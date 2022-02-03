Node.js Logging Support for Cloud Foundry

Summary

This library provides a bundle of targeted logging services for node.js applications running on Cloud Foundry which serves two main purposes: It provides means to emit structured application log messages and instrument parts of your application stack to collect request metrics.

Documentation

Head over to our Documentation to learn more about features and how to use this library.

Licensing

Please see our LICENSE for copyright and license information. Detailed information including third-party components and their licensing/copyright information is available via the REUSE tool.