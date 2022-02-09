openbase logo
cdk-triggers

by cdklabs
0.1.32 (see all)

Execute AWS Lambda handlers during deployments of AWS CDK stacks

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

CDK Triggers

The APIs of higher level constructs in this module are experimental and under active development. They are subject to non-backward compatible changes or removal in any future version. These are not subject to the Semantic Versioning model and breaking changes will be announced in the release notes. This means that while you may use them, you may need to update your source code when upgrading to a newer version of this package.

Overview

Allow specifying arbitrary handlers which execute as part of the deployment process and trigger them before/after resources or stacks.

Usage

You can trigger the execution of arbitrary AWS Lambda functions before or after resources or groups of resources are provisioned using the Triggers API.

The library includes constructs that represent different triggers. The BeforeCreate and AfterCreate constructs can be used to trigger a handler before/after a set of resources have been created.

new triggers.AfterCreate(this, 'InvokeAfter', {
  resources: [resource1, resource2, stack, ...],
  handler: myLambdaFunction,
});

Where resources is a list of construct scopes which determine when handler is invoked. Scopes can be either specific resources or composite constructs (in which case all the resources in the construct will be used as a group). The scope can also be a Stack, in which case the trigger will apply to all the resources within the stack (same as any composite construct). All scopes must roll up to the same stack.

Let's look at an example. Say we want to publish a notification to an SNS topic that says "hello, topic!" after the topic is created.

// define a topic
const topic = new sns.Topic(this, 'MyTopic');

// define a lambda function which publishes a message to the topic
const publisher = new NodeJsFunction(this, 'PublishToTopic');
publisher.addEnvironment('TOPIC_ARN', topic.topicArn);
publisher.addEnvironment('MESSAGE', 'Hello, topic!');
topic.grantPublish(publisher);

// trigger the lambda function after the topic is created
new triggers.AfterCreate(this, 'SayHello', {
  scopes: [topic],
  handler: publisher
});

Additional Notes

  • If the trigger fails, deployment fails.
  • If the handler changes (configuration or code), the trigger gets re-executed (trigger is bound to lambda.currentVersion which gets recreated when the function changes).

Roadmap

  • Additional periodic execution after deployment (repeatOnSchedule).
  • Async checks (retryWithTimeout)
  • Execute shell command inside a Docker image

Use Cases

Here are some examples of use cases for triggers:

  • Intrinsic validations: execute a check to verify that a resource or set of resources have been deployed correctly
    • Test connections to external systems (e.g. security tokens are valid)
    • Verify integration between resources is working as expected
    • Execute as one-off and also periodically after deployment
    • Wait for data to start flowing (e.g. wait for a metric) before deployment is successful
  • Data priming: add data to resources after they are created
    • CodeCommit repo + initial commit
    • Database + test data for development
  • Check prerequisites before depoyment
    • Account limits
    • Availability of external services
  • Connect to other accounts

Security

See CONTRIBUTING for more information.

License

This project is licensed under the Apache-2.0 License.

