This repository ("
Code - OSS") is where we (Microsoft) develop the Visual Studio Code product together with the community. Not only do we work on code and issues here, we also publish our roadmap, monthly iteration plans, and our endgame plans. This source code is available to everyone under the standard MIT license.
Visual Studio Code is a distribution of the
Code - OSS repository with Microsoft-specific customizations released under a traditional Microsoft product license.
Visual Studio Code combines the simplicity of a code editor with what developers need for their core edit-build-debug cycle. It provides comprehensive code editing, navigation, and understanding support along with lightweight debugging, a rich extensibility model, and lightweight integration with existing tools.
Visual Studio Code is updated monthly with new features and bug fixes. You can download it for Windows, macOS, and Linux on Visual Studio Code's website. To get the latest releases every day, install the Insiders build.
There are many ways in which you can participate in this project, for example:
If you are interested in fixing issues and contributing directly to the code base, please see the document How to Contribute, which covers the following:
See our wiki for a description of each of these channels and information on some other available community-driven channels.
Many of the core components and extensions to VS Code live in their own repositories on GitHub. For example, the node debug adapter and the mono debug adapter repositories are separate from each other. For a complete list, please visit the Related Projects page on our wiki.
VS Code includes a set of built-in extensions located in the extensions folder, including grammars and snippets for many languages. Extensions that provide rich language support (code completion, Go to Definition) for a language have the suffix
language-features. For example, the
json extension provides coloring for
JSON and the
json-language-features extension provides rich language support for
JSON.
This repository includes a Visual Studio Code Remote - Containers / GitHub Codespaces development container.
Docker / the Codespace should have at least 4 Cores and 6 GB of RAM (8 GB recommended) to run full build. See the development container README for more information.
This project has adopted the Microsoft Open Source Code of Conduct. For more information see the Code of Conduct FAQ or contact opencode@microsoft.com with any additional questions or comments.
Copyright (c) Microsoft Corporation. All rights reserved.
Licensed under the MIT license.