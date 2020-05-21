This library will replace local file references in HTML and other files with CDN locations. This allows you to work with local copies of libraries during development, and then automate switching to your CDN version when you deploy your application.
For example, if you have a development file that looks like this:
<html>
<head>
<script type="text/javascript" src="bower_components/angular/angular.js"></script>
…
You can use cdnizer to automatically convert it to this during your build process (every change here can be customized):
<html>
<head>
<script>
function cdnizerLoad(u) {
document.write('<scr'+'ipt src="'+encodeURIComponent(u)+'"></scr'+'ipt>';
}
</script>
<script type="text/javascript" src="//ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/angularjs/1.2.10/angular.min.js"></script>
<script>if(!(angular)) cdnizerLoad("bower_components/angular/angular.js");</script>
…
If you want to use this library inside a gulp stream, gulp-cdnizer has you covered.
node_modules and
bower_components, and you don't want to use
node_modules, you'll need to set the
nodeModules property to
false in the general config, or set
ignoreNodeModules to
true in the per-package config.
allowRev is turned off by default, since it causes too many unexpected errors.
cdnizer now can load CDN data from existing
*-cdn-data packages, currently
google-cdn-data,
cdnjs-cdn-data, and
jsdelivr-cdn-data. Now you can configure common public CDNs with a single line!
Possible breaking change in 1.0
The
version field has been changed in this release. Previously, it was the exact version as it existing within Bower. Now,
version is the string
major(.minor)?(.patch)?, with any trailing (
-beta*,
-snapshot*, etc) information removed. (Alpha-numeric characters that are attached to the version string, as in
1.0.0rc1, are not stripped.)
You can still access the full version string via
versionFull, which is not modified at all.
First, install
cdnizer:
npm install --save cdnizer
Then, use it like so:
var cdnizerFactory = require("cdnizer");
var cdnizer = cdnizerFactory({
defaultCDNBase: "//my.cdn.host/base",
allowRev: true,
allowMin: true,
files: [
// This file is on the default CDN, and will replaced with //my.cdn.host/base/js/app.js
'js/app.js',
// On Google's public CDN
{
file: 'vendor/angular/angular.js',
package: 'angular',
test: 'window.angular',
cdn: '//ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/angularjs/${ version }/angular.min.js'
},
// On Firebase's public CDN
{
file: 'vendor/firebase/firebase.js',
test: 'window.Firebase',
cdn: '//cdn.firebase.com/v0/firebase.js'
}
]
});
// Load the file
var contents = fs.readFileSync('./src/index.html', 'utf8');
// Replace the file's contents
contents = cdnizer(contents);
Alternatively, you can just pass in the files array if you don't need to provide any options, and only have custom files:
var cdnizerFactory = require("cdnizer");
var cdnizer = cdnizerFactory([
{
file: 'vendor/angular/angular.js',
package: 'angular',
test: 'window.angular',
// use alternate providers easily
cdn: '//cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/angularjs/${ version }/angular.min.js'
},
{
file: 'vendor/firebase/firebase.js',
test: 'window.Firebase',
cdn: '//cdn.firebase.com/v0/firebase.js'
}
]);
You can also use globs to define groups of file, and dynamic filename properties:
var cdnizerFactory = require("cdnizer");
var cdnizer = cdnizerFactory([{
file: 'vendor/angular/*.js',
package: 'angular',
test: 'window.angular',
cdn: '//ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/angularjs/${ version }/${ filenameMin }'
}]);
Works great on
url()s in CSS files, too:
var cdnizerFactory = require("cdnizer");
var cdnizer = cdnizerFactory({
defaultCDNBase: '//my.cdn.url/',
relativeRoot: 'css',
files: ['**/*.{gif,png,jpg,jpeg}']
});
var cssFile = fs.readFileSync('./css/style.css', 'utf8');
cssFile = cdnizer(cssFile);
New in v1.0, you can use simplified strings for common public CDNs, like so:
var cdnizerFactory = require("cdnizer");
var cdnizer = cdnizerFactory([
'google:angular', // for most libraries, that's all you'll need to do!
'cdnjs:jquery',
{
cdn: 'jsdelivr:yui', // You can also use a known CDN, while…
package: 'yui3', // overriding the package name for Bower, and…
test: 'window.YUI' // providing a custom fallback test
},
// you can also specify alternate files within a package:
'jsdelivr:yui:anim-base/anim-base-min.js@3.17.2'
]);
Need multiple files from the one package on a common CDN? Here's two solutions:
// Manually list every file…
var cdnizerFactory = require("cdnizer");
var cdnizer = cdnizerFactory([
'cdnjs:angular.js:angular.min.js',
'cdnjs:angular.js:angular-touch.min.js',
'cdnjs:angular.js:i18n/angular-locale_fr-fr.js'
]);
// Or wire up a pattern:
var cdnizerFactory = require("cdnizer");
var cdnizer = cdnizerFactory([
// matches all root angular files
{
file: '**/angular/*.js',
cdn: 'cdnjs:angular.js:${ filenameMin }' // Yes, you can apply patterns to the filename!
},
// matches all i18n angular files
{
file: '**/angular/i18n/*.js',
cdn: 'cdnjs:angular.js:i18n/${ filename }' // These i18n files are not minified
}
]);
Creates a new cdnizer function that can be used to process file contents. You can either pass in a configuration object, or you can pass in an array of files if you don't need to change the default shared options.
See Usage above for examples.
Type:
String
Default:
'' (disabled)
Used for a default, custom CDN, usually for your own files. This will be used in the defaultCDN property to define the default path for a CDN unless overridden.
Type:
String
Default:
'${ defaultCDNBase }/${ filepathRel }'
This is the default pattern used for generating CDN links when one isn't provided by a specific file.
Type:
String
Default:
''
If you are processing a file that references relative files, or is not rooted to the CDN, you must set
relativeRoot to get correct results. This relative path will be appended to the file path and the path resolved to remove relative URLs.
For example, if you have a CSS file at
style/main.css, and you reference images as
../img/foo.png, you should set
relativeRoot to
'style/'. Now if your
defaultCDNBase is
//example/, the image will be resolved to
//example/img/foo.png.
If you do not set
relativeRoot when referencing relative files, your files will not match, and they will not be replaced with CDN URLs.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
Allow for file names with
gulp-rev appended strings, in the form of
<file>-XXXXXXXX.<ext>. If you are using the
gulp-rev plugin, this will automatically match filenames that have a rev string appeneded to them. If you are not using
gulp-rev, then you can disable this by setting
allowRev to
false, which will prevent possible errors in accidentally matching similar file names.
You can always manually configure your globs to include an optional rev string by using the form
?(<rev glob here>), such as
name?(-????????).ext for appended revs.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
Allow for file names that optionally have
.min inserted before the file extension (but after rev, if enabled). This allows you to use the base name for a file, and have
cndizer match the minified name.
Type:
String
Default:
<script>
function cdnizerLoad(u) {
document.write('<scr'+'ipt src="'+encodeURIComponent(u)+'"></scr'+'ipt>';
}
</script>
Overwrite the default fallback script. If any of the inputs has a fallback, this script is injected before the first occurrence of
<link,
<script, or
</head> in the HTML page. Ignored for files that don't contain
<head.
If you already have a script loader (such as yepnope or Modernizr), you can set this to an empty string and override the
fallbackTest below to use that instead. Of course, this won't help if you are loading those scripts off a CDN and they fail!
Type:
String
Default:
'<script>if(!(${ test })) cdnizerLoad("${ filepath }");</script>'
Overwrite the default fallback test. Note that all options availble to
options.files[].cdn below are available to this template as well, along with the
options.files[].test string.
Type:
String|Boolean
Default: null
If provided, this is the directory to look for node modules in. If not provided, and there's no existing
bower configuration, cdnizer will fall back to
node_modules.
If this is set to
false, it will not look in
node_modules at all.
Once the directory is determined, the script will look for files in
<nodeModules>/<package>/package.json to try to determine the version of the installed component.
Type:
String
Default: null
If provided, this is the directory to look for Bower components in. If not provided, cdnizer will attempt to look for the
.bowerrc file, and if that is not found or does not specify a directory, it falls back to
'./bower_components'. If that's not found, cdnizer falls back to
node_modules.
Once the directory is determined, the script will look for files in
<bowerComponents>/bower.json or
<bowerComponents>/.bower.json to try to determine the version of the installed component.
Type:
Array
Default:
[]
Array of custom matchers. Use this to add extra patterns within which you would like to cdn-ize URLs, for example if you have such URLs in data-attributes. The matchers should include regular expressions with three matching groups:
Example (matches the
data-src attribute in
<img> tags):
matchers: [
{
pattern: /(<img\s.*?data-src=["'])(.+?)(["'].*?>)/gi,
//groups: ( leading )(url)(trailing)
fallback: false
}
]
You can also specify just a regular expression. In that case, fallback will default to false.
Equivalent example:
matchers: [
/(<img\s.*?data-src=["'])(.+?)(["'].*?>)/gi
]
Type:
Array
Default:
[]
Future-proof option to add additional
*-cdn-data packages. These packages must be in the same format as
google-cdn-data. The format is to only include the leading part of the package name, for example,
cdnjs-cdn-data would be included as simply
'cdnjs'.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
In some cases you may have third party of vendor libraries already loaded off a CDN or remote URL that you don't want re-written.
For example given a config like this
var cdnizerFactory = require("cdnizer");
var cdnizer = cdnizerFactory({
files: ['**/*.js', '**/*.css'],
defaultCDNBase: '//examplecdn/',
excludeAbsolute: true
});
And an index.html like this
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<title></title>
<link href="http://netdna.bootstrapcdn.com/font-awesome/3.2.1/css/font-awesome.css" rel="stylesheet">
</head>
<body>
<h1>Hello World</h1>
<script src="js/app/app.js"></script>
</body>
</html>
With this flag enabled
cdnizer will avoid re-writing these kind of paths.
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<title></title>
<!-- path has not changed -->
<link href="http://netdna.bootstrapcdn.com/font-awesome/3.2.1/css/font-awesome.css" rel="stylesheet">
</head>
<body>
<h1>Hello World</h1>
<script src="//examplecdn/js/app/app.js"></script> <!-- has the expected CDN base path -->
</body>
</html>
Type:
Array
Default: (none) required
Array of sources or objects defining sources to cdnize. Each item in the array can be one of three types, a simple glob, a public CDN string, or object hashmap.
When using a glob, if it matches a source, the
defaultCDN template is applied. Because there is no
test, the script will not have a fallback.
Examples:
'**/*.js' // matches any .js file anywhere
'js/**/*.js' // matches any *.js file under the js folder
'styles/main.css' // only matches styles/main.css, possibly rev'd or min'd based on options
'img/icon/foo??.{png,gif,jpg}' // img/icon/foo10.png, img/icon/fooAA.gif, etc
Public CDN strings make it easy to add known libraries from common public CDN repositories. They always take the form of
'<provider>:<package>(:filename)?(@version)?'. Currently, cdnizer has built-in support for Google, cdnjs, and jsDelivr, via the existing packages maintained by Shahar Talmi.
Examples:
'google:jquery' // Note that it's all lowercase
'google:jquery@1.0.0' // provide a version if you are not using Bower OR to override it
'google:angular'
// this loads the angular-touch file from angular on cdnjs
'cdnjs:angular.js:angular-touch.min.js' // you need `.js` for angular on cdnjs, but not on Google!
'jsdelivr:angularjs' // jsdelivr has it different still
The result of these patterns follows the following process:
angular) within the correct CDN's
cdn-data.
${ version }, which allows dynamic replacement of the version later
${ version }/ with the new filename. This is how you can select alternate files on the CDN.
cdn property to the URL.
${ version }/—this is assumed to be the filename—and set the
file property (i.e.: the glob pattern) to
**/«filename».
package property either to a known package (some known packages are mapped to their Bower package name) or to the passed-in package name.
test for a package, use that. Otherwise, don't set a
test.
version property.
You can also use a common cdn while customizing the result by using a common CDN with the
cdn option within a hashmap. You will need to do this if the CDN provider uses a different package name than Bower, or if you want to provide a fallback test (excluding a few popular libraries).
Note: you can use template strings in the
:filenameportion of the string. However, if you do this, you'll need to overwrite the
fileproperty by using a hashmap (below), or it will try to match the literal string. For example, you can this will match any file directly under an
angulardirectory, and replace it with the CDN equivalent:
{
file: '**/angular/*.js',
cdn: 'cdnjs:angular.js:${ filenameMin }'
}
If this solution gets a little too "magic-y", you can always just revert to manually specifying the hashmap, which might be easier. The hashmap alternative looks like this:
{
file: '**/angular/*.js',
package: 'angular',
test: 'window.angular',
cdn: '//cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/angular.js/${ version }/${ filenameMin }'
}
Important Notes:
Case matters with these strings. Make sure you are not capitalizing the packages (such as
jQuery, instead of
jquery), or the output will be incorrect.
The packages may have different names on different public CDNs. Make sure you look up the package name on the CDN website first. For example, AngularJS is
angular on Google,
angular.js on cdnjs, and
angularjs on jsDelivr!
You must provide the version if you are not using Bower to manage your packages, or if you want to override the Bower version (not recommended).
Due to the way versions are calculated,
-beta*,
-unstable*, and
-snapshot* releases will not work with common CDNs. This means only projects with standard 1-, 2-, or 3-part version strings will work.
The CDN packages available are limited to those included in the
cdn-data packages, which means they might not always be up-to-date with the latest public packages. However, the version information is not used at all by cdnizer, which means you can update to the latest version faster.
The object hashmap gives you full control, using the following properties:
options.files[].file
Type:
String
Default: (none) required
Glob to match against for the file to cdnize. All properties within this object will be applied to all files that match the glob. Globs are matched in a first-come, first-served basis, where only the first matched object hashmap is applied.
options.files[].package
Type:
String
Default: (none)
Bower package name for this source or set of sources. By providing the package name, cdnizer will look up the version string of the currently installed Bower package, and provide it as a property to the
cdnstring. This is done by looking for either the
bower.jsonor
.bower.jsonfile within your Bower components directory.
The benefit of doing it this way is that the version used from the CDN always matches your local copy. It will never automatically be updated to a newer patch version without being tested.
options.files[].ignoreNodeModules
Type:
boolean
Default: (none)
If provided, and set to
true, this prevents looking in the
node_modulesdirectory for matching packages. Should only be needed if you have the same package in both
node_modulesand
bower_components, and need to use the bower copy for version info.
options.files[].cdn
Type:
String
Default:
options.defaultCDN
This it the template for the replacement string. It can either be a custom CDN string, or it can be a common public CDN string, using the same format as a public CDN string above.
Common Public CDN String:
Load in the default data for an existing common public CDN, using the format
'<provider>:<package>(:filename)?(@version)?'. You can then customize the settings for the package, by overriding any property in this section (e.g.: providing a fallback
test, a different
packagename, or even matching a different
file).
Custom CDN String:
Provide a custom CDN string, which can be a simple static string, or contain one or more underscore/lodash template properties to be injected into the string:
-
versionFull: if
packagewas provided, this is the complete version currently installed version from Bower.
-
version: if
packagewas provided, this is the
major(.minor)?(.patch)?version number, minus any trailing information (such as
-beta*or
-snapshot*).
-
major: if
packagewas provided, this is the major version number.
-
minor: if
packagewas provided, this is the minor version number.
-
patch: if
packagewas provided, this is the patch version number.
-
defaultBase: the default base provided above. Note that this will never end with a trailing slash.
-
filepath: the full path of the source, as it exists currently. There is no guarantee about the whether this contains a leading slash or not, so be careful.
-
filepathRel: the relative path of the source, guaranteed to never have a leading slash. The path is also processed against
options.relativeRootabove, to try and remove any parent directory path elements.
-
filename: the name of the file, without any parent directories
-
filenameMin: the name of the file, without any rev tags (if
allowRevis true), but with a
.minextension added. This won't add a min if there is one already.
-
package: the Bower package name, as provided above.
options.files[].test
Type:
String
Default: (none)
If provided, this string will be evaluated within a javascript block. If the result is truthy, then we assume the CDN resource loaded properly. If it isn't, then the original local file will be loaded. This is ignored for files that don't get the fallback script.
This snippet will be inserted exactly as provided. If the package fails to load from the CDN, the global variable won't exist, so you need to check for it's existence on an existing global object. Usually this will be
window, which you'll see through most of the examples here.
When using a common public CDN, some popular packages come with fallback tests. The current packages that have a built-in fallback test are:
- AngularJS
- Backbone.js
- Dojo
- EmberJS
- jQuery
- jQuery UI
- Lo-Dash
- MooTools
- Prototype
- React
- SwfObject
- Underscore
For any other packages, you'll need to provide the fallback test yourself.
See
options.fallbackScriptand
options.fallbackTestfor more information.
You can learn a little more about me and some of the work I do for open source projects in an article at CDNify.