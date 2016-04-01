openbase logo
cdi

cdir

by heapwolf
0.1.2 (see all)

An interactive console.dir() for node.js similar to console.dir() in webkit.

npm
GitHub
3

GitHub Stars

267

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Synopsis

An interactive representation of an object for the CLI similar to that of console.dir() in webkit.

Motivation

Reading big object dumps is a waste of time. Progressive disclosure helps.

Features

  • Searchable/Repeat search
  • Handles cyclical references
  • Expand and collapse nodes

Usage

Install

Do npm install cdir -g and then require the module in your program like this console.dir = require('cdir').

Use console.dir(someobject) somewhere in your program and then hit tab, shift+tab or the arrow keys to cycle through the object's members. You can hit space, return or enter to expand a member.

Search by pressing the / key. This will display a / prompt. If you have already searched for something it will be displayed before the / prompt. For instance if you searched for "foobar" it would appear as (foobar) /.

Quit

Hit ctrl+c or q to quit!

Simple Example

There is a CLI version too if you want to use it. npm install cdir -g.


console.dir = require('cdir');

var stuff = { 
  "name" : "cdir", 
  "description" : "An interactive console.dir() for the terminal.",
  "tags" : [
    "console",
    "debug",
    "debugging",
    "json",
    "interacive",
    "prompt"
  ],
  "foo": function() { 
    return "node tests/test.js"
  }
};

console.dir(stuff);

The output looks something like this.

