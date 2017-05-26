An opinionated URL change handler for Cerebral 1.x
For Cerebral 2 use @cerebral/router instead.
Go to http://cerebral-website.herokuapp.com/documentation/cerebral-module-router
The Cerebral Router is one of the least invasive routers out there. You can attach the router module to already written cerebral application and it will just work. And you will be able to disable router completely in environments where you do not need it at all(eg, React Native app).
Though we are making few considerations:
modulesLoaded event.
Router listens to
signalTrigger and
signalStart events.
Addressbar will be updated if signal is bound to route in config.
Router uses url-mapper's
stringify method to get url from given route and signal payload.
Router listens to
modulesLoaded event and schedules correspondent signal trigger if there was no predefined signal execution (see below).
Router uses url-mapper's
map method to get matched signal and payload to pass.
Matched signal trigger would be delayed until signals started by other modules on
modulesLoaded event is finished, if any.
Router listens history traversal events using addressbar library. It would trigger matched signal if url has changed.
devtools time traveling and
recorder
Both
devtools and
recorder uses internal
cerebral mechanism of predefined signal run.
Router will update
addressbar if any predefined signal was bound to route.
So your
addressbar will be kept in sync even using recordings and time travel debugging.
Routes config is object passed as first argument.
Use
path-to-regexp format routes as keys and signal name to bound as value.
Use
'/*' as key to make a catch all route definition.
You can nest config object. Route will be concatenation of keys:
Router({
'/foo': 'foo', // `/foo` <==> `foo`
'/bar': {
'': 'bar', // `/bar` <==> `bar`
'/baz': 'baz' // `/bar/baz` <==> `baz`
}
})
As said before router will autodetect any signal ran in sync with
modulesLoaded event.
Router will not trigger if there was remembering of state occured before
modulesLoaded event.
We strongly recommend not to run your initial signals in that case too.
You can set some
isLoaded flag in state store within initial signal and chech it before run.
Or remove
modulesLoaded event listener if there was
predefinedSignal emitted.
import NewTodo from './modules/NewTodo';
import List from './modules/List';
import Footer from './modules/Footer';
import appStarted from './signals/appStarted';
export default (options = {}) => {
return (module, controller) => {
module.modules({
new: NewTodo(),
list: List(),
footer: Footer()
});
module.signals({
appStarted
})
function init () {
controller.getSignals().app.appStarted({}, { isSync: true });
}
controller.once('predefinedSignal', function () {
controller.removeListener('modulesLoaded', init)
})
controller.once('modulesLoaded', init)
};
}
We suppose that router usage should be safe.
We can't be sure that nothing will break if we pass
String instead of
Number or
Boolean to signal payload when triggering signal from url.
Thats why router will preserve types when stringifying payload to url.
But it can cause "unexpected" appear of
%3A entries in url.
Cast your payload param that appears in url path part to string if you do not want to
%3A to appear in url.
It is your responsibility to make sure that your action deal with
String as you expected.
Given that you still be able to disable router at any time.
Path-to-regexp is pretty powerfull, but sometimes you want your url would hold more information to pass your app.
Usually it is done through queries. Using the same considerations as in previous point we decided that types should be preserved.
We can enable query support with
urlon super powers of stringify/pasrse any JSON compatible object (any payload can be passed to signal, as fact).
Just pass
query: true to router options and any payload not defined in path part would be stringified to query part.
It is not easy to construct
urlon queries by hands, but you never had to. Just keep reading.
Most times you need to have a links in app. It enables sharing url, opening url in new tab, etc.
You can use
getSignalUrl method exposed by router to avoid hardcoding urls within app.
Please follow your view package documentation to see if it already have component to make a links.
Feel free to create an issue on that package otherwise.
Link component will fallback to
onClick event handler if router is absent.
So you can disable router at any time even if you are using links.