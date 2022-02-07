Digital COVID Certificates: Business Rules

About • Assumptions • Organisation • Testing & Status • Licensing

About

The Digital COVID Certificate (DCC) allows to determine whether a person is deemed fit-for-travel into a country-of-arrival (CoA) based on their vaccination, test, and recovery status. To make such determinations, business (or validation, or verification) rules have to be implemented in verifier apps.

This repository contains a framework to implement (sets of) rules in verifier apps (and backends) using a rules engine. It explains how to do that in a way that makes these rules interchangeable across implementors. The advantage of this approach is that it ultimately allows citizens to check their fit-for-travel status into an intended CoA ahead of travel, against the actual rules. This can be achieved by adhering to a common, and testable and verifiable way of defining, and executing rules. The interchangeable rules are uploaded to, and can be downloaded from the EU Digital COVID Certificate Gateway (DGCG) - more info can be found here.

An example of a rule can be found here.

This work is a result of work done by the EU Taskforce Business Rules, and described in this document. The (JSON Schema) technical specification for the EU DCC can be found here. More relevant documents and links can be found here.

Assumptions

Various code in this repo assumes that you've cloned the following two repos right next to where this repo's cloned:

Organisation

This repository contains the following:

CertLogic: a specification, reference implementations for various platforms (JavaScript, Kotlin, Dart), a test suite, a validation tool, and a HTML renderer. CertLogic is generic, and not tied to the DCC, to make it easier to understand, test, expand, etc. independently.

DCC Business Rules Utilities: a JavaScript library that contains useful “things” for working with EU DCC business rules.

Documentation.

JsonLogic: documentation and code relating to JsonLogic.

CertLogic editor: implemented with MPS.

Testing & Status

If you found any problems, please create an Issue.

Current status: Work-In-Progress.

Licensing

Copyright (c) 2021 Dutch Ministry of Health, Science, and Sports, and all other contributors

Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.

You may obtain a copy of the License at https://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0.

Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. See the LICENSE for the specific language governing permissions and limitations under the License.