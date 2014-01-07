cf-runtime is a Node.js module that provides API to Cloud Foundry platform. It provides easy access to Cloud Foundry application properties and services.
npm install cf-runtime
If cloned from github install dependencies:
npm install -d
Run basic tests:
npm test
To run integration tests copy services.conf.template to services.conf with specified services connection properties and run:
TESTS=integration npm test
var cf = require('cf-runtime')
var app = cf.CloudApp
// Check if application is running on Cloud Foundry
app.runningInCloud
// Get application properties
app.host
app.port
// Get the list of application service names
app.serviceNames
// Obtain connection properties for single service of type Redis
app.serviceProps.redis
// Obtain connection properties for service named 'redis-service-name'
app.serviceProps['redis-service-name']
// Obtain the list of service names of specific type
app.serviceNamesOfType.redis
// Check if service of the given type is available
cf.RedisClient !== undefined
// Connect to a single service of type Redis
var redisClient = cf.RedisClient.create()
// Connect to mysql service named 'redis-service-name'
var redisClient = cf.RedisClient.createFromSvc('redis-service-name')
Rabbitmq:
MongoDB:
Postgresql, Mysql, Redis:
This is the list of Node.js modules that are used to provide connection to Cloud Foundry services:
Node module: amqp
Functions:
Parameters:
implOptions - optional {object} non-connection related implementation options
Returns: AMQP client instance
Node module: mongodb
Functions:
Parameters:
options - optional {object} non-connection related options callback - {function} connection callback
Returns: null
Node module: mysql
Functions:
Parameters:
options - optional {object} non-connection related options
Returns: Mysql client instance
Node module: pg
Functions:
Parameters:
callback - {function} connection callback
Returns: {boolean}
Node module: redis
Functions:
Parameters:
options - optional {object} non-connection related options
Returns: Redis client instance