English | 简体中文
CDNBye hlsjs-p2p-engine implements WebRTC datachannel to scale live/vod video streaming by peer-to-peer network using bittorrent-like protocol. The forming peer network can be layed over other CDNs or on top of the origin server. Powered by hls.js, it can play HLS on any platform with many popular HTML5 players such as video.js, JWPlayer and Flowplayer.
Put the quick-start.html in your web page, run it. Wait for a few seconds，then open the same page from another browser. Now you have a direct P2P connection between two browsers without plugin! The first web peer will serve as a seed, if no one else in the same channel.
Simply replace the hls.js script tag like:
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/hls.js@latest"></script>
with
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/cdnbye@latest"></script>
That's it!
See demos.
WebRTC has already been incorporated into the HTML5 standard and it is broadly deployed in modern browsers. The compatibility of CDNBye depends on the browser support of WebRTC and Hls.js. Please note that iOS Safari "Mobile" does not support the MediaSource API.
|Compatibility
|Chrome
|Firefox
|macOS Safari
|Android Wechat/QQ
|Opera
|Edge
|IE
|iOS Safari
|WebRTC Datachannel
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|❌
|✔
|Hls.js
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|❌
|CDNBye
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|❌
|❌
Include the pre-built script of latest version bundled with hls.js(recommended):
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/cdnbye@latest"></script>
Or include the latest version without hls.js:
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/cdnbye@latest/dist/hlsjs-p2p-engine.min.js"></script>
See Usage
Support almost all web players, click here for more information.
Add your customized player here
See API.md
Register your domain in
https://oms.cdnbye.com, where you can view p2p-related information.
We have collected some frequently asked questions. Before reporting an issue, please search if the FAQ has the answer to your problem.
Email: service@cdnbye.com
Skype: live:86755838
Telegram: @cdnbye