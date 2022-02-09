Welcome to cdk-gitlab-runner

Use AWS CDK to create gitlab runner, and use gitlab runner to help you execute your Gitlab Pipeline Job.

GitLab Runner is the open source project that is used to run your CI/CD jobs and send the results back to GitLab. (source repo)

Why

Gitlab provides 400 minutes per month for each free user, hosted Gitlab Runner to execute your gitlab pipeline job.That's pretty good and users don't need to manage gitlab runner. If it is just a simple ci job for test 400, it may be enough. But what if you want to deploy to your AWS production environment through pipeline job? Is there any security consideration for using the hosted gitlab runner?!

But creating Gitlab Runner is not that simple, so I created this OSS so that you can quickly create Gitlab Runner and delete your Gitlab Runner via AWS CDK. It will be used with AWS IAM Role, so you don't need to put AKSK in Gitlab environment variables.

Note

Default will help you generate below services:

VPC Public Subnet (2)

EC2 (1 T3.micro)

Before start you need gitlab runner token in your gitlab project or gitlab group

In Group

Group > Settings > CI/CD

In Project

Project > Settings > CI/CD > Runners

Usage

Replace your gitlab runner token in $GITLABTOKEN

Install

Use the npm dist tag to opt in CDKv1 or CDKv2:

// for CDKv2 npm install cdk-gitlab-runner or npm install cdk-gitlab-runner@latest // for CDKv1 npm install cdk-gitlab-runner@cdkv1

💡💡💡 please click here, if you are using aws-cdk v1.x.x version.💡💡💡

Instance Type

import { GitlabContainerRunner } from 'cdk-gitlab-runner' ; new GitlabContainerRunner( this , 'runner-instance' , { gitlabtoken: '$GITLABTOKEN' , ec2type: 't3.large' }); import { GitlabContainerRunner } from 'cdk-gitlab-runner' ; new GitlabContainerRunner( this , 'runner-instance' , { gitlabtoken: '$GITLABTOKEN' });})

Gitlab Server Customize Url .

If you want change what you want tag name .

import { GitlabContainerRunner } from 'cdk-gitlab-runner' ; new GitlabContainerRunner( this , 'runner-instance-change-tag' , { gitlabtoken: '$GITLABTOKEN' , gitlaburl: 'https://gitlab.my.com/' , });

If you want change what you want tag name .

import { GitlabContainerRunner } from 'cdk-gitlab-runner' ; new GitlabContainerRunner( this , 'runner-instance-change-tag' , { gitlabtoken: '$GITLABTOKEN' , tags: [ 'aa' , 'bb' , 'cc' ], });

IAM Policy

If you want add runner other IAM Policy like s3-readonly-access.

import { GitlabContainerRunner } from 'cdk-gitlab-runner' ; import { ManagedPolicy } from 'aws-cdk-lib/aws-iam' ; const runner = new GitlabContainerRunner( this , 'runner-instance-add-policy' , { gitlabtoken: '$GITLABTOKEN' , tags: [ 'aa' , 'bb' , 'cc' ], }); runner.runnerRole.addManagedPolicy( ManagedPolicy.fromAwsManagedPolicyName( 'AmazonS3ReadOnlyAccess' ), );

Security Group

If you want add runner other SG Ingress .

import { GitlabContainerRunner } from 'cdk-gitlab-runner' ; import { Port, Peer } from 'aws-cdk-lib/aws-ec2' ; const runner = new GitlabContainerRunner( this , 'runner-add-SG-ingress' , { gitlabtoken: 'GITLABTOKEN' , tags: [ 'aa' , 'bb' , 'cc' ], }); runner.defaultRunnerSG.connections.allowFrom( Peer.ipv4( '0.0.0.0/0' ), Port.tcp( 80 ), );

Use self VPC

2020/06/27 , you can use your self exist VPC or new VPC , but please check your vpc public Subnet Auto-assign public IPv4 address must be Yes ,or vpc private Subnet route table associated nat gateway .

import { GitlabContainerRunner } from 'cdk-gitlab-runner' ; import { Port, Peer, Vpc, SubnetType } from 'aws-cdk-lib/aws-ec2' ; import { ManagedPolicy } from 'aws-cdk-lib/aws-iam' ; const newvpc = new Vpc(stack, 'VPC' , { cidr: '10.1.0.0/16' , maxAzs: 2 , subnetConfiguration: [ { cidrMask: 26 , name: 'RunnerVPC' , subnetType: SubnetType.PUBLIC, }, ], natGateways: 0 , }); const runner = new GitlabContainerRunner( this , 'testing' , { gitlabtoken: '$GITLABTOKEN' , ec2type: 't3.small' , selfvpc: newvpc, });

Use your self exist role

2020/06/27 , you can use your self exist role assign to runner

import { GitlabContainerRunner } from 'cdk-gitlab-runner' ; import { Port, Peer } from 'aws-cdk-lib/aws-ec2' ; import { ManagedPolicy, Role, ServicePrincipal } from 'aws-cdk-lib/aws-iam' ; const role = new Role( this , 'runner-role' , { assumedBy: new ServicePrincipal( 'ec2.amazonaws.com' ), description: 'For Gitlab EC2 Runner Test Role' , roleName: 'TestRole' , }); const runner = new GitlabContainerRunner(stack, 'testing' , { gitlabtoken: '$GITLAB_TOKEN' , ec2iamrole: role, }); runner.runnerRole.addManagedPolicy( ManagedPolicy.fromAwsManagedPolicyName( 'AmazonS3ReadOnlyAccess' ), );

Custom Gitlab Runner EBS szie

2020/08/22 , you can change you want ebs size.

import { GitlabContainerRunner } from 'cdk-gitlab-runner' ; new GitlabContainerRunner(stack, 'testing' , { gitlabtoken: '$GITLAB_TOKEN' , ebsSize: 50 , });

Control the number of runners with AutoScalingGroup

2020/11/25 , you can set the number of runners.

import { GitlabRunnerAutoscaling } from 'cdk-gitlab-runner' ; new GitlabRunnerAutoscaling(stack, 'testing' , { gitlabToken: '$GITLAB_TOKEN' , minCapacity: 2 , maxCapacity: 2 , });

Support Spotfleet Gitlab Runner

2020/08/27 , you can use spotfleet instance be your gitlab runner, after create spotfleet instance will auto output instance id.

import { GitlabContainerRunner, BlockDuration } from 'cdk-gitlab-runner' ; const runner = new GitlabContainerRunner(stack, 'testing' , { gitlabtoken: 'GITLAB_TOKEN' , ec2type: 't3.large' , blockDuration: BlockDuration.ONE_HOUR, spotFleet: true , }); runner.expireAfter(Duration.hours( 1 ));

2020/11/19, you setting job runtime bind host volumes. see more https://docs.gitlab.com/runner/configuration/advanced-configuration.html#the-runnersdocker-section

import { GitlabContainerRunner, BlockDuration } from 'cdk-gitlab-runner' ; const runner = new GitlabContainerRunner(stack, 'testing' , { gitlabtoken: 'GITLAB_TOKEN' , ec2type: 't3.large' , dockerVolumes: [ { hostPath: '/tmp/cache' , containerPath: '/tmp/cache' , }, ], });

Wait about 6 mins , If success you will see your runner in that page .

you can use tag gitlab , runner , awscdk ,

Example gitlab-ci.yaml

gitlab docs see more ...

dockerjob: image: docker:18.09-dind variables: tags: - runner - awscdk - gitlab variables: DOCKER_TLS_CERTDIR: "" before_script: - docker info script: - docker info; - echo 'test 123' ; - echo 'hello world 1228'

If your want to debug you can go to aws console

In your runner region !!!

AWS Systems Manager > Session Manager > Start a session

click your runner and click start session

in the brower console in put bash

sudo -i root root config.toml

👏 Supporters