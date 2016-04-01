An interactive representation of an object for the CLI similar to that of console.dir() in webkit.
Reading big object dumps is a waste of time. Progressive disclosure helps.
Do
npm install cdir -g and then require the module in your program like this
console.dir = require('cdir').
Use
console.dir(someobject) somewhere in your program and then hit
tab,
shift+tab or the arrow keys to cycle through the object's members. You can hit
space,
return or
enter to expand a member.
Search by pressing the
/ key. This will display a
/ prompt. If you have already searched for something it will be displayed before the
/ prompt. For instance if you searched for "foobar" it would appear as
(foobar) /.
Hit
ctrl+c or
q to quit!
There is a CLI version too if you want to use it.
npm install cdir -g.
console.dir = require('cdir');
var stuff = {
"name" : "cdir",
"description" : "An interactive console.dir() for the terminal.",
"tags" : [
"console",
"debug",
"debugging",
"json",
"interacive",
"prompt"
],
"foo": function() {
return "node tests/test.js"
}
};
console.dir(stuff);
The output looks something like this.