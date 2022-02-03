cdigit - Collection of check digit algorithms implemented in JavaScript
Node.js:
const cdigit = require("cdigit");
// Luhn (a.k.a. Mod 10) algorithm
console.log(cdigit.luhn.compute("1234")); // "4"
console.log(cdigit.luhn.generate("1234")); // "12344"
console.log(cdigit.luhn.validate("12344")); // true
Command-line:
# Damm algorithm
npx cdigit --algo damm compute 1234
npx cdigit --algo damm generate 1234
npx cdigit --algo damm validate 12340
|Algorithm
|cdigit name
|Input string
|Check character(s)
|Luhn
|luhn
|Numeric (0-9)
|1 digit (0-9)
|Verhoeff
|verhoeff
|Numeric (0-9)
|1 digit (0-9)
|Damm
|damm
|Numeric (0-9)
|1 digit (0-9)
ISO/IEC 7064 describes eight generic check digit (character) systems for numeric, alphabetic, and alphanumeric strings. ISO/IEC 7064 specifies two types of systems that use the same algorithm with different parameters: Pure systems (MOD 11-2, MOD 37-2, MOD 97-10, MOD 661-26, and MOD 1271-36) and Hybrid systems (MOD 11-10, MOD 27-26, and MOD 37-36).
|Algorithm
|cdigit name
|Input string
|Check character(s)
|ISO/IEC 7064, MOD 11-2
|mod11_2
|Numeric (0-9)
|1 digit or 'X' (0-9X)
|ISO/IEC 7064, MOD 37-2
|mod37_2
|Alphanumeric (0-9A-Z)
|1 digit, letter, or '*' (0-9A-Z*)
|ISO/IEC 7064, MOD 97-10
|mod97_10
|Numeric (0-9)
|2 digits (0-9)
|ISO/IEC 7064, MOD 661-26
|mod661_26
|Alphabetic (A-Z)
|2 letters (A-Z)
|ISO/IEC 7064, MOD 1271-36
|mod1271_36
|Alphanumeric (0-9A-Z)
|2 digits or letters (0-9A-Z)
|ISO/IEC 7064, MOD 11-10
|mod11_10
|Numeric (0-9)
|1 digit (0-9)
|ISO/IEC 7064, MOD 27-26
|mod27_26
|Alphabetic (A-Z)
|1 letter (A-Z)
|ISO/IEC 7064, MOD 37-36
|mod37_36
|Alphanumeric (0-9A-Z)
|1 digit or letter (0-9A-Z)
GTINs are internationally unified product identification numbers that are often
(or historically) referred to as UPC, EAN, ISBN-13, etc. GTINs have
several variations in length but share the identical check digit algorithm;
therefore,
cdigit currently provides only one generic
gtin object for GTINs
and other GS1 data structures. Note that
cdigit.gtin does not check the
length or semantic validity of a given GTIN string.
|Algorithm
|cdigit name
|Input string
|Check character(s)
|Also known as
|GTIN-8
|gtin
|Numeric (0-9)
|1 digit (0-9)
|EAN-8
|GTIN-12
|gtin
|Numeric (0-9)
|1 digit (0-9)
|UPC, UPC-A
|GTIN-13
|gtin
|Numeric (0-9)
|1 digit (0-9)
|EAN, JAN, ISBN-13, etc.
|GTIN-14
|gtin
|Numeric (0-9)
|1 digit (0-9)
|EAN, UCC-14
Load
cdigit and access to algorithm objects by cdigit.name listed in
Supported Algorithms section.
const cdigit = require("cdigit");
const algo = cdigit.mod97_10;
Algorithm objects implement the following methods:
Check if a given string is valid according to the algorithm. The argument must be a combined string of check digit(s) and their original number.
console.log(cdigit.mod97_10.validate("123482")); // true
Generate a valid number string from a given string in accordance with the algorithm. The generated string includes the original string and computed check digit(s) that are combined in the manner specified by the algorithm.
console.log(cdigit.mod97_10.generate("1234")); // "123482"
Generate check digit(s) from a given number. Unlike
generate(), this method
returns the check digit(s) only.
console.log(cdigit.mod97_10.compute("1234")); // "82"
See example.js for usage examples.
Usage: cdigit [options] [command]
Options:
-a, --algo <name> specify check digit algorithm by name
-h, --help output usage information
Commands:
validate <string> check if string is valid
generate <string> generate valid number from string
compute <string> compute check digit from string
-a, --algo <name> option accepts the names listed in Supported Algorithms
section and defaults to
luhn or the value of
CDIGIT_CLI_DEFAULT_ALGO environment variable (if set).
Copyright (c) 2018-2022 LiosK
Licensed under either of
at your option.
Unless you explicitly state otherwise, any contribution intentionally submitted for inclusion in the work by you, as defined in the Apache-2.0 license, shall be dual licensed as above, without any additional terms or conditions.