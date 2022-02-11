openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

cesium

by CesiumGS
1.88.0 (see all)

An open-source JavaScript library for world-class 3D globes and maps 🌎

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

39.7K

GitHub Stars

8.3K

Maintenance

Last Commit

4d ago

Contributors

366

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript WebGL, Vanilla JavaScript 3D

Reviews

Average Rating

4.6/55
Read All Reviews

Top Feedback

3Performant
2Great Documentation
2Highly Customizable
1Easy to Use
1Bleeding Edge
1Responsive Maintainers

Readme

Build Status npm Docs

CesiumJS is a JavaScript library for creating 3D globes and 2D maps in a web browser without a plugin. It uses WebGL for hardware-accelerated graphics, and is cross-platform, cross-browser, and tuned for dynamic-data visualization.

CesiumJS Homepage

CesiumJS Features Checklist

🚀 Get Started

Visit the Downloads page or install the npm package:

npm install cesium

Have questions? Ask them on the community forum.

Interested in contributing? See CONTRIBUTING.md. ❤️

❄️ Mission

Our mission is to create the leading 3D globe and map for static and time-dynamic content, with the best possible performance, precision, visual quality, platform support, community, and ease of use.

📗 License

Apache 2.0. CesiumJS is free for both commercial and non-commercial use.

🌎 Where Does the 3D Content Come From?

CesiumJS can stream 3D content such as terrain, imagery, and 3D Tiles from the commercial Cesium ion platform and other content sources. You are free to use any combination of content sources with CesiumJS that you please. Using Cesium ion helps support CesiumJS development. ❤️

👏 Featured Demos

                                 

See all demos

Rate & Review

Great Documentation2
Easy to Use1
Performant3
Highly Customizable2
Bleeding Edge1
Responsive Maintainers1
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Akshay Kadambattu74 Ratings171 Reviews
January 12, 2021
Jacob D.California51 Ratings0 Reviews
December 18, 2020

Alternatives

thr
threeJavaScript 3D Library.
GitHub Stars
79K
Weekly Downloads
489K
User Rating
4.6/ 5
479
Top Feedback
36Great Documentation
31Easy to Use
30Performant
@tensorflow/tfjsA WebGL accelerated JavaScript library for training and deploying ML models.
GitHub Stars
16K
Weekly Downloads
79K
User Rating
4.6/ 5
54
Top Feedback
6Easy to Use
6Performant
4Great Documentation
mapbox-glInteractive, thoroughly customizable maps in the browser, powered by vector tiles and WebGL
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
587K
User Rating
4.4/ 5
10
Top Feedback
2Highly Customizable
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
pha
phaserPhaser is a fun, free and fast 2D game framework for making HTML5 games for desktop and mobile web browsers, supporting Canvas and WebGL rendering.
GitHub Stars
31K
Weekly Downloads
14K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
67
Top Feedback
8Performant
7Easy to Use
6Responsive Maintainers
@tensorflow/tfjs-backend-webglA WebGL accelerated JavaScript library for training and deploying ML models.
GitHub Stars
16K
Weekly Downloads
83K
See 8 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial