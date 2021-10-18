React components for 🌏Cesium
Documentation | Installation | Getting Started | Guide | Examples
<Viewer full>
<Entity
description="test"
name="tokyo"
point={{ pixelSize: 10 }}
position={Cartesian3.fromDegrees(139.767052, 35.681167, 100)}
/>
</Viewer>
If you want to contribute, see documentation.
This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute. [Contribute].
Become a financial contributor and help us sustain our community. [Contribute]
Support this project with your organization. Your logo will show up here with a link to your website. [Contribute]