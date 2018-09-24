:toc: macro :toc-title: :toclevels: 99

A specification backed popover for react. https://littlebits.github.io/react-popover/build[Live demo].

Installation

npm install --save react-popover

Demo

There is a demo that you can see https://littlebits.github.io/react-popover/build[here]. To run it locally do npm start . If you do not see logs in the console refresh the browser once (https://github.com/littlebits/react-popover/issues/35).

API

export default Popover(props, target)

props :: {...}

body :: Node | Array Node

The popover content. Content is rooted (becomes children of) .Popover-body and thus body can be a single node or an array of nodes .

isOpen :: Boolean

Determines Whether or not the popover is rendered.

preferPlace :: Enum String | Null

Sets a preference of where to position the Popover. Only useful to specify placement in case of multiple available fits. Defaults to null . Valid values are:

above | right | below | left :: Prefer an explicit side. row | column :: Prefer an orientation. start | end :: Prefer an order. null :: No preference, automatic resolution. This is the default.

place :: String | Null

Like preferPlace except that the given place is a requirement. The resolver becomes scoped or disabled. It is scoped if the place is an orientation or order but disabled if it is a side . For example place: "row" scopes the resolver to above or below placement but place: "above" removes any need for the resolver.

onOuterAction :: Function

A callback function executed every time the user does an action ( mousedown or touchstart ) outside the DOM tree of both Popover and Target . A canonical use-case is to automatically close the Popover on any external user action.

Plus support for standard props...: className , style

refreshIntervalMs :: Number | Falsey

The polling speed (AKA time between each poll) in milliseconds for checking if a layout refresh is required. This polling is required because it is the only robust way to track the position of a target in the DOM. Defaults to 200 . Set to a falsey value to disable.

target :: React Element