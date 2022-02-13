openbase logo
cdk8s

by cdk8s-team
2.2.20 (see all)

Define Kubernetes native apps and abstractions using object-oriented programming

npm
GitHub
CDN

Downloads/wk

40.7K

GitHub Stars

17

Maintenance

Last Commit

6d ago

Contributors

50

Package

Dependencies

3

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

cdk8s

Cloud Development Kit for Kubernetes

build npm version PyPI version Maven Central

cdk8s is a software development framework for defining Kubernetes applications using rich object-oriented APIs. It allows developers to leverage the full power of software in order to define abstract components called "constructs" which compose Kubernetes resources or other constructs into higher-level abstractions.

Note: This repository is the "core library" of cdk8s, with logic for synthesizing Kubernetes manifests using the constructs framework. It is published to NPM as cdk8s and should not be confused with the cdk8s command-line tool cdk8s-cli. For more general information about cdk8s, please see cdk8s.io, or visit the umbrella repository located at cdk8s-team/cdk8s.

Documentation

See cdk8s.io.

License

This project is distributed under the Apache License, Version 2.0.

This module is part of the cdk8s project.

