CDocParser is a language agnostic C and
///-Style comments parser that uses block and line comments to make it easier to generate documentation.
$ npm install --save cdocparser
CDocParser consists of two parts the
CommentExtractor and a
CommentParser.
var CDocParser = require('cdocparser');
var extractor = new CDocParser.CommentExtractor(/* contextParser */ );
var parser = new CDocParser.CommentParser(/* Annotations */);
var comments = extractor.extract(/* code */);
var parsedComments = parser.parse(comments);
console.log(parsedComments);
The ComemntExtractor is used to extract C and
///-Style comments from source and attach context information to it.
new CommentExtractor(contextParser, [opts])
Create a CommentExtractor to extract block comment like:
/**
*
* CDocComment
*
*/
You need to pass in a function that is used to generate a
context object used to specify the context of the comment.
A context obj:
{
type : 'contextType'
}
The
type attribute is mandatory, you can add as much attributes as you would like.
To support custom comment formats set
lineCommentStyle and/or
blockCommentStyle in the
opts argument, shown here with default values:
new CommentExtractor(contextParser, {
lineComment: true,
blockComment: true,
lineCommentStyle: '///',
blockCommentStyle: '/**'
})
The default regex can be found in index.js (
var defaultDocCommentRegEx = ...).
#extract(code)
This method will return an Array of all comments in the form of
[
{
lines: [],
type: 'block|line|poster',
commentRange: { start : 1, end : 2 },
context: [context object generated by contextParser]
}
]
new CommentParser(annotations, config)
Create a new
CommentParser where
annotations is an object like:
{
_: {
alias: {
'aliasName': 'aRealAnnotation'
}
},
aRealAnnotation: {
parse : function (annotationLine, info, id) {
},
default : function(){
return 5;
}
}
}
This object is used to provide parser for various types of annotations. It also includes tha ability to include aliases.
#parse ( comments [, id ])
This methods takes a comments array provided by
CommentExtractor#extract and parses all annotations. The resulting
object will look like:
{
"[context.type]" : [
{
description : "[Contains all comment lines without an annotation]",
commentRange : { start : [start], end : [end] },
[annotationName] : [resultOfAnnotationParser]
}
]
}
The annotations object is build up from two different kind of object. A
annotation object and a
alias.
The global structure looks like:
{
_ : {
[alias object]
},
[annotation object],
[annotation object]
}
annotation object
name : {
parse : function(line, info, id){
},
autofill : function(comment){
},
default : function(comment){
},
multiple : true,
overwritePoster : true
}
Each annotation must have a
parse method, optionally you can have a
default and
extend methods. The optional
multiple key is used to indicate if an annotation can be used multiple times.
parse method
The
parse method is used to parse the actual
string after the
@name. All values returned from that method
will be wrapped in an array.
Implementing a
name annotation:
/**
* @name Fabrice Weinberg
*/
function(line){
return {
name : line
}
}
default method
The
default method is used to add a default value.
function(comment){
return [{
name : 'Default Name'
}]
}
Note: Please keep in mind that you need to wrap values in an Array to align with hand written annotations
autofill method
The
autofill method is used to extend hand written annotations by autofilled ones.
function(comment){
// Access the parsed comment here.
}
Note: Extended annotations can be disabled by using the
@allowExtendannotation.
multiple key
The
multiple key is used to determine if this can be used mutliple times per comment.
Note: A warning will be emitted if a annotation is used more than once. Only the first value is used.
overwritePoster key
The
overwritePoster key is used to control if a this annotation used on an item will overwrite a poster comment.
Use
mocha test to run the unit tests.
lineCommentStyle match to the beginning of a line. (See PR#17)
multiple:false case meta-information where included in
annotation.parse.
id passed to
parse method in every
annotation.parse call.
\r\n) to
\n before processing
lineComment and
blockComment as boolean states to disbale parsing of either of them.
id string to the
parse function. Used for error reporting.
indexBy and
indexByType to restore the previous behaviour.
commentRange in object returned by the annotation parser.
lineNumberFor reporting wrong line numbers.
lineCommentStyle and
blockCommentStyle. (See PR#8)
type key of each comment to differentiate between
line and
block.
multiple key, to indicate if a annotation can be used more than once per comment.
autofill as an annotation feature.
default values.
0.3.5 and
0.3.6
default as value.
default function
allowedOn key to annotations to only apply them to comments from a specific type
/// comments
lineNumberFor function as a second parameter that will convert char indices to line numbers
poster comment to apply annotations to all items in the file that are documented.
warning if you use more than on
poster comment per file. Only the first one will be used.
warning if a annotation was not found instead of throwing an exception.
undefined.
default value and
parse function.