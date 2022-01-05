English | 简体中文

Let your viewers become your unlimitedly scalable CDN.

CDNBye hlsjs-p2p-engine implements WebRTC datachannel to scale live/vod video streaming by peer-to-peer network using bittorrent-like protocol. The forming peer network can be layed over other CDNs or on top of the origin server. Powered by hls.js, it can play HLS on any platform with many popular HTML5 players such as video.js, JWPlayer and Flowplayer.

Features

WebRTC data channels for lightweight peer-to-peer communication with no plugins

Support live and VOD streams over HLS protocol(m3u8)

Support encrypted HLS stream

Very easy to integrate with an existing hls.js project

Seamlessly fallback to normal server usage if a browser doesn't support WebRTC

Compatible with all CDNs, agnostic to DRM and video codecs. No service side changes required.

Support most popular HTML5 players such as video.js、Clappr、Flowplayer

Efficient scheduling policies to enhance the performance of P2P streaming

Use IP database to group up peers by ISP and regions

Playground

Getting Started

Quick Start Demo

Put the quick-start.html in your web page, run it. Wait for a few seconds，then open the same page from another browser. Now you have a direct P2P connection between two browsers without plugin! The first web peer will serve as a seed, if no one else in the same channel.

Integrate to Your Hls.js Project

Simply replace the hls.js script tag like:

< script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/hls.js@latest" > </ script >

with

< script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/cdnbye@latest" > </ script >

That's it!

Integrate to HTML5 Players

Browser Support

WebRTC has already been incorporated into the HTML5 standard and it is broadly deployed in modern browsers. The compatibility of CDNBye depends on the browser support of WebRTC and Hls.js. Please note that iOS Safari "Mobile" does not support the MediaSource API.

Compatibility Chrome Firefox macOS Safari Android Wechat/QQ Opera Edge IE iOS Safari WebRTC Datachannel ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ❌ ✔ Hls.js ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ❌ CDNBye ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ❌ ❌

Include

Include the pre-built script of latest version bundled with hls.js(recommended):

<script src= "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/cdnbye@latest" > </ script >

Or include the latest version without hls.js:

<script src= "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/cdnbye@latest/dist/hlsjs-p2p-engine.min.js" > </ script >

Usage

Player Integration

Support almost all web players, click here for more information.

Add your customized player here CDNBye can be integrated into any HTML5 video player that with hls.js built in.



API and Configuration

Console

Register your domain in https://oms.cdnbye.com , where you can view p2p-related information.

Related Projects

hls-sw-p2p-engine - Live/VOD P2P Engine for all browsers including iOS Safari, with the help of ServiceWorker.

android-p2p-engine - Live/VOD P2P Engine for Android and Android TV.

ios-p2p-engine - iOS Video P2P Engine for Any Player.

flutter-p2p-engine - Live/VOD P2P Engine for Flutter, contributed by mjl0602.

shaka-p2p-engine - P2P engine for Shaka Player.

dashjs-p2p-engine - Web Video Delivery Technology with No Plugins for MPEG-dash.

mp4-sw-p2p-engine - Web Video Delivery Technology for MP4.

FAQ

We have collected some frequently asked questions. Before reporting an issue, please search if the FAQ has the answer to your problem.

Email: service@cdnbye.com

Skype: live:86755838

Telegram: @cdnbye