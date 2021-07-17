openbase logo
by Ethan Davis
2.5.0

Core Node.js HTTP client

Overview

Readme

The core lightweight HTTP client for Node

GitHub | NPM

Install

npm i centra

Why centra?

centra is the best request library for developers; it provides a number of extremely useful features while still being one of the most lightweight Node.js HTTP client libraries available.

Use centra!

First, require the library.

const c = require('centra')

Then let's make a request in an async function!

;(async () => {
    const res = await c('https://ethanent.me').send()

    console.log(await res.text())
})()

More advanced usage

Send data in a JSON body

c('https://example.com/nonexistentJSONAPI', 'POST').body({
    'name': 'Ethan'
}, 'json').send().then((res) => {
    /*...*/
})

Send data in a form body

c('https://example.com/nonexistentJSONAPI', 'POST').body({
    'name': 'Ethan'
}, 'form').send().then((res) => {
    /*...*/
})

Set query string parameters

One at a time:

c('https://example.com/user').query('id', 'u1817760').send().then((res) => {
    /*...*/
})

Many at a time:

c('https://example.com/user').query({
    'id', 'u1817760',
    'name': 'Ethan'
}).send().then((res) => {
    /*...*/
})

Set a request timeout

c('https://ethanent.me').timeout(2000).send().then((res) => {
    // Success!
}).catch((err) => {
    // Has the request timed out?
})

Stream a request's response

In this example, the stream is piped to a file:

// require the fs module beforehand

c('https://ethanent.me/images/mainLogo.png').stream().send().then((stream) => stream.pipe(fs.createWriteStream(path.join(__dirname, 'logo.png'))))

Switch paths on the fly

c('https://ethanent.me/test').path('/hello').send()

// This will make a request to https://ethanent.me/test/hello

Specify request headers

One at a time:

c('https://ethanent.me').header('Content-Type', 'application/json').send()

Many at a time:

c('https://ethanent.me').header({
    'Content-Type': 'application/json',
    'X-Connecting-With': 'centra'
}).send()

Modify core HTTP request options

See http.request's options for more information about core HTTP request options. Let's change our localAddress as an example.

c('https://ethanent.me').option('localAddress', '127.0.0.2').send()

Accept compressed responses

c('https://ethanent.me').compress().send()

// This will cause centra to accept compressed content from the server. (gzip and deflate are currently supported)

2 months ago
super lightweight, no kidding. i will use it as my default HTTP(s) request package. great job man ...

0

