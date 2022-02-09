An AWS CDK construct which exposes a public HTTP endpoint which displays an HTML page with the contents of a DynamoDB table in your stack.
SECURITY NOTE: this construct was built for demonstration purposes and using it in production is probably a really bad idea. It exposes the entire contents of a DynamoDB table in your account to the general public.
The library is published under the following names:
|Language
|Repository
|JavaScript/TypeScript
|cdk-dynamo-table-viewer
|Python
|cdk-dynamo-table-viewer
|.NET
|Eladb.DynamoTableViewer
|Java
|com.github.eladb/cdk-dynamo-table-viewer
Install via npm:
$ npm i cdk-dynamo-table-viewer
Add to your CDK stack:
import { TableViewer } from 'cdk-dynamo-table-viewer'
const viewer = new TableViewer(this, 'CookiesViewer', {
table: cookiesTable,
title: 'Cookie Sales', // optional
sortBy: '-sales' // optional ("-" denotes descending order)
});
Notes:
viewer.endpoint.
It will also be exported as a stack output.
Apache 2.0