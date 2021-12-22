This is an AWS CDK Construct to make deploying a single page website (Angular/React/Vue) to AWS S3 behind SSL/Cloudfront as easy as 5 lines of code.
npm install --save cdk-spa-deploy
There is now a v1 and a v2 CDK version of this construct
As of version 103.0 this construct now declares peer dependencies rather than bundling them so you can use it with any version of CDK higher than 103.0 without waiting on me to release a new version. The downside is that you will need to install the dependencies it uses for yourself, here is a list:
{
"constructs": "^3.3.75",
"@aws-cdk/aws-certificatemanager": "^1.103.0",
"@aws-cdk/aws-cloudfront": "^1.103.0",
"@aws-cdk/aws-iam": "^1.103.0",
"@aws-cdk/aws-route53": "^1.103.0",
"@aws-cdk/aws-route53-patterns": "^1.103.0",
"@aws-cdk/aws-route53-targets": "^1.103.0",
"@aws-cdk/aws-s3": "^1.103.0",
"@aws-cdk/aws-s3-deployment": "^1.103.0",
"@aws-cdk/core": "^1.103.0"
}
Install v2.0.0-alpha.1 and use it like below based on your chosen language, no extra steps
import * as cdk from '@aws-cdk/core';
import { SPADeploy } from 'cdk-spa-deploy';
export class CdkStack extends cdk.Stack {
constructor(scope: cdk.Construct, id: string, props?: cdk.StackProps) {
super(scope, id, props);
new SPADeploy(this, 'spaDeploy')
.createBasicSite({
indexDoc: 'index.html',
websiteFolder: '../blog/dist/blog'
});
new SPADeploy(this, 'cfDeploy')
.createSiteWithCloudfront({
indexDoc: 'index.html',
websiteFolder: '../blog/dist/blog'
});
}
}
pip install cdk-spa-deploy
from aws_cdk import core
from spa_deploy import SPADeploy
class PythonStack(core.Stack):
def __init__(self, scope: core.Construct, id: str, **kwargs) -> None:
super().__init__(scope, id, **kwargs)
SPADeploy(self, 'spaDeploy').create_basic_site(
index_doc='index.html',
website_folder='../blog/blog/dist/blog'
)
SPADeploy(self, 'cfDeploy').create_site_with_cloudfront(
index_doc='index.html',
website_folder='../blog/blog/dist/blog'
)
This project has now been published to nuget, more details to follow soon but you can find it here
# package manager
Install-Package CDKSPADeploy -Version 1.80.0
# .NET CLI
dotnet add package CDKSPADeploy --version 1.80.0
# Package reference
<PackageReference Include="CDKSPADeploy" Version="1.80.0" />
# Paket CLI
paket add CDKSPADeploy --version 1.80.0
A version has now been published to maven.
<dependency>
<groupId>com.cdkpatterns</groupId>
<artifactId>CDKSPADeploy</artifactId>
<version>1.81.0</version>
</dependency>
If you purchased your domain through route 53 and already have a hosted zone then just use the name to deploy your site behind cloudfront. This handles the SSL cert and everything for you.
new SPADeploy(this, 'spaDeploy', { encryptBucket: true })
.createSiteFromHostedZone({
zoneName: 'cdkpatterns.com',
indexDoc: 'index.html',
websiteFolder: '../website/dist/website'
});
You can also pass the ARN for an SSL certification and your alias routes to cloudfront
import cdk = require('@aws-cdk/core');
import { SPADeploy } from 'cdk-spa-deploy';
export class CdkStack extends cdk.Stack {
constructor(scope: cdk.Construct, id: string, props?: cdk.StackProps) {
super(scope, id, props);
new SPADeploy(this, 'cfDeploy')
.createSiteWithCloudfront({
indexDoc: '../blog/dist/blog',
certificateARN: 'arn:...',
cfAliases: ['www.alias.com']
});
}
}
Pass in one boolean to tell SPA Deploy to encrypt your website bucket
new SPADeploy(this, 'cfDeploy', {encryptBucket: true}).createBasicSite({
indexDoc: 'index.html',
websiteFolder: 'website'
});
Pass in an array of CloudFront Behaviors
new SPADeploy(this, 'cfDeploy').createSiteWithCloudfront({
indexDoc: 'index.html',
websiteFolder: 'website',
cfBehaviors: [
{
isDefaultBehavior: true,
allowedMethods: cf.CloudFrontAllowedMethods.ALL,
forwardedValues: {
queryString: true,
cookies: { forward: 'all' },
headers: ['*'],
},
},
{
pathPattern: '/virtual-path',
allowedMethods: cf.CloudFrontAllowedMethods.GET_HEAD,
cachedMethods: cf.CloudFrontAllowedCachedMethods.GET_HEAD,
},
],
});
Pass in a boolean and an array of IP addresses and your site is locked down!
new SPADeploy(stack, 'spaDeploy', {
encryptBucket: true,
ipFilter: true,
ipList: ['1.1.1.1']
}).createBasicSite({
indexDoc: 'index.html',
websiteFolder: 'website'
})
An object is now returned containing relevant artifacts created if you need to make any further modifications:
export interface SPADeployment {
readonly websiteBucket: s3.Bucket,
}
export interface SPADeploymentWithCloudFront extends SPADeployment {
readonly distribution: CloudFrontWebDistribution,
}