center-align

by Jon Schlinkert
1.0.1 (see all)

Center-align the text in a string.

Downloads/wk

2M

GitHub Stars

22

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

center-align NPM version NPM monthly downloads NPM total downloads Linux Build Status

Center-align the text in a string.

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install --save center-align

Usage

var center = require('center-align');
center(val, width);

Params

  • val {String|Array}: the string or array of strings to center align
  • width {Number} (optional): the total width of each line in the expected result, after it's centered.

Examples

console.log(center('foo')); //=> 'foo' (does nothing)
console.log(center('foo', 12)); //=> '    foo    '
console.log(center('foo', 10)); //=> '   foo   '
console.log(center('foo', 8));  //=> '  foo  '

Multiple lines

If expected width is not provided, the length of the longest line will be used.

Example

If used on the following:

// value can be a string, or an array of strings
center([
  'Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet,',
  'consectetur adipiscing',
  'elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt',
  'ut labore et dolore',
  'magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim',
  'veniam, quis'
]);

The result would be:

     Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet,
        consectetur adipiscing
elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt
         ut labore et dolore
    magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim
             veniam, quis

About

Contributing

Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.

Building docs

(This project's readme.md is generated by verb, please don't edit the readme directly. Any changes to the readme must be made in the .verb.md readme template.)

To generate the readme, run the following command:

$ npm install -g verbose/verb#dev verb-generate-readme && verb

Running tests

Running and reviewing unit tests is a great way to get familiarized with a library and its API. You can install dependencies and run tests with the following command:

$ npm install && npm test

Author

Jon Schlinkert

License

Copyright © 2017, Jon Schlinkert. Released under the MIT License.

This file was generated by verb-generate-readme, v0.6.0, on May 26, 2017.

