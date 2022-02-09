openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

cdk-watchful

by cdklabs
0.6.41 (see all)

Watching what's up with your CDK apps since 2019

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

11.2K

GitHub Stars

393

Maintenance

Last Commit

9d ago

Contributors

38

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

cdk-watchful

Watching your CDK back since 2019

Watchful is an AWS CDK construct library that makes it easy to monitor CDK apps. It automatically synthesizes alarms and dashboards for supported AWS resources.

import { Watchful } from 'cdk-watchful'

const wf = new Watchful(this, 'watchful');
wf.watchDynamoTable('My Cute Little Table', myTable);
wf.watchLambdaFunction('My Function', myFunction);
wf.watchApiGateway('My REST API', myRestApi);

And...

Initialize

To get started, just define a Watchful construct in your CDK app. You can initialize using an email address, SQS ARN or both:

import { Watchful } from 'cdk-watchful'
import * as sns from 'aws-cdk-lib/aws-sns';
import * as sqs from 'aws-cdk-lib/aws-sqs';

const alarmSqs = sqs.Queue.fromQueueArn(this, 'AlarmQueue', 'arn:aws:sqs:us-east-1:444455556666:alarm-queue')
const alarmSns = sns.Topic.fromTopicArn(this, 'AlarmTopic', 'arn:aws:sns:us-east-2:444455556666:MyTopic');

const wf = new Watchful(this, 'watchful', {
  alarmEmail: 'your@email.com',
  alarmSqs,
  alarmSns,
  alarmActionArns: [ 'arn:aws:sqs:us-east-1:444455556666:alarm-queue' ]
});

Add Resources

Watchful manages a central dashboard and configures default alarming for:

  • Amazon DynamoDB: watchful.watchDynamoTable
  • AWS Lambda: watchful.watchLambdaFunction
  • Amazon API Gateway: watchful.watchApiGateway
  • Request yours

Watching Scopes

Watchful can also watch complete CDK construct scopes. It will automatically discover all watchable resources within that scope (recursively), add them to your dashboard and configure alarms for them.

wf.watchScope(storageLayer);

Example

See a more complete example.

Contributing

Contributions of all kinds are welcome and celebrated. Raise an issue, submit a PR, do the right thing.

To set up a dev environment:

  1. Clone this repo
  2. yarn

Development workflow (change code and run tests automatically):

yarn test:watch

Build (like CI):

yarn build

And then publish as a PR.

License

Apache 2.0

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial