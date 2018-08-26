Cezerin - Ecommerce Progressive Web Apps

Cezerin is React and Node.js based eCommerce platform. Allows creating a Progressive Web Apps.

Built with:

Node.js v8.9

React v16

Redux

Express

Babel

WebPack 4

MongoDB

Dashboard

Client-side dashboard use JSON Web Token (JWT) to access REST API.

Store

Single-Page Application with React server-side rendering. Demo store

Installation

Requirements

Node.js >= 8

MongoDB >= 3.2

Documentation

Documentation

Application Structure

. ├── config ├── dist ├── locales ├── logs ├── public │ ├── admin │ ├── admin-assets │ └── content | ├── scripts ├── src │ ├── admin │ │ └── client │ ├── api │ │ └── server │ ├── store │ | ├── client │ | ├── server │ | └── shared │ └── index.js ├── theme └── process.json

Cezerin is an MIT-licensed open source project. It's an independent project with ongoing development made possible thanks to the support of these awesome backers. Become a backer or sponsor on OpenCollective.

Become a sponsor and get your logo on our README on Github and cezerin.com with a link to your site.

Contributing

If you can, please contribute by reporting issues, discussing ideas, or submitting pull requests with patches and new features. We do our best to respond to all issues and pull requests within a day or two, and make patch releases to npm regularly.

Licence

This software is provided free of charge and without restriction under the MIT License