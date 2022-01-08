For CDK versions < 1.64.0 please use aws-cdk-appsync-transformer.
In April 2020 I wrote a blog post on using the AWS Cloud Development Kit with AppSync. I wrote my own transformer in order to emulate AWS Amplify's method of using GraphQL directives in order to template a lot of the Schema Definition Language.
This package is my attempt to convert all of that effort into a separate construct in order to clean up the process.
API With Default Values
import { AppSyncTransformer } from 'cdk-appsync-transformer';
...
new AppSyncTransformer(this, "my-cool-api", {
schemaPath: 'schema.graphql'
});
schema.graphql
type Customer
@model
@auth(
rules: [
{ allow: groups, groups: ["Admins"] }
{ allow: private, provider: iam, operations: [read, update] }
]
) {
id: ID!
firstName: String!
lastName: String!
active: Boolean!
address: String!
}
type Product
@model
@auth(
rules: [
{ allow: groups, groups: ["Admins"] }
{ allow: public, provider: iam, operations: [read] }
]
) {
id: ID!
name: String!
description: String!
price: String!
active: Boolean!
added: AWSDateTime!
orders: [Order] @connection
}
type Order @model @key(fields: ["id", "productID"]) {
id: ID!
productID: ID!
total: String!
ordered: AWSDateTime!
}
Tested:
Experimental:
Not Yet Supported:
This is an advanced feature
It is possible to add pre/post custom transformers that extend the Amplify ITransformer. To see a simple example please look at mapped-transformer.ts in the tests section.
This allows you to modify the data either before or after the cdk-transformer is run.
Limitation: Due to some limitations with
jsii we are unable to export the ITransformer interface from
graphql-transformer-core to ensure complete type safety. Instead, there is a validation method that will check for
name,
directive and
typeDefinitions members in the transformers that are passed in.
import { PreTransformer, PostTransformer } from "./customTransformers";
new AppSyncTransformer(this, "my-cool-api", {
schemaPath: "schema.graphql",
preCdkTransformers: [new PreTransformer()],
postCdkTransformers: [new PostTransformer()],
});
Can be used to create custom NONE datasource resolvers.This allows for custom or special logic to be used and added via a transformer.
Example:
type Thing {
fooBar: String
}
type Query {
listThingCustom: Thing
@custom(request: "test/custom-resolvers/Test/request.vtl", response: "test/custom-resolvers/Test/response.vtl")
}
The above will generate a
Query.listThingCustom request and response resolver.
You can customize the location of custom resolvers using the
customVtlTransformerRootDirectory property.
This is an advanced feature
You can override generated request and response mapping templates using the
overrideResolver convenience method.
const appsyncTransformer = new AppSyncTransformer(this, "my-cool-api", {
schemaPath: "schema.graphql",
});
// You can override the just the request, just the response, or BOTH
appsyncTransformer.overrideResolver({
typeName: 'Query',
fieldName: 'listThings',
requestMappingTemplateFile: path.join(process.cwd(), 'custom-resolvers', 'Things', 'request.vtl'),
responseMappingTemplateFile: path.join(process.cwd(), 'custom-resolvers', 'Things', 'response.vtl'),
});
User Pool Authentication
const userPool = new UserPool(this, 'my-cool-user-pool', {
...
})
...
const userPoolClient = new UserPoolClient(this, `${id}-client`, {
userPool: this.userPool,
...
})
...
new AppSyncTransformer(this, "my-cool-api", {
schemaPath: 'schema.graphql',
authorizationConfig: {
defaultAuthorization: {
authorizationType: AuthorizationType.USER_POOL,
userPoolConfig: {
userPool: userPool,
appIdClientRegex: userPoolClient.userPoolClientId,
defaultAction: UserPoolDefaultAction.ALLOW
}
}
}
});
You can grant access to the
public policies generated from the
@auth transformer by using
appsyncTransformer.grantPublic(...). In the example below you can see we give public iam read access for the Product type. This will generate permissions for
listProducts,
getProduct and
Product (to get all the fields). We then attach it to our
publicRole using the grantPublic method.
Example:
type Product
@model
@auth(rules: [
{ allow: groups, groups: ["Admins"] },
{ allow: public, provider: iam, operations: [read] }
])
@key(name: "productsByName", fields: ["name", "added"], queryField: "productsByName") {
id: ID!
name: String!
description: String!
price: String!
active: Boolean!
added: AWSDateTime!
orders: [Order] @connection
}
const identityPool = new CfnIdentityPool(stack, 'test-identity-pool', {
identityPoolName: 'test-identity-pool',
cognitoIdentityProviders: [
{
clientId: userPoolClient.userPoolClientId,
providerName: `cognito-idp.${stack.region}.amazonaws.com/${userPool.userPoolId}`,
},
],
allowUnauthenticatedIdentities: true,
});
const publicRole = new Role(stack, 'public-role', {
assumedBy: new WebIdentityPrincipal('cognito-identity.amazonaws.com')
.withConditions({
'StringEquals': { 'cognito-identity.amazonaws.com:aud': `${identityPool.ref}` },
'ForAnyValue:StringLike': { 'cognito-identity.amazonaws.com:amr': 'unauthenticated' },
}),
});
appSyncTransformer.grantPublic(publicRole);
You can grant access to the
private policies generated from the
@auth transformer by using
appsyncTransformer.grantPrivate(...). In the example below you can see we give private iam read and update access for the Customer type. This will generate permissions for
listCustomers,
getCustomer,
updateCustomer and
Customer (to get all the fields). We then attach it to our
privateFunction using the grantPrivate method. You could also use an identity pool as in the unauth example above, I just wanted to show a varied range of use
type Customer
@model
@auth(rules: [
{ allow: groups, groups: ["Admins"] },
{ allow: private, provider: iam, operations: [read, update] }
]) {
id: ID!
firstName: String!
lastName: String!
active: Boolean!
address: String!
}
const privateFunction = new Function(stack, 'test-function', {
runtime: Runtime.NODEJS_12_X,
code: Code.fromInline('export function handler() { }'),
handler: 'handler',
});
appSyncTransformer.grantPrivate(privateFunction);
type Query {
listUsers: UserConnection @function(name: "myFunction")
getUser(id: ID!): User @function(name: "myFunction")
}
There are two ways to add functions as data sources (and their resolvers)
const myFunction = new Function(...);
// first argument is the name in the @function directive
appsyncTransformer.addLambdaDataSourceAndResolvers('myFunction', 'unique-id', myFunction, {
name: 'lambdaDatasourceName'
})
addLambdaDataSourceAndResolvers does the same thing as the manual version below. However, if you want to customize mapping templates you will have to bypass this and set up the data source and resolvers yourself
Fields with the
@function directive will be accessible via
appsyncTransformer.functionResolvers. It will return a map like so:
{
'user-function': [
{ typeName: 'Query', fieldName: 'listUsers' },
{ typeName: 'Query', fieldName: 'getUser' },
{ typeName: 'Mutation', fieldName: 'createUser' },
{ typeName: 'Mutation', fieldName: 'updateUser' }
]
}
You can grab your function resolvers via the map and assign them your own function(s). Example might be something like:
const userFunction = new Function(...);
const userFunctionDataSource = appsyncTransformer.appsyncAPI.addLambdaDataSource('some-id', userFunction);
const dataSourceMap = {
'user-function': userFunctionDataSource
};
for (const [functionName, resolver] of Object.entries(appsyncTransformer.functionResolvers)) {
const dataSource = dataSourceMap[functionName];
new Resolver(this.nestedAppsyncStack, `${resolver.typeName}-${resolver.fieldName}-resolver`, {
api: appsyncTransformer.appsyncAPI,
typeName: resolver.typeName,
fieldName: resolver.fieldName,
dataSource: dataSource,
requestMappingTemplate: resolver.defaultRequestMappingTemplate,
responseMappingTemplate: resolver.defaultResponseMappingTemplate // This defaults to allow errors to return to the client instead of throwing
});
}
Often you will need to access your table names in a lambda function or elsewhere. The cdk-appsync-transformer will return these values as a map of table names to cdk tokens. These tokens will be resolved at deploy time. They can be accessed via
appSyncTransformer.tableNameMap.
{
CustomerTable: '${Token[TOKEN.1300]}',
ProductTable: '${Token[TOKEN.1346]}',
OrderTable: '${Token[TOKEN.1392]}',
BlogTable: '${Token[TOKEN.1442]}',
PostTable: '${Token[TOKEN.1492]}',
CommentTable: '${Token[TOKEN.1546]}',
UserTable: '${Token[TOKEN.1596]}'
}
You may need to access your dynamo table L2 constructs. These can be accessed via
appSyncTransformer.tableMap.
If you do not like autogenerated names for your Dynamo tables you can pass in props to specify them. Use the
tableKey value derived from the
@model directive. Example, if you have
type Foo @model you would use
FooTable as the key value.
const appSyncTransformer = new AppSyncTransformer(stack, 'test-transformer', {
schemaPath: testSchemaPath,
tableNames: {
CustomerTable: customerTableName,
OrderTable: orderTableName
},
});
There are two ways to enable DynamoDB streams for a table. The first version is probably most preferred. You pass in the
@model type name and the StreamViewType as properties when creating the AppSyncTransformer. This will also allow you to access the
tableStreamArn property of the L2 table construct from the
tableMap.
const appSyncTransformer = new AppSyncTransformer(stack, 'test-transformer', {
schemaPath: testSchemaPath,
dynamoDbStreamConfig: {
Order: StreamViewType.NEW_IMAGE,
Blog: StreamViewType.NEW_AND_OLD_IMAGES
}
});
const orderTable = appSyncTransformer.tableMap.OrderTable;
// Do something with the table stream arn - orderTable.tableStreamArn
A convenience method is also available. It returns the stream arn because the L2 Table construct does not seem to update with the value since we are updating the underlying CfnTable. Normally a Table construct must pass in the stream specification as a prop
const streamArn = appSyncTransformer.addDynamoDBStream({
modelTypeName: 'Order',
streamViewType: StreamViewType.NEW_IMAGE,
});
// Do something with the streamArn
syncEnabled: true to the
AppSyncTransformerProps
appsyncGraphQLEndpointOutput - the appsync graphql endpoint
I've written some helpers to generate code similarly to how AWS Amplify generates statements and types. You can find the code here.
I will attempt to align the major and minor version of this package with [AWS CDK], but always check the release descriptions for compatibility.
