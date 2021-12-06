THIS PROJECT IS NO LONGER MAINTAINED

CDK Assume Role Credential Plugin

Now that CDK V2 is GA I no longer recommend using this plugin. This plugin was originally created to fill a feature gap in the CDK where you could not assume roles into a separate AWS account. This feature was added to the CDK CLI when using the context flag @aws-cdk/core:newStyleStackSythesis which as of V2 has been made the default value.

Now by default when you bootstrap an AWS account it will create a set of IAM roles for you, which the CDK will assume when performing actions in that account.