs
This value is to override the default protocol used when generating
the URLs in the returned object. It should be the same format as
node's url
protocol property.
That is, it should end with a
: character.
vcap - provide values for the
VCAP_APPLICATION and
VCAP_SERVICES
environment variable, when running locally. The object can have
properties
application and/or
services, whose values are the same
as the values serialized in the respective environment variables.
Note that the
url and
urls properties of the returned object are not
based on the vcap
application object, when running locally.
This option property is ignored if not running locally.
vcapFile - provide the same function as the
vcap option, but instead of
setting the option value to an object, you set it to the name of a JSON
file, which will be parsed and used as the
vcap option value is used,
as described above.
When both
vcap and
vcapFile options are provided, the values in
vcap
are ignored.
This option property is ignored if not running locally.
The
getAppEnv() function returns an object with the following properties:
app: object version of
VCAP_APPLICATION env var
services: object version of
VCAP_SERVICES env var
name: name of the application
port: HTTP port
bind: hostname/ip address for binding
urls: URLs used to access the servers
url: first URL in
urls
isLocal: false if a valid
VCAP_APPLICATION env var was found, true otherwise
The returned object also has the following methods available:
appEnv.getServices()
appEnv.getService(spec)
appEnv.getServiceURL(spec, replacements)
appEnv.getServiceCreds(spec)
If no value can be determined for
port, and the
name property on the
options parameter is not set and cannot be determined,
a port of 3000 will be used.
If no value can be determined for
port, and the
name property on the
options parameter is set or can otherwise be determined,
that name will be passed to
the ports package
getPort() function
to get a default port.
The protocol used for the URLs will be
http: if the app
is running locally, and
https: otherwise; you can
force a particular protocol by using the
protocol property
on the
options parameter.
When running in Cloud Foundry, the
url and
urls values will have
localhost as their hostname, if the actual hostnames cannot be determined.
The following methods are also available on the object returned by
cfenv.getAppEnv().
appEnv.getServices()
Return all services, in an object keyed by service name.
Note that this is different than the
services property
returned from
getAppEnv().
For example, assume VCAP_SERVICES was set to the following:
{
"user-provided": [
{
"name": "cf-env-test",
"label": "user-provided",
"tags": [],
"credentials": {
"database": "database",
"password": "passw0rd",
"url": "https://example.com/",
"username": "userid"
},
"syslog_drain_url": "http://example.com/syslog"
}
]
}
In this case,
appEnv.services would be set to that same object, but
appEnv.getServices() would return
{
"cf-env-test": {
"name": "cf-env-test",
"label": "user-provided",
"tags": [],
"credentials": {
"database": "database",
"password": "passw0rd",
"url": "https://example.com/",
"username": "userid"
},
"syslog_drain_url": "http://example.com/syslog"
}
}
appEnv.getService(spec)
Return a service object by name.
The
spec parameter should be a regular expression, or a string which is the
exact name of the service. For a regular expression, the first service name
which matches the regular expression will be returned.
Returns the service object from VCAP_SERVICES or null if not found.
appEnv.getServiceURL(spec, replacements)
Returns a service URL by name.
The
spec parameter should be a regular expression, or a string which is the
exact name of the service. For a regular expression, the first service name
which matches the regular expression will be returned.
The
replacements parameter is an object with the properties used in
node's url function
url.format().
Returns a URL generated from VCAP_SERVICES or null if not found.
To generate the URL, processing first starts with a
url property
in the service credentials. You can override the
url property in the
service credentials (if no such property exists), with a
replacements
property of
url, and a value which is the name of the property in
the service credentials whose value contains the base URL.
That url is parsed with
node's url function
url.parse()
to get a set of initial url properties.
These properties are then overridden by entries in
replacements, using the
following operation, for a given replacement
key and
value.
url[key] = service.credentials[value]
The URL
auth replacement is a bit special, in that it's value should
be a two-element array of [userid, password], where those values are
keys in the service.credentials
For example, assume VCAP_SERVICES was set to the following:
{
"user-provided": [
{
"name": "cf-env-test",
"label": "user-provided",
"tags": [],
"credentials": {
"database": "database",
"password": "passw0rd",
"url": "https://example.com/",
"username": "userid"
},
"syslog_drain_url": "http://example.com/syslog"
}
]
}
Assume you run the following code:
url = appEnv.getServiceURL("cf-env-test", {
pathname: "database",
auth: ["username", "password"]
})
The
url result will be
https://userid:passw0rd@example.com/database
Note that there MUST be a
url property in the credentials,
or replacement for it, in the
service, or the call will return
null. Also, because the
url is parsed
first with
url.parse(), there will be a
host property in the result, so
you won't be able to use the
hostname and
port values directly. You
can ONLY set the resultant hostname and port with the
host property.
Note that
url.parse() and the later
url.format() calls to construct the
result, will not produce pleasing results for "unusual" URLs, especially
those which do not use
http: or
https: protocols. The
url
parse()
and
format() methods will not be used though, if you have no replacement
values, or the only replacement property is
url, and so are safe to
use in that case.
Since the
appEnv.getServiceURL() method operates against the
appEnv.services property, you can fudge this object if that makes your
life easier.
appEnv.getServiceCreds(spec)
Returns the
credentials object of a service by name.
The
spec parameter is the same as that used by the
appEnv.getServiceURL()
method. If there is no service that matches the
spec parameter, this method
will return
null.
If there is a service that matches the
spec parameter, the value of it's
credentials property will be returned. If for some reason, there is no
credentials property on the service, an empty object -
{} - will be
returned.
You can push this project as a Cloud Foundry project to try it out.
First, create a service name
cf-env-test with the following command:
cf cups cf-env-test -p "url, username, password, database"
You will be prompted for these values; enter something reasonable like:
url> http://example.com
username> userid
password> passw0rd
database> the-db
Next, push the app with
cf push.
When you visit the site, you'll see the output of various cfenv calls.
