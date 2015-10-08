Listens for a key (enter, up, left, backspace, etc.), or command. See beanpole for documentation.
var celeri = require('celeri');
//an option with info for the help menu
celeri.option({
command: 'hello :person',
description: 'Prints "hello [person]!"',
optional: {
'--age': 'The person\'s age',
'--gender': 'The person\'s gender'
}
}, function(data) {
console.log("Hello %s!", data.person);
if(data.age) console.log("%s is %d years old.", data.person, data.age);
if(data.gender) console.log("%s is a %s.", data.person, data.gender);
});
//parse the command line args
celeri.parse(process.argv);
Interactive in terminal:
# node ./cmd ↩
> hello craig ↩
hello craig!
passed as arguments:
# node ./hello hello craig --age=21 --gender=cat ↩
hello craig!
craig is 21 years old.
craig is a cat.
Help menu:
# node ./cmd help ↩
Usage: [command] --arg=value --arg2
Help:
help Show help menu
[cmd] help Show command help menu
Commands:
hello Prints "hello [person]!""
Command Specific help menu:
# node ./cmd hello help ↩
Prints "hello [person]!""
Usage: hello [person]
Optional Flags:
--age The person's age
--gender The person's gender
Sets the help menu usage text
celeri.usage('[command] --arg=value');
celeri.option('hello :name OR hi :name', 'some description', function(data)
{
console.log('Hello ' + data.name +'!');
}).
option('set address :zip OR set address :city :state :zip', function(data)
{
console.log("City: %s, State: %s, Zip: %s ", data.city || 'None provided', data.state || 'None provided', data.zip);
});
You can easily expose javascript functions by providing an object:
var api = {
sayHello: function(name) {
console.log("hello %s!", name || 'craig');
}
}
celeri.onJs({ api: api });
In terminal:
node ./hello ↩
> api.sayHello("john"); ↩
hello john!
var i = 0;
var interval = setInterval(function()
{
celeri.progress('Label: ', i++);
if(i == 100) clearInterval(interval);
}, 10);
var spinner = celeri.loading('Processing: ');
setTimeout(function()
{
spinner.done(true);//undefined = done, true = success, false = fail
}, 1000);
celeri.prompt('Username: ', function(input)
{
});
celeri.confirm("Do you want to continue?", function(yes)
{
if(yes)
{
//continue
}
});
//mask = *
celeri.password('Password: ', '*', function(input)
{
//password
});
//no mask
celeri.password('Password: ', function(input)
{
//password
});
celeri.auth(function(user, pass)
{
//auth here
});
var objects = [
{
name: 'Craig',
age: 21,
interests: 'Cooking, espresso, backpacking, coding'
},
{
name: 'Tim',
age: 21,
interests: 'Design, Traveling, Photography'
}
];
celeri.drawTable(objects, {
columns: ['name','age','interests']
});
Gives you something like:
Here's a multi-line table:
Draws a tree
//print out the contents of the celeri object
celeri.drawTree(celeri);
Here's another example:
var celeri = require('../lib');
var credentials;
celeri.option('login OR login :user :pass', function(data)
{
//reference to the current request
var self = this;
//called after auth credentials have been entered in
function onAuth(creds)
{
//credits wrong? DO NOT CONTINUE
if(creds.user != 'user' || creds.pass != 'pass')
{
return console.log("Incorrect user / pass".red);
}
//otherwise, add the user to the CURRENT request so it can be passed
//onto the next route listener
self.user = creds.user;
//cache the credentials so the user doesn't have to login each time
credentials = creds;
//not another listener? display a success response
if(!self.next()) console.log("Logged in as %s", creds.user.green);
}
//user already logged in? pass!
if(credentials)
{
onAuth(credentials);
}
//otherwise check if the user is passed in the route
else
if(data.user && data.pass)
{
onAuth(data);
}
//or prompt for authentication
else
{
celeri.auth(function(user, pass)
{
onAuth({ user: user, pass: pass });
});
}
});
/**
* This stuff's private. The user has to be authenticated *before* this command is executed
*/
celeri.option('login -> account', function()
{
console.log('Here\'s your account info %s!', this.user.green);
});
celeri.open();
celeri.parse(process.argv);
Here's what you get: