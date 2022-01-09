One spot instance with EIP and defined duration. No interruption.
Use the npm dist tag to opt in CDKv1 or CDKv2:
// for CDKv2
npm install cdk-spot-one
or
npm install cdk-spot-one@latest
// for CDKv1
npm install cdk-spot-one@cdkv1
Sometimes we need an Amazon EC2 instance with static fixed IP for testing or development purpose for a duration of
time(probably hours). We need to make sure during this time, no interruption will occur and we don't want to pay
for on-demand rate.
cdk-spot-one helps you reserve one single spot instance with pre-allocated or new
Elastic IP addresses(EIP) with defined
blockDuration, during which time the spot instance will be secured with no spot interruption.
Behind the scene,
cdk-spot-one provisions a spot fleet with capacity of single instance for you and it associates the EIP with this instance. The spot fleet is reserved as spot block with
blockDuration from one hour up to six hours to ensure the high availability for your spot instance.
Multiple spot instances are possible by simply specifying the
targetCapacity construct property, but we only associate the EIP with the first spot instance at this moment.
Enjoy your highly durable one spot instance with AWS CDK!
This library provides two major constructs:
stop or
hibernate instance
Scenario: To leverage the
stop or
hibernate capabilities of the spot instance to persist the data in the ebs volume.
stop or
hibernate instance
Scenario: To ensure the availability with no disruption with defined period up to 6 hours.
import { SpotInstance, AmazonMachineImage } from 'cdk-spot-one';
// Default use Amazon Linux 2
new SpotInstance(stack, 'SpotInstance');
// Custom Id use Ubuntu 20.04 Arm64 Server.
new SpotInstance(stack, 'SpotInstanceUbuntu', {
vpc,
customAmiId: AmazonMachineImage.UBUNTU_20_04_ARM64.getImage(stack).imageId,
defaultInstanceType: new InstanceType('t4g.medium'),
keyName,
blockDeviceMappings: [{ deviceName: '/dev/sda1', ebs: { volumeSize: 20 } }],
additionalUserData: ['curl -fsSL https://get.docker.com -o get-docker.sh', 'sudo sh get-docker.sh'],
});
import { SpotFleet } from 'cdk-spot-one';
// create the first fleet for one hour and associate with our existing EIP
const fleet = new SpotFleet(stack, 'SpotFleet')
// configure the expiration after 1 hour
fleet.expireAfter(Duration.hours(1))
// create the 2nd fleet with single Gravition 2 instance for 6 hours and associate with new EIP
const fleet2 = new SpotFleet(stack, 'SpotFleet2', {
blockDuration: BlockDuration.SIX_HOURS,
eipAllocationId: 'eipalloc-0d1bc6d85895a5410',
defaultInstanceType: new InstanceType('c6g.large'),
vpc: fleet.vpc,
})
// configure the expiration after 6 hours
fleet2.expireAfter(Duration.hours(6))
// print the instanceId from each spot fleet
new CfnOutput(stack, 'SpotFleetInstanceId', { value: fleet.instanceId })
new CfnOutput(stack, 'SpotFleet2InstanceId', { value: fleet2.instanceId })
const fleet = new SpotFleet(stack, 'SpotFleet', {
blockDuration: BlockDuration.NONE,
})
NOTE: This kind of spot instance will be interrupted by AWS. However the fleet is using type maintain, the fleet can be refulfilled.
cdk-spot-one selects the latest Amazon Linux 2 AMI for your
ARM64 instances. Simply select the instance types with the
defaultInstanceType property and the
SpotFleet will auto configure correct AMI for the instance.
defaultInstanceType: new InstanceType('c6g.large')
See https://github.com/pahud/cdk-spot-one/issues/270#issuecomment-877152685
You may connect to the spot instance with Session Manager.
# make sure you have installed session-manager-plugin
$ session-manager-plugin
# start session
$ aws ssm start-session --target INSTANCE_ID
By default the
cdk-spot-one does not bind any SSH public key for you on the instance. You are encouraged to use
ec2-instance-connect to send your public key from local followed by one-time SSH connect.
For example:
pubkey="$HOME/.ssh/aws_2020_id_rsa.pub"
echo "sending public key to ${instanceId}"
aws ec2-instance-connect send-ssh-public-key --instance-id ${instanceId} --instance-os-user ec2-user \
--ssh-public-key file://${pubkey} --availability-zone ${az}
To connect to the instance, run
npx ec2-connect as below:
$ npx ec2-connect i-01f827ab9de7b93a9
or
$ npx ec2-connect i-01f827ab9de7b93a9 ~/.ssh/other_public_key_path
If you are using different SSH public key(default is ~/.ssh/id_rsa.pub)