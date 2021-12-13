Get outputs and AWS SSM parameters from cross-region AWS CloudFormation stacks
Use the npm dist tag to opt in CDKv1 or CDKv2:
// for CDKv2
npm install cdk-remote-stack
or
npm install cdk-remote-stack@latest
// for CDKv1
npm install cdk-remote-stack@cdkv1
Setting up cross-regional cross-stack references requires using multiple constructs from the AWS CDK construct library and is not straightforward.
cdk-remote-stack aims to simplify the cross-regional cross-stack references to help you easily build cross-regional multi-stack AWS CDK applications.
This construct library provides two main constructs:
RemoteOutputs is ideal for one stack referencing the outputs from another across different AWS regions.
Let's say we have two cross-regional stacks in the same AWS CDK application:
JP) to create a SNS topic
US) to get the outputs from
stackJP and print out the SNS
TopicName from
stackJP outputs.
import { RemoteOutputs } from 'cdk-remote-stack';
import * as cdk from 'aws-cdk-lib';
const app = new cdk.App();
const envJP = {
region: 'ap-northeast-1',
account: process.env.CDK_DEFAULT_ACCOUNT,
};
const envUS = {
region: 'us-west-2',
account: process.env.CDK_DEFAULT_ACCOUNT,
};
// first stack in JP
const stackJP = new cdk.Stack(app, 'demo-stack-jp', { env: envJP })
new cdk.CfnOutput(stackJP, 'TopicName', { value: 'foo' })
// second stack in US
const stackUS = new cdk.Stack(app, 'demo-stack-us', { env: envUS })
// ensure the dependency
stackUS.addDependency(stackJP)
// get the stackJP stack outputs from stackUS
const outputs = new RemoteOutputs(stackUS, 'Outputs', { stack: stackJP })
const remoteOutputValue = outputs.get('TopicName')
// the value should be exactly the same with the output value of `TopicName`
new cdk.CfnOutput(stackUS, 'RemoteTopicName', { value: remoteOutputValue })
At this moment,
RemoteOutputs only supports cross-regional reference in a single AWS account.
By default, the
RemoteOutputs construct will always try to get the latest output from the source stack. You may opt out by setting
alwaysUpdate to
false to turn this feature off.
For example:
const outputs = new RemoteOutputs(stackUS, 'Outputs', {
stack: stackJP,
alwaysUpdate: false,
})
AWS Systems Manager (AWS SSM) Parameter Store is great to store and persist parameters and allow stacks from other regons/accounts to reference. Let's dive into the two major scenarios below:
In this sample, we create two stacks from JP (
ap-northeast-1) and US (
us-west-2). The JP stack will produce and update parameters in its parameter store, while the US stack will consume the parameters across differnt regions with the
RemoteParameters construct.
const envJP = { region: 'ap-northeast-1', account: '111111111111' };
const envUS = { region: 'us-west-2', account: '111111111111' };
// first stack in JP
const producerStackName = 'demo-stack-jp';
const stackJP = new cdk.Stack(app, producerStackName, { env: envJP });
const parameterPath = `/${envJP.account}/${envJP.region}/${producerStackName}`
new ssm.StringParameter(stackJP, 'foo1', {
parameterName: `${parameterPath}/foo1`,
stringValue: 'bar1',
});
new ssm.StringParameter(stackJP, 'foo2', {
parameterName: `${parameterPath}/foo2`,
stringValue: 'bar2',
});
new ssm.StringParameter(stackJP, 'foo3', {
parameterName: `${parameterPath}/foo3`,
stringValue: 'bar3',
});
// second stack in US
const stackUS = new cdk.Stack(app, 'demo-stack-us', { env: envUS });
// ensure the dependency
stackUS.addDependency(stackJP);
// get remote parameters by path from AWS SSM parameter store
const parameters = new RemoteParameters(stackUS, 'Parameters', {
path: parameterPath,
region: stackJP.region,
})
const foo1 = parameters.get(`${parameterPath}/foo1`);
const foo2 = parameters.get(`${parameterPath}/foo2`);
const foo3 = parameters.get(`${parameterPath}/foo3`);
new cdk.CfnOutput(stackUS, 'foo1Output', { value: foo1 });
new cdk.CfnOutput(stackUS, 'foo2Output', { value: foo2 });
new cdk.CfnOutput(stackUS, 'foo3Output', { value: foo3 });
Similar to the use case above, but now we deploy stacks in separate accounts and regions. We will need to pass an AWS Identity and Access Management (AWS IAM)
role to the
RemoteParameters construct to get all the parameters from the remote environment.
const envJP = { region: 'ap-northeast-1', account: '111111111111' };
const envUS = { region: 'us-west-2', account: '222222222222' };
// first stack in JP
const producerStackName = 'demo-stack-jp';
const stackJP = new cdk.Stack(app, producerStackName, { env: envJP });
const parameterPath = `/${envJP.account}/${envJP.region}/${producerStackName}`
new ssm.StringParameter(stackJP, 'foo1', {
parameterName: `${parameterPath}/foo1`,
stringValue: 'bar1',
});
new ssm.StringParameter(stackJP, 'foo2', {
parameterName: `${parameterPath}/foo2`,
stringValue: 'bar2',
});
new ssm.StringParameter(stackJP, 'foo3', {
parameterName: `${parameterPath}/foo3`,
stringValue: 'bar3',
});
// allow US account to assume this read only role to get parameters
const cdkReadOnlyRole = new iam.Role(stackJP, 'readOnlyRole', {
assumedBy: new iam.AccountPrincipal(envUS.account),
roleName: PhysicalName.GENERATE_IF_NEEDED,
managedPolicies: [ iam.ManagedPolicy.fromAwsManagedPolicyName('AmazonSSMReadOnlyAccess')],
})
// second stack in US
const stackUS = new cdk.Stack(app, 'demo-stack-us', { env: envUS });
// ensure the dependency
stackUS.addDependency(stackJP);
// get remote parameters by path from AWS SSM parameter store
const parameters = new RemoteParameters(stackUS, 'Parameters', {
path: parameterPath,
region: stackJP.region,
// assume this role for cross-account parameters
role: iam.Role.fromRoleArn(stackUS, 'readOnlyRole', cdkReadOnlyRole.roleArn),
})
const foo1 = parameters.get(`${parameterPath}/foo1`);
const foo2 = parameters.get(`${parameterPath}/foo2`);
const foo3 = parameters.get(`${parameterPath}/foo3`);
new cdk.CfnOutput(stackUS, 'foo1Output', { value: foo1 });
new cdk.CfnOutput(stackUS, 'foo2Output', { value: foo2 });
new cdk.CfnOutput(stackUS, 'foo3Output', { value: foo3 });
The parameters are stored in a centralized account/region and previously provisioned as a source-of-truth configuration store. All other stacks from different accounts/regions are consuming the parameters from the central configuration store.
This scenario is pretty much like #2. The difference is that there's a dedicated account for centralized configuration store being shared with all other accounts.
You will need create
RemoteParameters for all the consuming stacks like:
// for StackUS
new RemoteParameters(stackUS, 'Parameters', {
path: parameterPath,
region: 'eu-central-1'
// assume this role for cross-account parameters
role: iam.Role.fromRoleArn(stackUS, 'readOnlyRole', sharedReadOnlyRoleArn),
})
// for StackJP
new RemoteParameters(stackJP, 'Parameters', {
path: parameterPath,
region: 'eu-central-1'
// assume this role for cross-account parameters
role: iam.Role.fromRoleArn(stackJP, 'readOnlyRole', sharedReadOnlyRoleArn),
})
You will need to install and bootstrap your target accounts with AWS CDK 1.108.0 or later, so you can deploy stacks from different accounts. It adds support for cross-account lookups. Alternatively, install cdk-assume-role-credential-plugin. Read this blog post to setup this plugin.
RemoteParameters construct only supports the
String data type from parameter store.
100. Will make it configurable in the future if required.
