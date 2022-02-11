openbase logo
Deprecated!
Moved to https://npmjs.com/package/cesium

Readme

Build Status npm Docs

CesiumJS is a JavaScript library for creating 3D globes and 2D maps in a web browser without a plugin. It uses WebGL for hardware-accelerated graphics, and is cross-platform, cross-browser, and tuned for dynamic-data visualization.

CesiumJS Homepage

CesiumJS Features Checklist

🚀 Get Started

Visit the Downloads page or install the npm package:

npm install cesium

Have questions? Ask them on the community forum.

Interested in contributing? See CONTRIBUTING.md. ❤️

❄️ Mission

Our mission is to create the leading 3D globe and map for static and time-dynamic content, with the best possible performance, precision, visual quality, platform support, community, and ease of use.

📗 License

Apache 2.0. CesiumJS is free for both commercial and non-commercial use.

🌎 Where Does the 3D Content Come From?

CesiumJS can stream 3D content such as terrain, imagery, and 3D Tiles from the commercial Cesium ion platform and other content sources. You are free to use any combination of content sources with CesiumJS that you please. Using Cesium ion helps support CesiumJS development. ❤️

👏 Featured Demos

                                 

See all demos

