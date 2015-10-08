This library is not actively maintained.

History (up/down arrows)

Progress Bar

Loading/busy spinner

Password input

Confirmation

Prompt

Parse command line args

help menu, and sub help menu

Multi-line tables

Build flexible commands via beanpole OR statement Middleware Parameters

Trees

Exposing Javascript, and calling it from the command line - inspired by mongo's CLI utilitiy

To Do:

Help menu api

Title View

Custom colors for each view (input, loader, progress, table, etc.): exports.colors = {}

Error handling (display of command not found)

Add transports instead of depending on native stdin/stdout Ability to use online



Listens for a key (enter, up, left, backspace, etc.), or command. See beanpole for documentation.

Hello World:

var celeri = require ( 'celeri' ); celeri.option({ command : 'hello :person' , description : 'Prints "hello [person]!"' , optional : { '--age' : 'The person\'s age' , '--gender' : 'The person\'s gender' } }, function ( data ) { console .log( "Hello %s!" , data.person); if (data.age) console .log( "%s is %d years old." , data.person, data.age); if (data.gender) console .log( "%s is a %s." , data.person, data.gender); }); celeri.parse(process.argv);

Interactive in terminal:

node ./cmd ↩ hello craig ↩ hello craig!

passed as arguments:

# node ./hello hello craig hello craig! craig is 21 years old . craig is a cat.

Help menu:

Usage: [ command ] --arg=value --arg2 Help: help Show help menu [cmd] help Show command help menu Commands: hello Prints "hello [person]!" "

Command Specific help menu:

# node ./cmd hello help ↩ Prints "hello [person]!"" Usage: hello [person] Optional Flags: - -age The person 's age - -gender The person's gender

Sets the help menu usage text

celeri.usage( '[command] --arg=value' );

celeri.option( 'hello :name OR hi :name' , 'some description' , function ( data ) { console .log( 'Hello ' + data.name + '!' ); }). option( 'set address :zip OR set address :city :state :zip' , function ( data ) { console .log( "City: %s, State: %s, Zip: %s " , data.city || 'None provided' , data.state || 'None provided' , data.zip); });

You can easily expose javascript functions by providing an object:

var api = { sayHello : function ( name ) { console .log( "hello %s!" , name || 'craig' ); } } celeri.onJs({ api : api });

In terminal:

node ./ hello ↩ > api .sayHello ( "john" ); ↩ hello john !

var i = 0 ; var interval = setInterval( function ( ) { celeri.progress( 'Label: ' , i++); if (i == 100 ) clearInterval(interval); }, 10 );

var spinner = celeri.loading( 'Processing: ' ); setTimeout( function ( ) { spinner.done( true ); }, 1000 );

celeri.prompt( 'Username: ' , function ( input ) { });

celeri.confirm( "Do you want to continue?" , function ( yes ) { if (yes) { } });

celeri.password( 'Password: ' , '*' , function ( input ) { }); celeri.password( 'Password: ' , function ( input ) { });

celeri.auth( function ( user, pass ) { });

var objects = [ { name : 'Craig' , age : 21 , interests : 'Cooking, espresso, backpacking, coding' }, { name : 'Tim' , age : 21 , interests : 'Design, Traveling, Photography' } ]; celeri.drawTable(objects, { columns : [ 'name' , 'age' , 'interests' ] });

Gives you something like:

Here's a multi-line table:

Draws a tree

celeri.drawTree(celeri);

Here's another example:

Let's kick it up a notch

var celeri = require ( '../lib' ); var credentials; celeri.option( 'login OR login :user :pass' , function ( data ) { var self = this ; function onAuth ( creds ) { if (creds.user != 'user' || creds.pass != 'pass' ) { return console .log( "Incorrect user / pass" .red); } self.user = creds.user; credentials = creds; if (!self.next()) console .log( "Logged in as %s" , creds.user.green); } if (credentials) { onAuth(credentials); } else if (data.user && data.pass) { onAuth(data); } else { celeri.auth( function ( user, pass ) { onAuth({ user : user, pass : pass }); }); } }); celeri.option( 'login -> account' , function ( ) { console .log( 'Here\'s your account info %s!' , this .user.green); }); celeri.open(); celeri.parse(process.argv);

Here's what you get: