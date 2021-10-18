React components for 🌏Cesium

Declarative Cesium 🌏: high maintainable Cesium app with React

🌏: high maintainable Cesium app with React Blazing Fast Development 👨: HMR works perfectly

👨: HMR works perfectly Strongly Typed 💪: TypeScript is fully supported

Documentation | Installation | Getting Started | Guide | Examples

<Viewer full> < Entity description = "test" name = "tokyo" point = {{ pixelSize: 10 }} position = {Cartesian3.fromDegrees(139.767052, 35.681167 , 100 )} /> </ Viewer >

License

MIT License