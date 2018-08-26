Cezerin API client library

Allows asynchronous requests to Cezerin REST API and get results with native Promise or async/await. Work on browser and server.

Client include:

Cezerin API

Cezerin AJAX API

Cezerin Web Store API

Install with:

npm i cezerin-client

Initialize

import CezerinClient from 'cezerin-client' ; const api = new CezerinClient({ apiBaseUrl : 'https://website.com/api/v1' , apiToken : '<token>' });

Usage

const categoriesResponse = await api.productCategories.list(); const categories = categoriesResponse.json; for ( const category of categories){ console .log(category.name) } api.productCategories.list().then( ( {status, json} ) => { const categories = json; for ( const category of categories){ console .log(category.name) } }); api.productCategories.create({ name : 'Shoes' , active : true }).then( ( {status, json} ) => { const categoryId = json.id; });

Error Handling

try { const createResult = await api.productCategories.create({ name : 'Shoes' }); const newCategory = createResult.json; } catch (e) { console .log(e); } api.productCategories.create({ name : 'Shoes' }) .then( ( {status, json} ) => { if (status === 200 ) { const newCategory = json; } else { } }) .catch( err => { console .log(err) });

Methods

api.authorize(baseUrl, user, pass)

api.sitemap.list()

api.sitemap.retrieve(path)

api.productCategories.list()

api.productCategories.retrieve(id)

api.productCategories.create(data)

api.productCategories.update(id, data)

api.productCategories.delete(id)

api.productCategories.uploadImage(categoryId, formData)

api.productCategories.deleteImage(id)

api.products.list({ offset: 0, limit: 10, fields: 'id, name, price', category_id: '<id>', active: true, discontinued: false, search: '', on_sale: true, stock_status: 'available', price_from: 0, price_to: 100, sku: '', ids: '<id>,<id>,<id>', sort: 'regular_price,-stock_quantity'})

api.products.retrieve(id)

api.products.create(data)

api.products.update(id, data)

api.products.delete(id)

api.products.skuExists(productId, sku)

api.products.slugExists(productId, slug)

api.products.options.list(productId)

api.products.options.retrieve(productId, optionId)

api.products.options.create(productId, data)

api.products.options.update(productId, optionId, data)

api.products.options.delete(productId, optionId)

api.products.options.values.list(productId, optionId)

api.products.options.values.retrieve(productId, optionId, valueId)

api.products.options.values.create(productId, optionId, data)

api.products.options.values.update(productId, optionId, valueId, data)

api.products.options.values.delete(productId, optionId, valueId)

api.products.variants.list(productId)

api.products.variants.create(productId, data)

api.products.variants.update(productId, variantId, data)

api.products.variants.delete(productId, variantId)

api.products.variants.setOption(productId, variantId, data)

api.products.images.list(productId)

api.products.images.update(productId, imageId, data)

api.products.images.upload(productId, formData)

api.products.images.delete(productId, imageId)

api.theme.export()

api.theme.install(formData)

api.theme.settings.retrieve()

api.theme.settings.update(settings)

api.theme.settings.retrieveSchema()

api.theme.assets.uploadFile(formData)

api.theme.assets.deleteFile(fileName)

api.customers.list

api.customers.retrieve

api.customers.create

api.customers.update

api.customers.delete

api.customers.createAddress

api.customers.updateAddress

api.customers.deleteAddress

api.customers.setDefaultBillingAddress

api.customers.setDefaultShippingAddress

api.customerGroups.list

api.customerGroups.retrieve

api.customerGroups.create

api.customerGroups.update

api.customerGroups.delete

api.orders.list

api.orders.retrieve

api.orders.create

api.orders.update

api.orders.delete

api.orders.checkout

api.orders.recalculate

api.orders.cancel

api.orders.close

api.orders.updateBillingAddress

api.orders.updateShippingAddress

api.orders.discounts.create(order_id, data)

api.orders.discounts.update(order_id, discount_id, data)

api.orders.discounts.delete(order_id, discount_id)

api.orders.transactions.create(order_id, data)

api.orders.transactions.update(customer_id, transaction_id, data)

api.orders.transactions.delete(order_id, transaction_id)

api.orders.items.create(order_id, data)

api.orders.items.update(order_id, item_id, data)

api.orders.items.delete(order_id, item_id)

api.orderStatuses.list

api.orderStatuses.retrieve

api.orderStatuses.create

api.orderStatuses.update

api.orderStatuses.delete

api.shippingMethods.list

api.shippingMethods.retrieve

api.shippingMethods.create

api.shippingMethods.update

api.shippingMethods.delete

api.paymentMethods.list

api.paymentMethods.retrieve

api.paymentMethods.create

api.paymentMethods.update

api.paymentMethods.delete

api.paymentGateways.retrieve

api.paymentGateways.update

api.settings.retrieve

api.settings.update

api.settings.retrieveEmailSettings

api.settings.updateEmailSettings

api.settings.retrieveEmailTemplate

api.settings.updateEmailTemplate

api.checkoutFields.list

api.checkoutFields.retrieve

api.checkoutFields.update

api.pages.list

api.pages.retrieve

api.pages.create

api.pages.update

api.pages.delete

api.tokens.list

api.tokens.retrieve

api.tokens.create

api.tokens.update

api.tokens.delete

api.redirects.list

api.redirects.retrieve

api.redirects.create

api.redirects.update

api.redirects.delete

api.files.list(filter)

api.files.upload(formData)

api.files.delete(fileName)

api.webhooks.list

api.webhooks.retrieve

api.webhooks.create

api.webhooks.update

api.webhooks.delete

api.apps.settings.retrieve(appKey)

api.apps.settings.update(appKey, data)

api.theme.placeholders.list()

api.theme.placeholders.retrieve(placeholderKey)

api.theme.placeholders.create(data)

api.theme.placeholders.update(placeholderKey, data)

api.theme.placeholders.delete(placeholderKey)

Web Store Methods

api.webstore.init(token)

api.webstore.authorize(email, admin_url)

api.webstore.account.retrieve()

api.webstore.account.update(data)

api.webstore.account.updateDeveloper(data)

api.webstore.services.list()

api.webstore.services.retrieve(serviceId)

api.webstore.services.settings.retrieve(serviceId)

api.webstore.services.settings.update(serviceId, settings)

api.webstore.services.actions.call(serviceId, actionId)

api.webstore.services.logs.list(serviceId)

Contributing

If you can, please contribute by reporting issues, discussing ideas, or submitting pull requests with patches and new features. We do our best to respond to all issues and pull requests within a day or two, and make patch releases to npm regularly.