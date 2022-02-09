The APIs of higher level constructs in this module are experimental and under active development. They are subject to non-backward compatible changes or removal in any future version. These are not subject to the Semantic Versioning model and breaking changes will be announced in the release notes. This means that while you may use them, you may need to update your source code when upgrading to a newer version of this package.
Allow specifying arbitrary handlers which execute as part of the deployment process and trigger them before/after resources or stacks.
You can trigger the execution of arbitrary AWS Lambda functions before or after resources or groups of resources are provisioned using the Triggers API.
The library includes constructs that represent different triggers. The
BeforeCreate and
AfterCreate constructs can be used to trigger a handler before/after a set of resources have been created.
new triggers.AfterCreate(this, 'InvokeAfter', {
resources: [resource1, resource2, stack, ...],
handler: myLambdaFunction,
});
Where
resources is a list of construct scopes which determine when
handler is invoked. Scopes can be either specific resources or composite constructs (in which case all the resources in the construct will be used as a group). The scope can also be a
Stack, in which case the trigger will apply to all the resources within the stack (same as any composite construct). All scopes must roll up to the same stack.
Let's look at an example. Say we want to publish a notification to an SNS topic that says "hello, topic!" after the topic is created.
// define a topic
const topic = new sns.Topic(this, 'MyTopic');
// define a lambda function which publishes a message to the topic
const publisher = new NodeJsFunction(this, 'PublishToTopic');
publisher.addEnvironment('TOPIC_ARN', topic.topicArn);
publisher.addEnvironment('MESSAGE', 'Hello, topic!');
topic.grantPublish(publisher);
// trigger the lambda function after the topic is created
new triggers.AfterCreate(this, 'SayHello', {
scopes: [topic],
handler: publisher
});
Here are some examples of use cases for triggers:
