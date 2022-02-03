openbase logo
cf-nodejs-logging-support

by SAP
6.12.0 (see all)

Node.js Logging Support for Cloud Foundry provides the creation of structured log messages and the collection of request metrics

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

23.8K

GitHub Stars

37

Maintenance

Last Commit

14d ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

3

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Node.js Logging Support for Cloud Foundry

Version npm npm Downloads Build Status REUSE status

Summary

This library provides a bundle of targeted logging services for node.js applications running on Cloud Foundry which serves two main purposes: It provides means to emit structured application log messages and instrument parts of your application stack to collect request metrics.

Documentation

Head over to our Documentation to learn more about features and how to use this library.

Licensing

Please see our LICENSE for copyright and license information. Detailed information including third-party components and their licensing/copyright information is available via the REUSE tool.

