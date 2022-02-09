Watching your CDK back since 2019
Watchful is an AWS CDK construct library that makes it easy to monitor CDK apps. It automatically synthesizes alarms and dashboards for supported AWS resources.
import { Watchful } from 'cdk-watchful'
const wf = new Watchful(this, 'watchful');
wf.watchDynamoTable('My Cute Little Table', myTable);
wf.watchLambdaFunction('My Function', myFunction);
wf.watchApiGateway('My REST API', myRestApi);
To get started, just define a
Watchful construct in your CDK app.
You can initialize using an email address, SQS ARN or both:
import { Watchful } from 'cdk-watchful'
import * as sns from 'aws-cdk-lib/aws-sns';
import * as sqs from 'aws-cdk-lib/aws-sqs';
const alarmSqs = sqs.Queue.fromQueueArn(this, 'AlarmQueue', 'arn:aws:sqs:us-east-1:444455556666:alarm-queue')
const alarmSns = sns.Topic.fromTopicArn(this, 'AlarmTopic', 'arn:aws:sns:us-east-2:444455556666:MyTopic');
const wf = new Watchful(this, 'watchful', {
alarmEmail: 'your@email.com',
alarmSqs,
alarmSns,
alarmActionArns: [ 'arn:aws:sqs:us-east-1:444455556666:alarm-queue' ]
});
Watchful manages a central dashboard and configures default alarming for:
watchful.watchDynamoTable
watchful.watchLambdaFunction
watchful.watchApiGateway
Watchful can also watch complete CDK construct scopes. It will automatically discover all watchable resources within that scope (recursively), add them to your dashboard and configure alarms for them.
wf.watchScope(storageLayer);
See a more complete example.
Contributions of all kinds are welcome and celebrated. Raise an issue, submit a PR, do the right thing.
To set up a dev environment:
yarn
Development workflow (change code and run tests automatically):
yarn test:watch
Build (like CI):
yarn build
And then publish as a PR.