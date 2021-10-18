openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

cesium-react

by reearth
0.2.2 (see all)

React components for 🌏 Cesium

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

39

GitHub Stars

449

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

22

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate
Deprecated!
WARNING: This project has been renamed to resium. Install using resium instead.

Readme

Resium

main npm version Financial Contributors on Open Collective

React components for 🌏Cesium

  • Declarative Cesium 🌏: high maintainable Cesium app with React
  • Blazing Fast Development 👨: HMR works perfectly
  • Strongly Typed 💪: TypeScript is fully supported

Documentation | Installation | Getting Started | Guide | Examples

<Viewer full>
  <Entity
    description="test"
    name="tokyo"
    point={{ pixelSize: 10 }}
    position={Cartesian3.fromDegrees(139.767052, 35.681167, 100)}
  />
</Viewer>

Screenshot

Usage

Contributors

If you want to contribute, see documentation.

Code Contributors

This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute. [Contribute].

Financial Contributors

Become a financial contributor and help us sustain our community. [Contribute]

Individuals

Organizations

Support this project with your organization. Your logo will show up here with a link to your website. [Contribute]

License

MIT License

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial