Ceibo

JavaScript micro library to model trees that evaluate arbitrary code when accessing its nodes.

The tree is modeled as a plain JavaScript object where each node has an arbitrary getter function. This allows to have a representation of a tree where a subtree is generated on the fly when a node is accessed.

Examples

Let's start by doing the most simple case, the identity case:

var root = Ceibo.create({ foo : { bar : 'baz' ; } }); console .log(root.foo.bar);

You can create special node types called descriptors that allow you to respond to node access:

var root = Ceibo.create({ foo : { isDescriptor : true , get () { return 'bar' ; } } }); console .log(root.foo);

As you can see, a descriptor is a JavaScript object that has a isDescriptor attribute.

You can define a get method or you can declare a value attribute, then the value attribute is going to be used as is:

var root = Ceibo.create({ foo : { isDescriptor : true , value(answer) { return `The answer to life, the universe and everything is ${answer} ` ; } } }); console .log(root.foo( '42' ));

descriptors can inspect and mutate the target object by defining a setup method:

var tree = Ceibo.create({ foo : { isDescriptor : true , get () { return 'bar' ; }, setup(target, keyName) { Ceibo.defineProperty(target, keyName.toUpperCase(), 'generated property' ); } } }); console .log(tree.foo); console .log(tree.FOO);

Note that Ceibo trees are read-only, so you cannot reassign attributes:

var root = Ceibo.create({ foo : 'bar' ; }); root.foo = 'baz' ;

You can redefine how each value type is processed when the Ceibo tree is created:

function buildString ( node, blueprintKey, value, defaultBuilder ) { return defaultBuilder(node, blueprintKey, `Cuack ${value} ` ); } var root = Ceibo.create( { foo : 'first value' }, { builder : { string : buildString } } ); console .log(root.foo);

Redefine how plain objects are processed to generate custom attributes:

function buildObject ( node, blueprintKey, blueprint /*, defaultBuilder */ ) { var value = { generatedProperty : 'generated property' }; Ceibo.defineProperty(node, blueprintKey, value); return [value, blueprint]; } var root = Ceibo.create( { foo : { bar : 'baz' } }, { builder : { object : buildObject } } ); console .log(tree.generatedProperty); console .log(tree.foo.generatedProperty); console .log(tree.foo.bar);

You can navigate to parent nodes

var tree = Ceibo.create({ foo : { bar : { baz : 'a value' } } }); console .log(Ceibo.parent(tree.foo.bar).bar.baz);

You can assign custom parents to trees

var parentTree = Ceibo.create({ foo : 'value' }); var childTree = Ceibo.create({ bar : 'another value' }, { parent : parentTree }); console .log(Ceibo.parent(childTree).foo);

Descriptor's get function receive the key when evaluated

var descriptor = { isDescriptor : true , get : function ( key ) { return key; } }; var root = Ceibo.create({ foo : descriptor, bar : descriptor }); console .log(root.foo); console .log(root.bar);

Ceibo's nodes store some meta data, you can access said meta data using Ceibo.meta function.

var descriptor = { isDescriptor : true , get : function ( key ) { var keys = [key]; var node = this ; var meta; do { meta = Ceibo.meta(node); keys.unshift(meta.key); } while (node = Ceibo.parent(node)); return keys; } }; var tree = Ceibo.create({ foo : { bar : { baz : { qux : descriptor } } } }); console .log(tree.foo.bar.baz.qux);

License

Ceibo is licensed under the MIT license.

See LICENSE for the full license text.