The project aims to develop a JavaScript module framework that is simple to use with some interesting features. 本計畫目標是建立一個簡單上手的 JavaScript 程式庫架構。

Web page usage / browser 運行方式

< script type = "text/JavaScript" src = "path/to/ce.js" > </ script >

var cejs_node = document .createElement( "script" ); cejs_node.setAttribute( 'src' , 'https://kanasimi.github.io/CeJS/ce.js' ); cejs_node.setAttribute( 'type' , 'text/javascript' ); document .head.appendChild(cejs_node); if (! window .CeL) window .CeL = { initializer : function ( ) { CeL.run( 'interact.DOM' , initialization); } }; function initialization ( ) {}

CeL.run([ 'data.math' , 'application.debug.log' ], function ( ) { CeL.assert([ CeL.GCD( 4 , 6 ), 2 ]); });

Node.js usage / node.js 運行方式

Node.js lazy installation. Node.js 環境最新版本懶人配置法

npm 安裝的可能不是最新版本，這裡示範的是最新版本的安裝方法。

不囉嗦，已經做過的步驟可以跳過：

請先安裝 node.js 與 7-Zip 下載 GitHub repository 安裝檔 GitHub.updater.node.js 在命令行界面下，進到 GitHub repository 安裝檔( GitHub.updater.node.js )所在的目錄，執行命令以下載 CeJS 程式庫： node GitHub.updater.node.js CeJS 程式庫應該已經解壓縮，並且放在安裝檔所在目錄的 CeJS-master 目錄下，可以開始試用： node require ( './_CeL.loader.nodejs.js' ); var cejs = require ( "cejs" ); CeL.run([ 'data.math' , 'application.debug.log' ]); CeL.assert([ CeL.GCD( 4 , 6 ), 2 ]); 每次要更新到最新 CeJS 程式庫時，只要重新執行一次 GitHub repository 安裝檔即可。

Installation via npm 安裝

First, go to nodejs.org, download the runtime environment and install the node.js package. 請先安裝 node.js。 Then, install the CeJS library: 接著安裝 CeJS library: $ npm install cejs

請注意：採用 npm 安裝的可能不是最新版，尚未加入最新功能。建議下載最新版本壓縮檔，解開後配置；而不是直接執行 npm install 安裝舊版的程式庫。

Installation via GitHub latest version 一般正常安裝方法

鑒於更新頻繁，有些功能可能最新版本才具備；若是執行的程式採用了新功能，將會發生嚴重錯誤。此時您可直接到 GitHub 下載最新版本壓縮檔，解開後配置。

Since the frequent updates of the code, some features may work at the latest version only; it's recommended download the latest version at GitHub, and then configure the library.

Using a setup script:

For using the alpha version of CeJS, you can set { "dependencies": {"cejs": "github:kanasimi/cejs"}} in the package.json, or use a setup script:

Install node.js, wget/curl and 7-Zip. e.g., yum -y install nodejs wget p7zip fetch CeJS updater script. e.g., cd /tmp mkdir CeJS && cd CeJS wget "https://raw.githubusercontent.com/kanasimi/gh-updater/master/GitHub.updater.node.js" || curl -O https://raw.githubusercontent.com/kanasimi/gh-updater/master/GitHub.updater.node.js node GitHub.updater.node.js See GitHub.updater.node.js for automatic updating configuration.

To setup the loader as a split file:

Copy the loader file, _CeL.loader.nodejs.js to the target directory (e.g., the same as the script file). Create the repository_path_list_file, _repository_path_list.txt in the same directory. Set the path list to search the library base: Write to the repository_path_list_file ( _repository_path_list.txt ), one path per line. to use in a script file: require ( './_CeL.loader.nodejs.js' );

To setup the loader inside a single script file:

Copy all codes of _CeL.loader.nodejs.js to the front of the script. Set the CeL_path_list to the paths to search the library base, split by '|'. See also node.demo.js.

Execution

Let's try it:

$ node

require ( 'cejs' ); CeL.run([ 'data.math' , 'application.debug.log' ]); CeL.assert(CeL.GCD( 48 , 64 ) === 16 ); CeL.assert([ "2³⋅13⋅80611⋅82217" , CeL.factorize( 689269837048 ).toString() ], 'factorize' );

Features and examples 特點

For further introduction, please see the wiki. 進一步介紹請參閱本計畫之 wiki。

中西曆轉換

Live demo: 紀年轉換工具.

直式四則運算

直式四則運算 (elementary arithmetic)，即直式加減乘除、長除法。

ES6 shim

See compatibility.js and native.js.

Demo 線上示範

The live demo page usually takes 10 to 20 seconds to load.

由於頻寬不足，加上載入時須做初始化，本功能示範頁面在載入時得稍微等一下。

GitHub Pages 在線演示。

Requirements and dependencies

本 library 須使用新一點的瀏覽器/執行環境。

本 library 將使用到 global 變數 CeL 。

Concepts 模組概念

詳細請參閱概念介紹頁。

