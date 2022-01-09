One spot instance with EIP and defined duration. No interruption.

Install

Use the npm dist tag to opt in CDKv1 or CDKv2:

// for CDKv2 npm install cdk-spot-one or npm install cdk-spot-one@latest // for CDKv1 npm install cdk-spot-one@cdkv1

Why

Sometimes we need an Amazon EC2 instance with static fixed IP for testing or development purpose for a duration of time(probably hours). We need to make sure during this time, no interruption will occur and we don't want to pay for on-demand rate. cdk-spot-one helps you reserve one single spot instance with pre-allocated or new Elastic IP addresses(EIP) with defined blockDuration , during which time the spot instance will be secured with no spot interruption.

Behind the scene, cdk-spot-one provisions a spot fleet with capacity of single instance for you and it associates the EIP with this instance. The spot fleet is reserved as spot block with blockDuration from one hour up to six hours to ensure the high availability for your spot instance.

Multiple spot instances are possible by simply specifying the targetCapacity construct property, but we only associate the EIP with the first spot instance at this moment.

Enjoy your highly durable one spot instance with AWS CDK!

Constructs

This library provides two major constructs:

SpotInstance

Create a spot instance without any fleet

any fleet Does NOT support Spot Block

support Spot Block Support stop or hibernate instance

Scenario: To leverage the stop or hibernate capabilities of the spot instance to persist the data in the ebs volume.

SpotFleet

Create a spot instance with a Spot Fleet

Support Spot Block

Does NOT support stop or hibernate instance

Scenario: To ensure the availability with no disruption with defined period up to 6 hours.

Sample

SpotInstance

import { SpotInstance, AmazonMachineImage } from 'cdk-spot-one' ; new SpotInstance(stack, 'SpotInstance' ); new SpotInstance(stack, 'SpotInstanceUbuntu' , { vpc, customAmiId: AmazonMachineImage.UBUNTU_20_04_ARM64.getImage(stack).imageId, defaultInstanceType: new InstanceType( 't4g.medium' ), keyName, blockDeviceMappings: [{ deviceName: '/dev/sda1' , ebs: { volumeSize: 20 } }], additionalUserData: [ 'curl -fsSL https://get.docker.com -o get-docker.sh' , 'sudo sh get-docker.sh' ], });

SpotFleet

import { SpotFleet } from 'cdk-spot-one' ; const fleet = new SpotFleet(stack, 'SpotFleet' ) fleet.expireAfter(Duration.hours( 1 )) const fleet2 = new SpotFleet(stack, 'SpotFleet2' , { blockDuration: BlockDuration.SIX_HOURS, eipAllocationId: 'eipalloc-0d1bc6d85895a5410' , defaultInstanceType: new InstanceType( 'c6g.large' ), vpc: fleet.vpc, }) fleet2.expireAfter(Duration.hours( 6 )) new CfnOutput(stack, 'SpotFleetInstanceId' , { value: fleet.instanceId }) new CfnOutput(stack, 'SpotFleet2InstanceId' , { value: fleet2.instanceId })

Create spot instances without duration block

const fleet = new SpotFleet(stack, 'SpotFleet' , { blockDuration: BlockDuration.NONE, })

NOTE: This kind of spot instance will be interrupted by AWS. However the fleet is using type maintain, the fleet can be refulfilled.

ARM64 and Graviton 2 support

cdk-spot-one selects the latest Amazon Linux 2 AMI for your ARM64 instances. Simply select the instance types with the defaultInstanceType property and the SpotFleet will auto configure correct AMI for the instance.

defaultInstanceType: new InstanceType( 'c6g.large' )

ECS Cluster support

See https://github.com/pahud/cdk-spot-one/issues/270#issuecomment-877152685

Connect with Session Manager(recommended)

You may connect to the spot instance with Session Manager.

$ session-manager-plugin $ aws ssm start-session --target INSTANCE_ID

Connect with EC2 SSH Connect

By default the cdk-spot-one does not bind any SSH public key for you on the instance. You are encouraged to use ec2-instance-connect to send your public key from local followed by one-time SSH connect.

For example:

pubkey= " $HOME /.ssh/aws_2020_id_rsa.pub" echo "sending public key to ${instanceId} " aws ec2-instance-connect send-ssh-public-key --instance-id ${instanceId} --instance-os-user ec2-user \ --ssh-public-key file:// ${pubkey} --availability-zone ${az}

npx ec2-connect INSTANCE_ID

To connect to the instance, run npx ec2-connect as below:

$ npx ec2-connect i-01f827ab9de7b93a9

or

$ npx ec2-connect i-01f827ab9de7b93a9 ~/.ssh/other_public_key_path

If you are using different SSH public key(default is ~/.ssh/id_rsa.pub)