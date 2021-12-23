Cdk-dia diagrams your CDK provisioned infrastructure using the Graphviz dot language.
This Diagram was automatically generated from an AWS CDK stack
Add cdk-dia to your CDK project
$ npm install cdk-dia
Install Graphviz
$ brew install graphviz
Synthesize your CDK application
$ cdk synth
Generate a CDK-DIA diagram PNG
$ npx cdk-dia
Generate a CDK-DIA diagram as an interactive HTML (experimental)
$ npx cdk-dia --rendering cytoscape-html
Globally install cdk-dia
$ npm install cdk-dia -g
Install Graphviz
$ brew install graphviz
Synthesize your CDK application
$ cdk synth
Generate a CDK-DIA diagram
$ cdk-dia
In some cases it is useful to be able to tweak a diagram. For this purpose CDK-DIA includes customizers/decorators you can use with your CDK constructs in order to tweak the diagram.
npm i -g won't allow you to use the
CdkDiaDecorator class)
Consider the following diagram of a 3-Tier CDK Stack:
In this diagram CDK-DIA collapsed the DBTier (done automatically to any CDK Level 2 (L2) construct) in order to create a diagram which contains the most important details.
One can use a decorator in order to customize the diagram and prevent CDK-DIA from collapsing the Construct.
This is done by implementing CDK's IInpectable's interface and using CDK-DIA's decorator. example:
This results in a Diagram where the DB-Tier was not collapsed providing more details:
npx cdk-dia --help - Get possible arguments
npx cdk-dia --stacks stackOne stackFour - only diagram chosen aws-cdk stacks
npx cdk-dia --stacks pipelinestack/prod/database - choose stacks by path (nested stacks, pipeline stacks)
Contribution is covered in the CONTRIBUTING.md markdown.