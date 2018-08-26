Allows asynchronous requests to Cezerin REST API and get results with native Promise or async/await. Work on browser and server.
Client include:
Install with:
npm i cezerin-client
import CezerinClient from 'cezerin-client';
const api = new CezerinClient({
apiBaseUrl: 'https://website.com/api/v1',
apiToken: '<token>'
});
// fetch all categories with await
const categoriesResponse = await api.productCategories.list();
const categories = categoriesResponse.json;
for(const category of categories){
console.log(category.name)
}
// fetch all categories with Promise
api.productCategories.list().then(({status, json}) => {
const categories = json;
for(const category of categories){
console.log(category.name)
}
});
// create a category
api.productCategories.create({name: 'Shoes', active: true}).then(({status, json}) => {
const categoryId = json.id;
});
// with await
try {
const createResult = await api.productCategories.create({ name: 'Shoes' });
const newCategory = createResult.json;
} catch(e) {
console.log(e);
}
// with Promise
api.productCategories.create({ name: 'Shoes' })
.then(({status, json}) => {
if(status === 200) {
// success
const newCategory = json;
} else {
// 404 or bad request
}
})
.catch(err => {
console.log(err)
});
api.authorize(baseUrl, user, pass)
api.sitemap.list()
api.sitemap.retrieve(path)
api.productCategories.list()
api.productCategories.retrieve(id)
api.productCategories.create(data)
api.productCategories.update(id, data)
api.productCategories.delete(id)
api.productCategories.uploadImage(categoryId, formData)
api.productCategories.deleteImage(id)
api.products.list({
offset: 0,
limit: 10,
fields: 'id, name, price',
category_id: '<id>',
active: true,
discontinued: false,
search: '',
on_sale: true,
stock_status: 'available',
price_from: 0,
price_to: 100,
sku: '',
ids: '<id>,<id>,<id>',
sort: 'regular_price,-stock_quantity'})
api.products.retrieve(id)
api.products.create(data)
api.products.update(id, data)
api.products.delete(id)
api.products.skuExists(productId, sku)
api.products.slugExists(productId, slug)
api.products.options.list(productId)
api.products.options.retrieve(productId, optionId)
api.products.options.create(productId, data)
api.products.options.update(productId, optionId, data)
api.products.options.delete(productId, optionId)
api.products.options.values.list(productId, optionId)
api.products.options.values.retrieve(productId, optionId, valueId)
api.products.options.values.create(productId, optionId, data)
api.products.options.values.update(productId, optionId, valueId, data)
api.products.options.values.delete(productId, optionId, valueId)
api.products.variants.list(productId)
api.products.variants.create(productId, data)
api.products.variants.update(productId, variantId, data)
api.products.variants.delete(productId, variantId)
api.products.variants.setOption(productId, variantId, data)
api.products.images.list(productId)
api.products.images.update(productId, imageId, data)
api.products.images.upload(productId, formData)
api.products.images.delete(productId, imageId)
api.theme.export()
api.theme.install(formData)
api.theme.settings.retrieve()
api.theme.settings.update(settings)
api.theme.settings.retrieveSchema()
api.theme.assets.uploadFile(formData)
api.theme.assets.deleteFile(fileName)
api.customers.list
api.customers.retrieve
api.customers.create
api.customers.update
api.customers.delete
api.customers.createAddress
api.customers.updateAddress
api.customers.deleteAddress
api.customers.setDefaultBillingAddress
api.customers.setDefaultShippingAddress
api.customerGroups.list
api.customerGroups.retrieve
api.customerGroups.create
api.customerGroups.update
api.customerGroups.delete
api.orders.list
api.orders.retrieve
api.orders.create
api.orders.update
api.orders.delete
api.orders.checkout
api.orders.recalculate
api.orders.cancel
api.orders.close
api.orders.updateBillingAddress
api.orders.updateShippingAddress
api.orders.discounts.create(order_id, data)
api.orders.discounts.update(order_id, discount_id, data)
api.orders.discounts.delete(order_id, discount_id)
api.orders.transactions.create(order_id, data)
api.orders.transactions.update(customer_id, transaction_id, data)
api.orders.transactions.delete(order_id, transaction_id)
api.orders.items.create(order_id, data)
api.orders.items.update(order_id, item_id, data)
api.orders.items.delete(order_id, item_id)
api.orderStatuses.list
api.orderStatuses.retrieve
api.orderStatuses.create
api.orderStatuses.update
api.orderStatuses.delete
api.shippingMethods.list
api.shippingMethods.retrieve
api.shippingMethods.create
api.shippingMethods.update
api.shippingMethods.delete
api.paymentMethods.list
api.paymentMethods.retrieve
api.paymentMethods.create
api.paymentMethods.update
api.paymentMethods.delete
api.paymentGateways.retrieve
api.paymentGateways.update
api.settings.retrieve
api.settings.update
api.settings.retrieveEmailSettings
api.settings.updateEmailSettings
api.settings.retrieveEmailTemplate
api.settings.updateEmailTemplate
api.checkoutFields.list
api.checkoutFields.retrieve
api.checkoutFields.update
api.pages.list
api.pages.retrieve
api.pages.create
api.pages.update
api.pages.delete
api.tokens.list
api.tokens.retrieve
api.tokens.create
api.tokens.update
api.tokens.delete
api.redirects.list
api.redirects.retrieve
api.redirects.create
api.redirects.update
api.redirects.delete
api.files.list(filter)
api.files.upload(formData)
api.files.delete(fileName)
api.webhooks.list
api.webhooks.retrieve
api.webhooks.create
api.webhooks.update
api.webhooks.delete
api.apps.settings.retrieve(appKey)
api.apps.settings.update(appKey, data)
api.theme.placeholders.list()
api.theme.placeholders.retrieve(placeholderKey)
api.theme.placeholders.create(data)
api.theme.placeholders.update(placeholderKey, data)
api.theme.placeholders.delete(placeholderKey)
api.webstore.init(token)
api.webstore.authorize(email, admin_url)
api.webstore.account.retrieve()
api.webstore.account.update(data)
api.webstore.account.updateDeveloper(data)
api.webstore.services.list()
api.webstore.services.retrieve(serviceId)
api.webstore.services.settings.retrieve(serviceId)
api.webstore.services.settings.update(serviceId, settings)
api.webstore.services.actions.call(serviceId, actionId)
api.webstore.services.logs.list(serviceId)
If you can, please contribute by reporting issues, discussing ideas, or submitting pull requests with patches and new features. We do our best to respond to all issues and pull requests within a day or two, and make patch releases to npm regularly.