cd

cdk-dia

by Tom
0.4.0 (see all)

Automated diagrams of CDK provisioned infrastructure

npm
GitHub
CDN

Downloads/wk

2.4K

GitHub Stars

386

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

11

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Mentioned in Awesome CDK

🎡 CDK-Dia - Automated diagrams for CDK infrastructure

Cdk-dia diagrams your CDK provisioned infrastructure using the Graphviz dot language.

Example

This Diagram was automatically generated from an AWS CDK stack

Getting started - Typescript / Javascript

Add cdk-dia to your CDK project

$ npm install cdk-dia

Install Graphviz

$ brew install graphviz
  • If you don't use brew: Graphviz installation in many environments is well documented.
  • make sure Graphviz's dot binary is available in your PATH.

Synthesize your CDK application

$ cdk synth

Generate a CDK-DIA diagram PNG

$ npx cdk-dia

Generate a CDK-DIA diagram as an interactive HTML (experimental)

$ npx cdk-dia --rendering cytoscape-html

Getting started - any other CDK language

Globally install cdk-dia

$ npm install cdk-dia -g

Install Graphviz

$ brew install graphviz
  • If you don't use brew: Graphviz installation in many environments is well documented.
  • make sure Graphviz's dot binary is available in your PATH.

Synthesize your CDK application

$ cdk synth

Generate a CDK-DIA diagram

$ cdk-dia

Customize diagrams

In some cases it is useful to be able to tweak a diagram. For this purpose CDK-DIA includes customizers/decorators you can use with your CDK constructs in order to tweak the diagram.

Limitations:

  • Customization and decorators are currently only support for Typescript/Javascript CDK projects.
  • In order to customize you have to add cdk-dia as a npm project dependency (globally installing it using npm i -g won't allow you to use the CdkDiaDecorator class)

Example:

Consider the following diagram of a 3-Tier CDK Stack:

In this diagram CDK-DIA collapsed the DBTier (done automatically to any CDK Level 2 (L2) construct) in order to create a diagram which contains the most important details.

One can use a decorator in order to customize the diagram and prevent CDK-DIA from collapsing the Construct.

This is done by implementing CDK's IInpectable's interface and using CDK-DIA's decorator. example:

This results in a Diagram where the DB-Tier was not collapsed providing more details:

CLI arguments

  • npx cdk-dia --help - Get possible arguments
  • npx cdk-dia --stacks stackOne stackFour - only diagram chosen aws-cdk stacks
    • npx cdk-dia --stacks pipelinestack/prod/database - choose stacks by path (nested stacks, pipeline stacks)

🙏🏽 Contributing

Contribution is covered in the CONTRIBUTING.md markdown.

