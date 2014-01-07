cf-autoconfig is a Node.js module that reconfigures server and service functions so they can automatically run on Cloud Foundry without manual configuration.

Installation

npm install cf-autoconfig

If cloned from github install dependencies:

npm install -d

Usage

Require this on the first line of your start script:

require ( "cf-autoconfig" );

That's it!

Reconfigured functions

cf-autoconfig reconfigures functions of modules listed below if they are accessible in node require path or on any level of node_modules folder tree. This means that any modules that depend on these reconfigured modules will also be reconfigured.

Server setup

Core module: "net" Functions:

Server.listen()

Plus all functions that inherit from this one. This includes core http.Server.listen and https.Server.listen. And node modules functions that wrap this one, like express's app.listen function.

Mongodb connection

Module: mongodb Functions:

connect()

new Db()

new Server()

db.authenticate()

Module: mongoose

Connection.open() (and other mongoose functions that wrap this one)

Mysql connection

Module: mysql Functions:

createClient()

Client._connect() (other functions and modules use this for auto connect)

Postgresql connection

Module: pg Functions:

defaults (default connection variables)

connect()

new Client()

Redis connection

Module: redis Functions:

createClient()

auth()

Rabbitmq connection

Module: amqp Functions: