A CLI to generate Typescript definitions based on JSON export generated with contentful CLI.
npm install cf-content-types-generator
Contentful Content Types (TS Definitions) Generator
USAGE
$ cf-content-types-generator [FILE]
ARGUMENTS
FILE local export (.json)
OPTIONS
-e, --environment=environment environment
-h, --help show CLI help
-o, --out=out output directory
-p, --preserve preserve output folder
-l, --localized add localized types
-s, --spaceId=spaceId space id
-t, --token=token management token
-v, --version show CLI version
Use a local
JSON file to load
contentTypes. Flags for
spaceId,
token and
environement will be ignored.
Will print result to console
cf-content-types-generator path/to/exported/file.json
in a real world scenario, you would pipe the result to a file.
Will store resulting files in target directory
cf-content-types-generator path/to/exported/file.json path/to/target/out/directory
If no
file arg provided, remote mode es enabled.
spaceId and
token flags need to be set.
cf-content-types-generator -s 2l3j7k267xxx -t CFPAT-64FtZEIOruksuaE_Td0qBvHdELNWBCC0fZUWq1NFxxx
As input a json file with a
contentTypes field is expected:
{
"contentTypes": [
{
"sys": {
"id": "artist",
"type": "ContentType"
},
"displayField": "name",
"name": "Artist",
"fields": [
{
"id": "name",
"name": "Name",
"type": "Symbol",
"required": true,
"validations": [
{
"unique": true
}
]
},
{
"id": "profilePicture",
"name": "Profile Picture",
"type": "Link",
"required": false,
"validations": [
{
"linkMimetypeGroup": [
"image"
]
}
],
"linkType": "Asset"
},
{
"id": "bio",
"name": "Bio",
"type": "RichText",
"required": false,
"validations": [
{
"nodes": {
}
},
{
"enabledMarks": [
],
"message": "Marks are not allowed"
},
{
"enabledNodeTypes": [
],
"message": "Nodes are not allowed"
}
]
}
]
},
{
"sys": {
"id": "artwork",
"type": "ContentType"
},
"displayField": "name",
"name": "Artwork",
"fields": [
{
"id": "name",
"name": "Name",
"type": "Symbol",
"required": true,
"validations": [
]
},
{
"id": "type",
"name": "Type",
"type": "Symbol",
"required": false,
"validations": [
{
"in": [
"print",
"drawing",
"painting"
],
"message": "Hello - this is a custom error message."
}
]
},
{
"id": "preview",
"name": "Preview",
"type": "Array",
"required": false,
"validations": [
],
"items": {
"type": "Link",
"validations": [
{
"linkMimetypeGroup": [
"image",
"audio",
"video"
]
}
],
"linkType": "Asset"
}
},
{
"id": "artist",
"name": "Artist",
"type": "Link",
"required": true,
"validations": [
{
"linkContentType": [
"artist"
]
}
],
"linkType": "Entry"
}
]
}
]
}
This example shows a subset of the actual payload provided by contentful's cli export command.
import * as CFRichTextTypes from "@contentful/rich-text-types";
import * as Contentful from "contentful";
export interface TypeArtistFields {
name: Contentful.EntryFields.Symbol;
profilePicture?: Contentful.Asset;
bio?: CFRichTextTypes.Block | CFRichTextTypes.Inline;
}
export type TypeArtist = Contentful.Entry<TypeArtistFields>;
export interface TypeArtworkFields {
name: Contentful.EntryFields.Symbol;
type?: "print" | "drawing" | "painting";
preview?: Contentful.Asset[];
artist: Contentful.Entry<TypeArtistFields>;
}
export type TypeArtwork = Contentful.Entry<TypeArtworkFields>;
This all only works if you add the
contentful package to your target project to get all relevant type definitions.
Extend the default
BaseContentTypeRenderer class, or implement the
ContentTypeRenderer interface for custom rendering.
Relevant methods to override:
|Methods
|Description
|Override
render
|Enriches a
SourceFile with all relevant nodes
|To control content type rendering (you should know what you're doing)
getContext
|Returns new render context object
|To define custom type renderer and custom module name function
addDefaultImports
|Define set of default imports added to every file
|To control default imported modules
renderField
|Returns a
PropertySignatureStructure representing a field property
|To control Field property rendering
renderFieldType
|Returns a
string representing a field type
|To control field type rendering (recommended)
renderEntry
|Returns a
TypeAliasDeclarationStructure representing an entry type alias
|To control entry type alias rendering
renderEntryType
|Returns a
string representing an entry type
|To control entry type rendering (recommended)
Table represents order of execution
Set content type renderers:
import CFDefinitionsBuilder from "cf-content-types-generator/lib/cf-definitions-builder";
import {DefaultContentTypeRenderer, LocalizedContentTypeRenderer} from 'cf-content-types-generator/lib/renderer/type';
const builder = new CFDefinitionsBuilder([
new DefaultContentTypeRenderer(),
new LocalizedContentTypeRenderer()
]);
A renderer to render type fields and entry definitions. For most scenarios, this renderer is sufficient.
If no custom renderers given,
CFDefinitionsBuilder creates a
DefaultContentTypeRenderer by default.
Add additional types for localized fields. It adds utility types to transform fields into localized fields for given locales More details on the utility types can be found here: Issue 121
export interface TypeCategoryFields {
title: Contentful.EntryFields.Text;
icon?: Contentful.Asset;
categoryDescription?: Contentful.EntryFields.Text;
}
export type TypeCategory = Contentful.Entry<TypeCategoryFields>;
export type LocalizedTypeCategoryFields<Locales extends keyof any> = LocalizedFields<TypeCategoryFields, Locales>;
export type LocalizedTypeCategory<Locales extends keyof any> = LocalizedEntry<TypeCategory, Locales>;
const localizedCategory: LocalizedTypeCategory<'DE-de' | 'En-en'> = {
fields: {
categoryDescription: {
"DE-de": 'german description',
"En-en": 'english description'
}
}
}
If you're not a CLI person, or you want to integrate it with your tooling workflow, you can also directly use the
CFDefinitionsBuilder from
cf-definitions-builder.ts
import CFDefinitionsBuilder from "cf-content-types-generator/lib/cf-definitions-builder";
const stringContent = new CFDefinitionsBuilder()
.appendType({
id: "rootId",
name: "Root Name",
sys: {
id: "sysId",
type: "ContentType",
}, fields: [{
id: "myFieldId",
type: "Symbol",
required: true,
validations: []
}]
})
.toString();
You can use
CFDefinitionsBuilder also in a browser environment.
Example: TS Content Types Generator App