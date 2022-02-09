An AWS CDK construct which exposes a public HTTP endpoint which displays an HTML page with the contents of a DynamoDB table in your stack.

SECURITY NOTE: this construct was built for demonstration purposes and using it in production is probably a really bad idea. It exposes the entire contents of a DynamoDB table in your account to the general public.

The library is published under the following names:

Usage (TypeScript/JavaScript)

Install via npm:

npm i cdk-dynamo-table-viewer

Add to your CDK stack:

import { TableViewer } from 'cdk-dynamo-table-viewer' const viewer = new TableViewer( this , 'CookiesViewer' , { table: cookiesTable, title: 'Cookie Sales' , sortBy: '-sales' });

Notes:

The endpoint will be available (as an deploy-time value) under viewer.endpoint . It will also be exported as a stack output.

. It will also be exported as a stack output. Paging is not supported. This means that only the first 1MB of items will be displayed (again, this is a demo...)

Supports CDK version 0.38.0 and above

License

Apache 2.0