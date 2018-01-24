cf-graphql is a library that allows you to query your data stored in Contentful with GraphQL. A schema and value resolvers are automatically generated out of an existing space.
Generated artifacts can be used with any node-based GraphQL server. The outcome of the project's main function call is an instance of the
GraphQLSchema class.
Please note that
cf-graphql library is released as an experiment:
If you just want to see how it works, please follow the Demo section. You can deploy the demo with your own credentials so it queries your own data.
In general
cf-graphql is a library and it can be used as a part of your project. If you want to get your hands dirty coding, follow the Programmatic usage section.
We host an online demo for you. You can query Contentful's "Blog" space template there. This how its graph looks like:
This repository contains a demo project. The demo comes with a web server (with CORS enabled) providing the GraphQL, an in-browser IDE (GraphiQL) and a React Frontend application using this endpoint.
To run it, clone the repository, install dependencies and start a server:
git clone git@github.com:contentful-labs/cf-graphql.git
cd cf-graphql/demo
# optionally change your node version with nvm, anything 6+ should work just fine
# we prefer node v6 matching the current AWS Lambda environment
nvm use
npm install
npm start
Use http://localhost:4000/graphql/ to query the data from within your application and navigate to http://localhost:4000 to use the IDE (GraphiQL) for test-querying. Please refer to the Querying section for more details.
If you also want to see how to integrate GraphQL in a React technology stack the demo project also contains an application based on the Apollo framework. To check it out use http://localhost:4000/client/.
To use your own Contentful space with the demo, you have to provide:
Please refer the "Authentication" section of Contentful's documentation.
You can provide listed values with env variables:
SPACE_ID=some-space-id CDA_TOKEN=its-cda-token CMA_TOKEN=your-cma-token npm start
now
To be able to deploy to Zeit's
now you need to have an activated account. There is a free open source option available.
You can also deploy the demo with
now. In your terminal, navigate to the
demo/ directory and run:
npm run deploy-demo-now
As soon as the deployment is done you'll have a URL of your GraphQL server copied.
You can also create a deployment for your own space:
SPACE_ID=some-space-id CDA_TOKEN=its-cda-token CMA_TOKEN=your-cma-token npm run deploy-now
Please note:
npm run deploy-demo-now; when the demo should be configured to use your own space, the command is
npm run deploy-now
now before, you'll be asked to provide your e-mail; just follow on-screen instructions
now's OSS plan (the default one), the source code will be public; it's completely fine: all credentials are passed as env variables and are not available publicly
The library can be installed with
npm:
npm install --save cf-graphql
Let's assume we've required this module with
const cfGraphql = require('cf-graphql'). To create a schema out of your space you need to call
cfGraphgl.createSchema(spaceGraph).
What is
spaceGraph? It is a graph-like data structure containing descriptions of content types of your space which additionally provide some extra pieces of information allowing the library to create a GraphQL schema.
To prepare this data structure you need to fetch raw content types data from the CMA. Let's create a Contentful client first:
const client = cfGraphql.createClient({
spaceId: 'some-space-id',
cdaToken: 'its-cda-token',
cmaToken: 'your-cma-token'
});
spaceId,
cdaToken and
cmaToken options are required. You can also pass the following options:
locale - a locale code to use when fetching content. If not provided, the default locale of a space is used
preview - if
true, CPA will be used instead of CDA for fetching content
cpaToken - if
preview is
true then this option has to hold a CPA token
Fetch content types with your
client and then pass them to
cfGraphql.prepareSpaceGraph(rawCts):
client.getContentTypes()
.then(cfGraphql.prepareSpaceGraph)
.then(spaceGraph => {
// `spaceGraph` can be passed to `cfGraphql.createSchema`!
});
The last step is to use the schema with a server. A popular choice is express-graphql. The only caveat is how the context is constructed. The library expects the
entryLoader key of the context to be set to an instance created with
client.createEntryLoader():
// Skipped in snippet: `require` calls, Express app setup, `client` creation.
// `spaceGraph` was fetched and prepared in the previous snippet. In most cases
// you shouldn't be doing it per request, once is fine.
const schema = cfGraphql.createSchema(spaceGraph);
// IMPORTANT: we're passing a function to `graphqlHTTP`: this function will be
// called every time a GraphQL query arrives to create a fresh entry loader.
// You can also use `expressGraphqlExtension` described below.
app.use('/graphql', graphqlHTTP(function () {
return {
schema,
context: {entryLoader: client.createEntryLoader()}
};
}));
You can see a fully-fledged example in the
demo/ directory.
For each Contentful content type three root-level fields are created:
id argument and resolves to a single entity
q,
skip and
limit arguments and resolves to a list of entities
q argument and resolves to a metadata object (currently comprising only
count)
Please note that:
q argument is a query string you could use with the CDA
skip and
limit arguments can be used to fetch desired page of results
skip defaults to
0
limit defaults to
50 and cannot be greater than
1000
skip,
limit - use collection field arguments instead
include,
content_type - no need for them, the library will determine and use appropriate values internally
locale - all the content is fetched for a single locale. By default the default locale is used; alternate locale can be selected with the
locale configuration option of
cfGraphql.createClient
Assuming you've got two content types named
post and
author with listed fields, this query is valid:
{
authors {
name
}
authors(skip: 10, limit: 10) {
title
rating
}
_authorsMeta {
count
}
posts(q: "fields.rating[gt]=5") {
title
rating
}
_postsMeta(q: "fields.rating[gt]=5") {
count
}
post(id: "some-post-id") {
title
author
comments
}
}
Reference fields will be resolved to:
EntryType, if there is no such constraint. The
EntryType is an interface implemented by all the specific types
Example where the
author field links only entries of one content type and the
related field links entries of multiple content types:
{
posts {
author {
name
website
}
related {
... on Tag {
tagName
}
... on Place {
location
name
}
}
}
}
Backreferences (backrefs) are automatically created for links. Assume our
post content type links to the
author content type via a field named
author. Getting an author of a post is easy, getting a list of posts by an author is not.
_backrefs mitigate this problem:
{
authors {
_backrefs {
posts__via__author {
title
}
}
}
}
When using backreferences, there is a couple of things to keep in mind:
_backrefs is prefixed with a single underscore
__via__ is surrounded with two underscores; you can read this query out loud like this: "get posts that link to author via the author field"
cf-graphql comes with helpers that help you with the
cf-graphql integration. These are used inside of the demo application.
expressGraphqlExtension
expressGraphqlExtension is a simple utility producing a function that can be passed directly to the
express-graphql middleware.
// Skipped in this snippet: client and space graph creation
const schema = cfGraphql.createSchema(spaceGraph);
const opts = {
// display the current cf-graphql version in responses
version: true,
// include list of the underlying Contentful CDA calls with their timing
timeline: true,
// display detailed error information
detailedErrors: true
};
const ext = cfGraphql.helpers.expressGraphqlExtension(client, schema, opts);
app.use('/graphql', graphqlHTTP(ext));
Important: Most likely don't want to enable
timeline and
detailedErrors in your production environment.
graphiql
If you want to run your own GraphiQL and don't want to rely on the one shipping with e.g. express-graphql then you could use the
graphiql helper.
const ui = cfGraphql.helpers.graphiql({title: 'cf-graphql demo'});
app.get('/', (_, res) => res.set(ui.headers).status(ui.statusCode).end(ui.body));
Issue reports and PRs are more than welcomed.
MIT