This is an AWS CDK Construct to make deploying a single page website (Angular/React/Vue) to AWS S3 behind SSL/Cloudfront as easy as 5 lines of code.

Installation and Usage

Typescript

npm install --save cdk-spa-deploy

There is now a v1 and a v2 CDK version of this construct

For AWS CDK V1 Usage:

As of version 103.0 this construct now declares peer dependencies rather than bundling them so you can use it with any version of CDK higher than 103.0 without waiting on me to release a new version. The downside is that you will need to install the dependencies it uses for yourself, here is a list:

{ "constructs" : "^3.3.75" , "@aws-cdk/aws-certificatemanager" : "^1.103.0" , "@aws-cdk/aws-cloudfront" : "^1.103.0" , "@aws-cdk/aws-iam" : "^1.103.0" , "@aws-cdk/aws-route53" : "^1.103.0" , "@aws-cdk/aws-route53-patterns" : "^1.103.0" , "@aws-cdk/aws-route53-targets" : "^1.103.0" , "@aws-cdk/aws-s3" : "^1.103.0" , "@aws-cdk/aws-s3-deployment" : "^1.103.0" , "@aws-cdk/core" : "^1.103.0" }

For AWS CDK V2 usage:

Install v2.0.0-alpha.1 and use it like below based on your chosen language, no extra steps

import * as cdk from '@aws-cdk/core' ; import { SPADeploy } from 'cdk-spa-deploy' ; export class CdkStack extends cdk.Stack { constructor ( scope: cdk.Construct, id: string , props?: cdk.StackProps ) { super (scope, id, props); new SPADeploy( this , 'spaDeploy' ) .createBasicSite({ indexDoc: 'index.html' , websiteFolder: '../blog/dist/blog' }); new SPADeploy( this , 'cfDeploy' ) .createSiteWithCloudfront({ indexDoc: 'index.html' , websiteFolder: '../blog/dist/blog' }); } }

Python

pip install cdk-spa-deploy

Note As of version 103.0 this construct now declares peer dependencies rather than bundling them so you can use it with any version of CDK higher than 103.0 without waiting on me to release a new version. The downside is that you will need to install the dependencies it uses for yourself. The npm versioms are listed above.

from aws_cdk import core from spa_deploy import SPADeploy class PythonStack (core.Stack) : def __init__ (self, scope: core.Construct, id: str, **kwargs) -> None : super().__init__(scope, id, **kwargs) SPADeploy(self, 'spaDeploy' ).create_basic_site( index_doc= 'index.html' , website_folder= '../blog/blog/dist/blog' ) SPADeploy(self, 'cfDeploy' ).create_site_with_cloudfront( index_doc= 'index.html' , website_folder= '../blog/blog/dist/blog' )

Dotnet / C#

This project has now been published to nuget, more details to follow soon but you can find it here

Note As of version 103.0 this construct now declares peer dependencies rather than bundling them so you can use it with any version of CDK higher than 103.0 without waiting on me to release a new version. The downside is that you will need to install the dependencies it uses for yourself. The npm versioms are listed above.

Install-Package CDKSPADeploy -Version 1.80.0 dotnet add package CDKSPADeploy --version 1.80.0 <PackageReference Include= "CDKSPADeploy" Version= "1.80.0" /> paket add CDKSPADeploy --version 1.80.0

Java

A version has now been published to maven.

Note As of version 103.0 this construct now declares peer dependencies rather than bundling them so you can use it with any version of CDK higher than 103.0 without waiting on me to release a new version. The downside is that you will need to install the dependencies it uses for yourself. The npm versioms are listed above.

< dependency > < groupId > com.cdkpatterns </ groupId > < artifactId > CDKSPADeploy </ artifactId > < version > 1.81.0 </ version > </ dependency >

Advanced Usage

Auto Deploy From Hosted Zone Name

If you purchased your domain through route 53 and already have a hosted zone then just use the name to deploy your site behind cloudfront. This handles the SSL cert and everything for you.

new SPADeploy( this , 'spaDeploy' , { encryptBucket: true }) .createSiteFromHostedZone({ zoneName: 'cdkpatterns.com' , indexDoc: 'index.html' , websiteFolder: '../website/dist/website' });

Custom Domain and SSL Certificates

You can also pass the ARN for an SSL certification and your alias routes to cloudfront

import cdk = require ( '@aws-cdk/core' ); import { SPADeploy } from 'cdk-spa-deploy' ; export class CdkStack extends cdk.Stack { constructor ( scope: cdk.Construct, id: string , props?: cdk.StackProps ) { super (scope, id, props); new SPADeploy( this , 'cfDeploy' ) .createSiteWithCloudfront({ indexDoc: '../blog/dist/blog' , certificateARN: 'arn:...' , cfAliases: [ 'www.alias.com' ] }); } }

Encrypted S3 Bucket

Pass in one boolean to tell SPA Deploy to encrypt your website bucket

new SPADeploy( this , 'cfDeploy' , {encryptBucket: true }).createBasicSite({ indexDoc: 'index.html' , websiteFolder: 'website' });

Custom Origin Behaviors

Pass in an array of CloudFront Behaviors

new SPADeploy( this , 'cfDeploy' ).createSiteWithCloudfront({ indexDoc: 'index.html' , websiteFolder: 'website' , cfBehaviors: [ { isDefaultBehavior: true , allowedMethods: cf.CloudFrontAllowedMethods.ALL, forwardedValues: { queryString: true , cookies: { forward: 'all' }, headers: [ '*' ], }, }, { pathPattern: '/virtual-path' , allowedMethods: cf.CloudFrontAllowedMethods.GET_HEAD, cachedMethods: cf.CloudFrontAllowedCachedMethods.GET_HEAD, }, ], });

Restrict Access to Known IPs

Pass in a boolean and an array of IP addresses and your site is locked down!

new SPADeploy(stack, 'spaDeploy' , { encryptBucket: true , ipFilter: true , ipList: [ '1.1.1.1' ] }).createBasicSite({ indexDoc: 'index.html' , websiteFolder: 'website' })

Modifying S3 Bucket Created in Construct

An object is now returned containing relevant artifacts created if you need to make any further modifications:

The S3 bucket is present for all of the methods

When a CloudFront Web distribution is created it will be present in the return object

export interface SPADeployment { readonly websiteBucket: s3.Bucket, } export interface SPADeploymentWithCloudFront extends SPADeployment { readonly distribution: CloudFrontWebDistribution, }

Issues / Feature Requests

https://github.com/nideveloper/CDK-SPA-Deploy