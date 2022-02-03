English • Español (Latinoamérica) • Français • Bahasa Indonesia • Italiano (Italian) • 日本語 (Japanese) • 한국어 (Korean) • Português (Brasil) • 简体中文 (Simplified Chinese) • 繁體中文 (Taiwanese Mandarin)
This module saves you (and others!) time in three ways:
.eslintrc files to manage. It just works.
standard --fix and say goodbye to
messy or inconsistent code.
Give it a try by running
npx standard --fix right now!
pre-commit hook?
The easiest way to use JavaScript Standard Style is to install it globally as a Node command line program. Run the following command in Terminal:
$ npm install standard --global
Or, you can install
standard locally, for use in a single project:
$ npm install standard --save-dev
Note: To run the preceding commands, Node.js and npm must be installed.
After you've installed
standard, you should be able to use the
standard program. The
simplest use case would be checking the style of all JavaScript files in the
current working directory:
$ standard
Error: Use JavaScript Standard Style
lib/torrent.js:950:11: Expected '===' and instead saw '=='.
If you've installed
standard locally, run with
npx instead:
$ npx standard
You can optionally pass in a directory (or directories) using the glob pattern. Be
sure to quote paths containing glob patterns so that they are expanded by
standard instead of your shell:
$ standard "src/util/**/*.js" "test/**/*.js"
Note: by default
standard will look for all files matching the patterns:
**/*.js,
**/*.jsx.
Add it to
package.json
{
"name": "my-cool-package",
"devDependencies": {
"standard": "*"
},
"scripts": {
"test": "standard && node my-tests.js"
}
}
Style is checked automatically when you run
npm test
$ npm test
Error: Use JavaScript Standard Style
lib/torrent.js:950:11: Expected '===' and instead saw '=='.
Never give style feedback on a pull request again!
The beauty of JavaScript Standard Style is that it's simple. No one wants to maintain multiple hundred-line style configuration files for every module/project they work on. Enough of this madness!
|Your Logo Here
In addition to companies, many community members use
standard on packages that
are too numerous
to list here.
standard is also the top-starred linter in GitHub's
Clean Code Linter showcase.
First, install
standard. Then, install the appropriate plugin for your editor:
Using Package Control, install SublimeLinter and SublimeLinter-contrib-standard.
For automatic formatting on save, install StandardFormat.
Install linter-js-standard.
Alternatively, you can install linter-js-standard-engine. Instead of
bundling a version of
standard it will automatically use the version installed
in your current project. It will also work out of the box with other linters based
on standard-engine.
For automatic formatting, install standard-formatter. For snippets, install standardjs-snippets.
Install vscode-standard. (Includes support for automatic formatting.)
For JS snippets, install: vscode-standardjs-snippets. For React snippets, install vscode-react-standard.
Install ale. And add these lines to your
.vimrc file.
let g:ale_linters = {
\ 'javascript': ['standard'],
\}
let g:ale_fixers = {'javascript': ['standard']}
This sets standard as your only linter and fixer for javascript files and so prevents conflicts with eslint. For linting and automatic fixing on save, add these lines to
.vimrc:
let g:ale_lint_on_save = 1
let g:ale_fix_on_save = 1
Alternative plugins to consider include neomake and syntastic, both of which have built-in support for
standard (though configuration may be necessary).
Install Flycheck and check out the manual to learn how to enable it in your projects.
Search the extension registry for "Standard Code Style" and click "Install".
WebStorm recently announced native support
for
standard directly in the IDE.
If you still prefer to configure
standard manually, follow this guide. This applies to all JetBrains products, including PhpStorm, IntelliJ, RubyMine, etc.
Yes! If you use
standard in your project, you can include one of these badges in
your readme to let people know that your code is using the standard style.
[![JavaScript Style Guide](https://cdn.rawgit.com/standard/standard/master/badge.svg)](https://github.com/standard/standard)
[![JavaScript Style Guide](https://img.shields.io/badge/code_style-standard-brightgreen.svg)](https://standardjs.com)
No. The whole point of
standard is to save you time by avoiding
bikeshedding about code style. There are lots of debates online about
tabs vs. spaces, etc. that will never be resolved. These debates just distract from
getting stuff done. At the end of the day you have to 'just pick something', and
that's the whole philosophy of
standard -- its a bunch of sensible 'just pick
something' opinions. Hopefully, users see the value in that over defending their
own opinions.
There are a couple of similar packages for anyone who does not want to completely accept
standard:
If you really want to configure hundreds of ESLint rules individually, you can
always use
eslint directly with
eslint-config-standard to
layer your changes on top.
standard-eject can help
you migrate from
standard to
eslint and
eslint-config-standard.
Pro tip: Just use
standard and move on. There are actual real problems that you
could spend your time solving! :P
Of course it's not! The style laid out here is not affiliated with any official web
standards groups, which is why this repo is called
standard/standard and not
ECMA/standard.
The word "standard" has more meanings than just "web standard" :-) For example:
Yes! You can use
standard --fix to fix most issues automatically.
standard --fix is built into
standard for maximum convenience. Most problems
are fixable, but some errors (like forgetting to handle errors) must be fixed
manually.
To save you time,
standard outputs the message "
Run standard --fix to automatically fix some problems" when it detects problems that can be fixed
automatically.
Certain paths (
node_modules/,
coverage/,
vendor/,
*.min.js,
and files/folders that begin with
. like
.git/) are automatically ignored.
Paths in a project's root
.gitignore file are also automatically ignored.
Sometimes you need to ignore additional folders or specific minified files. To do
that, add a
standard.ignore property to
package.json:
"standard": {
"ignore": [
"**/out/",
"/lib/select2/",
"/lib/ckeditor/",
"tmp.js"
]
}
In rare cases, you'll need to break a rule and hide the error generated by
standard.
JavaScript Standard Style uses ESLint under-the-hood and you can hide errors as you normally would if you used ESLint directly.
Disable all rules on a specific line:
file = 'I know what I am doing' // eslint-disable-line
Or, disable only the
"no-use-before-define" rule:
file = 'I know what I am doing' // eslint-disable-line no-use-before-define
Or, disable the
"no-use-before-define" rule for multiple lines:
/* eslint-disable no-use-before-define */
console.log('offending code goes here...')
console.log('offending code goes here...')
console.log('offending code goes here...')
/* eslint-enable no-use-before-define */
Some packages (e.g.
mocha) put their functions (e.g.
describe,
it) on the
global object (poor form!). Since these functions are not defined or
require'd
anywhere in your code,
standard will warn that you're using a variable that is
not defined (usually, this rule is really useful for catching typos!). But we want
to disable it for these global variables.
To let
standard (as well as humans reading your code) know that certain variables
are global in your code, add this to the top of your file:
/* global myVar1, myVar2 */
If you have hundreds of files, it may be desirable to avoid adding comments to every file. In this case, run:
$ standard --global myVar1 --global myVar2
Or, add this to
package.json:
{
"standard": {
"globals": [ "myVar1", "myVar2" ]
}
}
Note:
global and
globals are equivalent.
standard supports the latest ECMAScript features, ES8 (ES2017), including
language feature proposals that are in "Stage 4" of the proposal process.
To support experimental language features,
standard supports specifying a
custom JavaScript parser. Before using a custom parser, consider whether the added
complexity is worth it.
To use a custom parser, first install it from npm:
npm install @babel/eslint-parser --save-dev
Then run:
$ standard --parser @babel/eslint-parser
Or, add this to
package.json:
{
"standard": {
"parser": "@babel/eslint-parser"
}
}
standard supports the latest ECMAScript features. However, Flow and TypeScript add new
syntax to the language, so they are not supported out-of-the-box.
For TypeScript, an official variant
ts-standard is supported and maintained that provides a very
similar experience to
standard.
For other JavaScript language variants,
standard supports specifying a custom JavaScript
parser as well as an ESLint plugin to handle the changed syntax. Before using a JavaScript
language variant, consider whether the added complexity is worth it.
ts-standard is the officially supported variant for
TypeScript.
ts-standard supports all the same rules and options as
standard and includes
additional TypeScript specific rules.
ts-standard will even lint regular
javascript files
by setting the configuration in
tsconfig.json.
npm install ts-standard --save-dev
Then run (where
tsconfig.json is located in the working directory):
$ ts-standard
Or, add this to
package.json:
{
"ts-standard": {
"project": "./tsconfig.json"
}
}
Note: To include additional files in linting such as test files, create a
tsconfig.eslint.json file to use instead.
If you really want to configure hundreds of ESLint rules individually, you can always use eslint
directly with
eslint-config-standard-with-typescript
to layer your changes on top.
To use Flow, you need to run
standard with
@babel/eslint-parser as the parser and
eslint-plugin-flowtype as a plugin.
npm install @babel/eslint-parser eslint-plugin-flowtype --save-dev
Then run:
$ standard --parser @babel/eslint-parser --plugin flowtype
Or, add this to
package.json:
{
"standard": {
"parser": "@babel/eslint-parser",
"plugins": [ "flowtype" ]
}
}
Note:
plugin and
plugins are equivalent.
To support mocha in test files, add this to the top of the test files:
/* eslint-env mocha */
Or, run:
$ standard --env mocha
Where
mocha can be one of
jest,
jasmine,
qunit,
phantomjs, and so on. To see a
full list, check ESLint's
specifying environments
documentation. For a list of what globals are available for these environments,
check the
globals npm
module.
Note:
env and
envs are equivalent.
Add this to the top of web worker files:
/* eslint-env worker */
This lets
standard (as well as humans reading the code) know that
self is a
global in web worker code.
For Service workers, add this instead:
/* eslint-env serviceworker */
standard treats all rule violations as errors, which means that
standard
will exit with a non-zero (error) exit code.
However, we may occasionally release a new major version of
standard
which changes a rule that affects the majority of
standard users (for example,
transitioning from
var to
let/
const). We do this only when we think the
advantage is worth the cost and only when the rule is
auto-fixable.
In these situations, we have a "transition period" where the rule change is only
a "warning". Warnings don't cause
standard to return a non-zero (error)
exit code. However, a warning message will still print to the console. During
the transition period,
using standard --fix will update your code so that it's
ready for the next major version.
The slow and careful approach is what we strive for with
standard. We're
generally extremely conservative in enforcing the usage of new language
features. We want using
standard to be light and fun and so we're careful
about making changes that may get in your way. As always, you can
disable a rule at any time, if necessary.
To check code inside Markdown files, use
standard-markdown.
Alternatively, there are ESLint plugins that can check code inside Markdown, HTML, and many other types of language files:
To check code inside Markdown files, use an ESLint plugin:
$ npm install eslint-plugin-markdown
Then, to check JS that appears inside code blocks, run:
$ standard --plugin markdown '**/*.md'
To check code inside HTML files, use an ESLint plugin:
$ npm install eslint-plugin-html
Then, to check JS that appears inside
<script> tags, run:
$ standard --plugin html '**/*.html'
pre-commit hook?
Yes! Hooks are great for ensuring that unstyled code never even makes it into your repo. Never give style feedback on a pull request again!
You even have a choice...
#!/bin/bash
# Ensure all JavaScript files staged for commit pass standard code style
function xargs-r() {
# Portable version of "xargs -r". The -r flag is a GNU extension that
# prevents xargs from running if there are no input files.
if IFS= read -r -d $'\n' path; then
echo "$path" | cat - | xargs "$@"
fi
}
git diff --name-only --cached --relative | grep '\.jsx\?$' | sed 's/[^[:alnum:]]/\\&/g' | xargs-r -E '' -t standard
if [[ $? -ne 0 ]]; then
echo 'JavaScript Standard Style errors were detected. Aborting commit.'
exit 1
fi
pre-commit hook
The pre-commit library allows hooks to be declared within a
.pre-commit-config.yaml configuration file in the repo, and therefore more easily maintained across a team.
Users of pre-commit can simply add
standard to their
.pre-commit-config.yaml file, which will automatically fix
.js,
.jsx,
.ts,
.tsx,
.mjs and
.cjs files:
- repo: https://github.com/standard/standard
rev: master
hooks:
- id: standard
Alternatively, for more advanced styling configurations, use
standard within the eslint hook:
- repo: https://github.com/pre-commit/mirrors-eslint
rev: master
hooks:
- id: eslint
files: \.[jt]sx?$ # *.js, *.jsx, *.ts and *.tsx
types: [file]
additional_dependencies:
- eslint@latest
- eslint-config-standard@latest
# and whatever other plugins...
The built-in output is simple and straightforward, but if you like shiny things, install snazzy:
$ npm install snazzy
And run:
$ standard | snazzy
There's also standard-tap, standard-json, standard-reporter, and standard-summary.
Yes!
async standard.lintText(text, [opts])
Lint the provided source
text. An
opts object may be provided:
{
// unique to lintText
filename: '', // path of file containing the text being linted
// common to lintText and lintFiles
cwd: '', // current working directory (default: process.cwd())
fix: false, // automatically fix problems
extensions: [], // file extensions to lint (has sane defaults)
globals: [], // custom global variables to declare
plugins: [], // custom eslint plugins
envs: [], // custom eslint environment
parser: '', // custom js parser (e.g. babel-eslint)
usePackageJson: true, // use options from nearest package.json?
useGitIgnore: true // use file ignore patterns from .gitignore?
}
All options are optional, though some ESLint plugins require the
filename option.
Additional options may be loaded from a
package.json if it's found for the current working directory. See below for further details.
Returns a
Promise resolving to the
results or rejected with an
Error.
The
results object will contain the following properties:
const results = {
results: [
{
filePath: '',
messages: [
{ ruleId: '', message: '', line: 0, column: 0 }
],
errorCount: 0,
warningCount: 0,
output: '' // fixed source code (only present with {fix: true} option)
}
],
errorCount: 0,
warningCount: 0
}
async standard.lintFiles(files, [opts])
Lint the provided
files globs. An
opts object may be provided:
{
// unique to lintFiles
ignore: [], // file globs to ignore (has sane defaults)
// common to lintText and lintFiles
cwd: '', // current working directory (default: process.cwd())
fix: false, // automatically fix problems
extensions: [], // file extensions to lint (has sane defaults)
globals: [], // custom global variables to declare
plugins: [], // custom eslint plugins
envs: [], // custom eslint environment
parser: '', // custom js parser (e.g. babel-eslint)
usePackageJson: true, // use options from nearest package.json?
useGitIgnore: true // use file ignore patterns from .gitignore?
}
Additional options may be loaded from a
package.json if it's found for the current working directory. See below for further details.
Both
ignore and
files patterns are resolved relative to the current working directory.
Returns a
Promise resolving to the
results or rejected with an
Error (same as above).
Contributions are welcome! Check out the issues or the PRs, and make your own if you want something that you don't see there.
Want to chat? Join contributors on IRC in the
#standard channel on freenode.
Here are some important packages in the
standard ecosystem:
There are also many editor plugins, a list of
npm packages that use
standard,
and an awesome list of
packages in the
standard ecosystem.
The
standard team and community take all security bugs in
standard seriously. Please see our security policies and procedures document to learn how to report issues.
MIT. Copyright (c) Feross Aboukhadijeh.