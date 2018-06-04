Censoring

This module allows you to detect patterns in texts, even when attempted to be hidden and then either highlight (markup) or censor (replace) them. It checks for upper casing, lower casing, 1337 replacements, or s,p-l.'i*t.

Note: This module works in the browser as a global, or AMD module, as well as in node.js.

var Censoring = require ( 'censoring' ), scan = new Censoring(), testSentence = '' ; scan.enableFilters([ 'phone_number' , 'email_address' , 'words' ]); testSentence += 'The 1nt3r.n.e.t will not be censored! ' ; testSentence += 'Call me on 555-123456' ; testSentence += ', or send an email to me[at]example(dot)com.' ; scan.addFilterWord( 'internet' ); scan.prepare(testSentence); if (scan.test()) { console .log( 'We had a match! Here it is, but censored:' , scan.replace() ); }

Installation

npm install --save censoring

Filters

Pattern Description long_number Matches long, consecutive numbers phone_number Matches phone numbers. email_address Matches email addresses in many formats. url Matches URL patterns. words Finds words, even when in disguise.

Methods

A Censoring instance has the following methods.

Enable a filter from the list of filters. By default, they're all disabled.

var scan = new Censoring(); scan.enableFilter( 'email_address' );

Enable multiple filters from the list of filters. By default, they're all disabled.

var scan = new Censoring(); scan.enableFilters([ 'phone_number' , 'email_address' ]);

Disable a previously enabled filter.

var scan = new Censoring(); scan.enableFilter( 'email_address' ); scan.disableFilter( 'email_address' );

Add multiple words to filter on.

var scan = new Censoring(); scan.enableFilter( 'words' ); scan.addFilterWords([ 'stoopid head' , 'big meany' ]);

Add a word to filter on.

var scan = new Censoring(); scan.enableFilter( 'words' ); scan.addFilterWord( 'doody face' );

Set the string to replace matches with. Defaults to *** .

var scan = new Censoring(); scan.setReplacementString( 'pony' );

Get the currently set replacement string.

var scan = new Censoring(); scan.getReplacementString();

Set the color for highlighted occurrences. Defaults to #F2B8B8 .

var scan = new Censoring(); scan.setHighlightColor( '#ff0' );

.prepare(string inputString[, bool highlight])

Prepare a string, and optionally supply highlight to not replace occurrences, but highlight them using html.

var scan = new Censoring(); scan.enableFilter( 'email_address' ); scan.prepare( 'me@example[dot]com' , true );

Test if the string you've prepared matches any of the filters.

var scan = new Censoring(); scan.enableFilter( 'email_address' ); scan.prepare( 'me@example[dot]com' ); if (scan.test()) { console .log( 'We have a match!' ); }

Replace all occurrences found in the prepared string.

Note: This will return HTML with the matches highlighted if the scan was prepared with .prepare(txt, true).

var scan = new Censoring(); scan.enableFilter( 'email_address' ); scan.prepare( 'Email me at me@example[dot]com' ); console .log(scan.replace());

.filterString(string inputString[, bool highlight])

Filter a string directly, without preparing it first.

Note: Bad for performance When combined with .test() and .replace .

var scan = new Censoring(), testString = "I'm going to tell mommy that you're a big meany!" , result; scan.enableFilter( 'words' ); scan.addFilterWord([ 'stoopid head' , 'big meany' ]); result = scan.filterString(testString); console .log(result);

Add a new filter. A filter is essentially a name and a pattern .

var scan = new Censoring(); scan.addFilter( 'bigot' , { enabled : true , pattern : /^I'm not a racist,? but/ });

Support / contributing

If you have any questions or feature requests (such as publishing on bower..?) you can: