Synopsis

An interactive representation of an object for the CLI similar to that of console.dir() in webkit.

Motivation

Reading big object dumps is a waste of time. Progressive disclosure helps.

Features

Searchable/Repeat search

Handles cyclical references

Expand and collapse nodes

Usage

Install

Do npm install cdir -g and then require the module in your program like this console.dir = require('cdir') .

Navigate

Use console.dir(someobject) somewhere in your program and then hit tab , shift+tab or the arrow keys to cycle through the object's members. You can hit space , return or enter to expand a member.

Search

Search by pressing the / key. This will display a / prompt. If you have already searched for something it will be displayed before the / prompt. For instance if you searched for "foobar" it would appear as (foobar) / .

Quit

Hit ctrl+c or q to quit!

Simple Example

There is a CLI version too if you want to use it. npm install cdir -g .

console .dir = require ( 'cdir' ); var stuff = { "name" : "cdir" , "description" : "An interactive console.dir() for the terminal." , "tags" : [ "console" , "debug" , "debugging" , "json" , "interacive" , "prompt" ], "foo" : function ( ) { return "node tests/test.js" } }; console .dir(stuff);

The output looks something like this.