openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

cf-runtime

by cloudfoundry-attic
0.0.1 (see all)

Cloud Foundry - the open platform as a service project

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4

GitHub Stars

13

Maintenance

Last Commit

8yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

5

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

cf-runtime

cf-runtime is a Node.js module that provides API to Cloud Foundry platform. It provides easy access to Cloud Foundry application properties and services.

Installation

npm install cf-runtime

If cloned from github install dependencies:

npm install -d

Tests

Run basic tests:

npm test

To run integration tests copy services.conf.template to services.conf with specified services connection properties and run:

TESTS=integration npm test

Usage

var cf = require('cf-runtime')
var app = cf.CloudApp

// Check if application is running on Cloud Foundry

app.runningInCloud

// Get application properties

app.host
app.port

// Get the list of application service names

app.serviceNames

// Obtain connection properties for single service of type Redis

app.serviceProps.redis

// Obtain connection properties for service named 'redis-service-name'

app.serviceProps['redis-service-name']

// Obtain the list of service names of specific type

app.serviceNamesOfType.redis

// Check if service of the given type is available

cf.RedisClient !== undefined

// Connect to a single service of type Redis

var redisClient = cf.RedisClient.create()

// Connect to mysql service named 'redis-service-name'

var redisClient = cf.RedisClient.createFromSvc('redis-service-name')

Service properties

  • name
  • label (service type)
  • version
  • host
  • port
  • username
  • password

Additional properties

Rabbitmq:

  • url
  • vhost

MongoDB:

  • db
  • url

Postgresql, Mysql, Redis:

  • database

Service clients

This is the list of Node.js modules that are used to provide connection to Cloud Foundry services:

AMQP client

Node module: amqp

Functions:

  • cf.AMQPClient.create([implOptions]) - creates and returns an amqp client instance connected to a single rabbitmq service
  • cf.AMQPClient.createFromSvc(name, [implOptions]) - creates and returns an amqp client instance connected to a rabbitmq service with the specified name

Parameters:

implOptions - optional {object} non-connection related implementation options

Returns: AMQP client instance

Mongodb client

Node module: mongodb

Functions:

  • cf.MongoClient.create([options], callback) - creates a mongodb client instance connected to a single mongodb service and executes provided callback
  • cf.MongoClient.createFromSvc(name, [options], callback) - creates a mongodb client instance connected to a mongodb service with the specified name and executes provided callback

Parameters:

options - optional {object} non-connection related options callback - {function} connection callback

Returns: null

Mysql client

Node module: mysql

Functions:

  • cf.MysqlClient.create([options]) - creates and returns a mysql client instance connected to a single mysql service
  • cf.MysqlClient.createFromSvc(name, [options]) - creates and returns a mysql client instance connected to a mysql service with the specified name

Parameters:

options - optional {object} non-connection related options

Returns: Mysql client instance

Postgresql client

Node module: pg

Functions:

  • cf.PGClient.create(callback) - creates a postgresql client instance connected to a single postgresql service and executes provided callback
  • cf.PGClient.createFromSvc(name, callback) - creates a postgresql client instance connected to a postgresql service with the specified name and executes provided callback

Parameters:

callback - {function} connection callback

Returns: {boolean}

Redis client

Node module: redis

Functions:

  • cf.RedisClient.create([options]) - creates and returns a redis client instance connected to a single redis service
  • cf.RedisClient.createFromSvc(name, [options]) - creates and returns a redis client instance connected to a redis service with the specified name

Parameters:

options - optional {object} non-connection related options

Returns: Redis client instance

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial