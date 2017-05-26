Center-align the text in a string.
Install with npm:
$ npm install --save center-align
var center = require('center-align');
center(val, width);
Params
val {String|Array}: the string or array of strings to center align
width {Number} (optional): the total width of each line in the expected result, after it's centered.
console.log(center('foo')); //=> 'foo' (does nothing)
console.log(center('foo', 12)); //=> ' foo '
console.log(center('foo', 10)); //=> ' foo '
console.log(center('foo', 8)); //=> ' foo '
If expected
width is not provided, the length of the longest line will be used.
Example
If used on the following:
// value can be a string, or an array of strings
center([
'Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet,',
'consectetur adipiscing',
'elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt',
'ut labore et dolore',
'magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim',
'veniam, quis'
]);
The result would be:
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet,
consectetur adipiscing
elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt
ut labore et dolore
magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim
veniam, quis
