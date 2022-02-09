cdk-gitlab-runner
Use AWS CDK to create gitlab runner, and use gitlab runner to help you execute your Gitlab Pipeline Job.
GitLab Runner is the open source project that is used to run your CI/CD jobs and send the results back to GitLab. (source repo)
Gitlab provides 400 minutes per month for each free user, hosted Gitlab Runner to execute your gitlab pipeline job.That's pretty good and users don't need to manage gitlab runner. If it is just a simple ci job for test 400, it may be enough. But what if you want to deploy to your AWS production environment through pipeline job? Is there any security consideration for using the hosted gitlab runner?!
But creating Gitlab Runner is not that simple, so I created this OSS so that you can quickly create Gitlab Runner and delete your Gitlab Runner via AWS CDK. It will be used with AWS IAM Role, so you don't need to put AKSK in Gitlab environment variables.
gitlab project or
gitlab group
Group > Settings > CI/CD
Project > Settings > CI/CD > Runners
Replace your gitlab runner token in
$GITLABTOKEN
Use the npm dist tag to opt in CDKv1 or CDKv2:
// for CDKv2
npm install cdk-gitlab-runner
or
npm install cdk-gitlab-runner@latest
// for CDKv1
npm install cdk-gitlab-runner@cdkv1
import { GitlabContainerRunner } from 'cdk-gitlab-runner';
// If want change instance type to t3.large .
new GitlabContainerRunner(this, 'runner-instance', { gitlabtoken: '$GITLABTOKEN', ec2type:'t3.large' });
// OR
// Just create a gitlab runner , by default instance type is t3.micro .
import { GitlabContainerRunner } from 'cdk-gitlab-runner';
new GitlabContainerRunner(this, 'runner-instance', { gitlabtoken: '$GITLABTOKEN' });})
If you want change what you want tag name .
// If you want change what your self Gitlab Server Url .
import { GitlabContainerRunner } from 'cdk-gitlab-runner';
new GitlabContainerRunner(this, 'runner-instance-change-tag', {
gitlabtoken: '$GITLABTOKEN',
gitlaburl: 'https://gitlab.my.com/',
});
// If you want change what you want tag name .
import { GitlabContainerRunner } from 'cdk-gitlab-runner';
new GitlabContainerRunner(this, 'runner-instance-change-tag', {
gitlabtoken: '$GITLABTOKEN',
tags: ['aa', 'bb', 'cc'],
});
If you want add runner other IAM Policy like s3-readonly-access.
// If you want add runner other IAM Policy like s3-readonly-access.
import { GitlabContainerRunner } from 'cdk-gitlab-runner';
import { ManagedPolicy } from 'aws-cdk-lib/aws-iam';
const runner = new GitlabContainerRunner(this, 'runner-instance-add-policy', {
gitlabtoken: '$GITLABTOKEN',
tags: ['aa', 'bb', 'cc'],
});
runner.runnerRole.addManagedPolicy(
ManagedPolicy.fromAwsManagedPolicyName('AmazonS3ReadOnlyAccess'),
);
If you want add runner other SG Ingress .
// If you want add runner other SG Ingress .
import { GitlabContainerRunner } from 'cdk-gitlab-runner';
import { Port, Peer } from 'aws-cdk-lib/aws-ec2';
const runner = new GitlabContainerRunner(this, 'runner-add-SG-ingress', {
gitlabtoken: 'GITLABTOKEN',
tags: ['aa', 'bb', 'cc'],
});
// you can add ingress in your runner SG .
runner.defaultRunnerSG.connections.allowFrom(
Peer.ipv4('0.0.0.0/0'),
Port.tcp(80),
);
2020/06/27 , you can use your self exist VPC or new VPC , but please check your
vpc public SubnetAuto-assign public IPv4 address must be Yes ,or
vpc private Subnetroute table associated
nat gateway.
import { GitlabContainerRunner } from 'cdk-gitlab-runner';
import { Port, Peer, Vpc, SubnetType } from 'aws-cdk-lib/aws-ec2';
import { ManagedPolicy } from 'aws-cdk-lib/aws-iam';
const newvpc = new Vpc(stack, 'VPC', {
cidr: '10.1.0.0/16',
maxAzs: 2,
subnetConfiguration: [
{
cidrMask: 26,
name: 'RunnerVPC',
subnetType: SubnetType.PUBLIC,
},
],
natGateways: 0,
});
const runner = new GitlabContainerRunner(this, 'testing', {
gitlabtoken: '$GITLABTOKEN',
ec2type: 't3.small',
selfvpc: newvpc,
});
2020/06/27 , you can use your self exist role assign to runner
import { GitlabContainerRunner } from 'cdk-gitlab-runner';
import { Port, Peer } from 'aws-cdk-lib/aws-ec2';
import { ManagedPolicy, Role, ServicePrincipal } from 'aws-cdk-lib/aws-iam';
const role = new Role(this, 'runner-role', {
assumedBy: new ServicePrincipal('ec2.amazonaws.com'),
description: 'For Gitlab EC2 Runner Test Role',
roleName: 'TestRole',
});
const runner = new GitlabContainerRunner(stack, 'testing', {
gitlabtoken: '$GITLAB_TOKEN',
ec2iamrole: role,
});
runner.runnerRole.addManagedPolicy(
ManagedPolicy.fromAwsManagedPolicyName('AmazonS3ReadOnlyAccess'),
);
2020/08/22 , you can change you want ebs size.
import { GitlabContainerRunner } from 'cdk-gitlab-runner';
new GitlabContainerRunner(stack, 'testing', {
gitlabtoken: '$GITLAB_TOKEN',
ebsSize: 50,
});
2020/11/25 , you can set the number of runners.
import { GitlabRunnerAutoscaling } from 'cdk-gitlab-runner';
new GitlabRunnerAutoscaling(stack, 'testing', {
gitlabToken: '$GITLAB_TOKEN',
minCapacity: 2,
maxCapacity: 2,
});
2020/08/27 , you can use spotfleet instance be your gitlab runner, after create spotfleet instance will auto output instance id.
import { GitlabContainerRunner, BlockDuration } from 'cdk-gitlab-runner';
const runner = new GitlabContainerRunner(stack, 'testing', {
gitlabtoken: 'GITLAB_TOKEN',
ec2type: 't3.large',
blockDuration: BlockDuration.ONE_HOUR,
spotFleet: true,
});
// configure the expiration after 1 hours
runner.expireAfter(Duration.hours(1));
2020/11/19, you setting job runtime bind host volumes. see more https://docs.gitlab.com/runner/configuration/advanced-configuration.html#the-runnersdocker-section
import { GitlabContainerRunner, BlockDuration } from 'cdk-gitlab-runner';
const runner = new GitlabContainerRunner(stack, 'testing', {
gitlabtoken: 'GITLAB_TOKEN',
ec2type: 't3.large',
dockerVolumes: [
{
hostPath: '/tmp/cache',
containerPath: '/tmp/cache',
},
],
});
dockerjob:
image: docker:18.09-dind
variables:
variables:
DOCKER_TLS_CERTDIR: ""
before_script:
- docker info
script:
- docker info;
- echo 'test 123';
- echo 'hello world 1228'
In your runner region !!!
runner and click
start session
bash
# become to root
sudo -i
# list runner container .
root# docker ps -a
# modify gitlab-runner/config.toml
root# cd /home/ec2-user/.gitlab-runner/ && ls
config.toml