Center-align the text in a string.

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install --save center-align

Usage

var center = require ( 'center-align' ); center(val, width);

Params

val {String|Array} : the string or array of strings to center align

: the string or array of strings to center align width {Number} (optional): the total width of each line in the expected result, after it's centered.

Examples

console .log(center( 'foo' )); console .log(center( 'foo' , 12 )); console .log(center( 'foo' , 10 )); console .log(center( 'foo' , 8 ));

Multiple lines

If expected width is not provided, the length of the longest line will be used.

Example

If used on the following:

center([ 'Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet,' , 'consectetur adipiscing' , 'elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt' , 'ut labore et dolore' , 'magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim' , 'veniam, quis' ]);

The result would be:

Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis

About

Related projects

align-text: Align the text in a string. | homepage

justified: Wrap words to a specified length and justified the text. | homepage

right-align: Right-align the text in a string. | homepage

word-wrap: Wrap words to a specified length. | homepage

Contributing

Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.

Building docs

(This project's readme.md is generated by verb, please don't edit the readme directly. Any changes to the readme must be made in the .verb.md readme template.)

To generate the readme, run the following command:

$ npm install -g verbose/verb

Running tests

Running and reviewing unit tests is a great way to get familiarized with a library and its API. You can install dependencies and run tests with the following command:

$ npm install && npm test

Author

Jon Schlinkert

License

Copyright © 2017, Jon Schlinkert. Released under the MIT License.

This file was generated by verb-generate-readme, v0.6.0, on May 26, 2017.