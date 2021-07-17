The core lightweight HTTP client for Node

Install

npm i centra

Why centra?

centra is the best request library for developers; it provides a number of extremely useful features while still being one of the most lightweight Node.js HTTP client libraries available.

Use centra!

First, require the library.

const c = require ( 'centra' )

Then let's make a request in an async function!

; ( async ( ) => { const res = await c( 'https://ethanent.me' ).send() console .log( await res.text()) })()

More advanced usage

Send data in a JSON body

c( 'https://example.com/nonexistentJSONAPI' , 'POST' ).body({ 'name' : 'Ethan' }, 'json' ).send().then( ( res ) => { })

Send data in a form body

c( 'https://example.com/nonexistentJSONAPI' , 'POST' ).body({ 'name' : 'Ethan' }, 'form' ).send().then( ( res ) => { })

Set query string parameters

One at a time:

c( 'https://example.com/user' ).query( 'id' , 'u1817760' ).send().then( ( res ) => { })

Many at a time:

c( 'https://example.com/user' ).query({ 'id' , 'u1817760' , 'name' : 'Ethan' }).send().then( ( res ) => { })

Set a request timeout

c( 'https://ethanent.me' ).timeout( 2000 ).send().then( ( res ) => { }).catch( ( err ) => { })

Stream a request's response

In this example, the stream is piped to a file:

c( 'https://ethanent.me/images/mainLogo.png' ).stream().send().then( ( stream ) => stream.pipe(fs.createWriteStream(path.join(__dirname, 'logo.png' ))))

Switch paths on the fly

c( 'https://ethanent.me/test' ).path( '/hello' ).send()

Specify request headers

One at a time:

c( 'https://ethanent.me' ).header( 'Content-Type' , 'application/json' ).send()

Many at a time:

c( 'https://ethanent.me' ).header({ 'Content-Type' : 'application/json' , 'X-Connecting-With' : 'centra' }).send()

Modify core HTTP request options

See http.request's options for more information about core HTTP request options. Let's change our localAddress as an example.

c( 'https://ethanent.me' ).option( 'localAddress' , '127.0.0.2' ).send()

Accept compressed responses