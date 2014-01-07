cf-runtime is a Node.js module that provides API to Cloud Foundry platform. It provides easy access to Cloud Foundry application properties and services.

Installation

npm install cf-runtime

If cloned from github install dependencies:

npm install -d

Tests

Run basic tests:

npm test

To run integration tests copy services.conf.template to services.conf with specified services connection properties and run:

TESTS=integration npm test

Usage

var cf = require ( 'cf-runtime' ) var app = cf.CloudApp app.runningInCloud app.host app.port app.serviceNames app.serviceProps.redis app.serviceProps[ 'redis-service-name' ] app.serviceNamesOfType.redis cf.RedisClient !== undefined var redisClient = cf.RedisClient.create() var redisClient = cf.RedisClient.createFromSvc( 'redis-service-name' )

Service properties

name

label (service type)

version

host

port

username

password

Additional properties

Rabbitmq:

url

vhost

MongoDB:

db

url

Postgresql, Mysql, Redis:

database

Service clients

This is the list of Node.js modules that are used to provide connection to Cloud Foundry services:

AMQP client

Node module: amqp

Functions:

cf.AMQPClient.create([implOptions]) - creates and returns an amqp client instance connected to a single rabbitmq service

cf.AMQPClient.createFromSvc(name, [implOptions]) - creates and returns an amqp client instance connected to a rabbitmq service with the specified name

Parameters:

implOptions - optional {object} non-connection related implementation options

Returns: AMQP client instance

Mongodb client

Node module: mongodb

Functions:

cf.MongoClient.create([options], callback) - creates a mongodb client instance connected to a single mongodb service and executes provided callback

cf.MongoClient.createFromSvc(name, [options], callback) - creates a mongodb client instance connected to a mongodb service with the specified name and executes provided callback

Parameters:

options - optional {object} non-connection related options callback - {function} connection callback

Returns: null

Mysql client

Node module: mysql

Functions:

cf.MysqlClient.create([options]) - creates and returns a mysql client instance connected to a single mysql service

cf.MysqlClient.createFromSvc(name, [options]) - creates and returns a mysql client instance connected to a mysql service with the specified name

Parameters:

options - optional {object} non-connection related options

Returns: Mysql client instance

Postgresql client

Node module: pg

Functions:

cf.PGClient.create(callback) - creates a postgresql client instance connected to a single postgresql service and executes provided callback

cf.PGClient.createFromSvc(name, callback) - creates a postgresql client instance connected to a postgresql service with the specified name and executes provided callback

Parameters:

callback - {function} connection callback

Returns: {boolean}

Redis client

Node module: redis

Functions:

cf.RedisClient.create([options]) - creates and returns a redis client instance connected to a single redis service

cf.RedisClient.createFromSvc(name, [options]) - creates and returns a redis client instance connected to a redis service with the specified name

Parameters:

options - optional {object} non-connection related options

Returns: Redis client instance