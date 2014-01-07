cf-autoconfig is a Node.js module that reconfigures server and service functions so they can automatically run on Cloud Foundry without manual configuration.
npm install cf-autoconfig
If cloned from github install dependencies:
npm install -d
Require this on the first line of your start script:
require("cf-autoconfig");
That's it!
cf-autoconfig reconfigures functions of modules listed below if they are accessible in node require path or on any level of node_modules folder tree. This means that any modules that depend on these reconfigured modules will also be reconfigured.
Core module: "net" Functions:
Plus all functions that inherit from this one. This includes core http.Server.listen and https.Server.listen. And node modules functions that wrap this one, like express's app.listen function.
Module: mongodb Functions:
Module: mongoose
Module: mysql Functions:
Module: pg Functions:
Module: redis Functions:
Module: amqp Functions: