cdigit - Collection of check digit algorithms implemented in JavaScript

Synopsis

Node.js:

const cdigit = require ( "cdigit" ); console .log(cdigit.luhn.compute( "1234" )); console .log(cdigit.luhn.generate( "1234" )); console .log(cdigit.luhn.validate( "12344" ));

Command-line:

npx cdigit --algo damm compute 1234 npx cdigit --algo damm generate 1234 npx cdigit --algo damm validate 12340

Supported Algorithms

Generic Algorithms

Algorithm cdigit name Input string Check character(s) Luhn luhn Numeric (0-9) 1 digit (0-9) Verhoeff verhoeff Numeric (0-9) 1 digit (0-9) Damm damm Numeric (0-9) 1 digit (0-9)

ISO/IEC 7064 describes eight generic check digit (character) systems for numeric, alphabetic, and alphanumeric strings. ISO/IEC 7064 specifies two types of systems that use the same algorithm with different parameters: Pure systems (MOD 11-2, MOD 37-2, MOD 97-10, MOD 661-26, and MOD 1271-36) and Hybrid systems (MOD 11-10, MOD 27-26, and MOD 37-36).

Algorithm cdigit name Input string Check character(s) ISO/IEC 7064, MOD 11-2 mod11_2 Numeric (0-9) 1 digit or 'X' (0-9X) ISO/IEC 7064, MOD 37-2 mod37_2 Alphanumeric (0-9A-Z) 1 digit, letter, or '*' (0-9A-Z*) ISO/IEC 7064, MOD 97-10 mod97_10 Numeric (0-9) 2 digits (0-9) ISO/IEC 7064, MOD 661-26 mod661_26 Alphabetic (A-Z) 2 letters (A-Z) ISO/IEC 7064, MOD 1271-36 mod1271_36 Alphanumeric (0-9A-Z) 2 digits or letters (0-9A-Z) ISO/IEC 7064, MOD 11-10 mod11_10 Numeric (0-9) 1 digit (0-9) ISO/IEC 7064, MOD 27-26 mod27_26 Alphabetic (A-Z) 1 letter (A-Z) ISO/IEC 7064, MOD 37-36 mod37_36 Alphanumeric (0-9A-Z) 1 digit or letter (0-9A-Z)

GTIN (Global Trade Item Number) Family

GTINs are internationally unified product identification numbers that are often (or historically) referred to as UPC, EAN, ISBN-13, etc. GTINs have several variations in length but share the identical check digit algorithm; therefore, cdigit currently provides only one generic gtin object for GTINs and other GS1 data structures. Note that cdigit.gtin does not check the length or semantic validity of a given GTIN string.

Algorithm cdigit name Input string Check character(s) Also known as GTIN-8 gtin Numeric (0-9) 1 digit (0-9) EAN-8 GTIN-12 gtin Numeric (0-9) 1 digit (0-9) UPC, UPC-A GTIN-13 gtin Numeric (0-9) 1 digit (0-9) EAN, JAN, ISBN-13, etc. GTIN-14 gtin Numeric (0-9) 1 digit (0-9) EAN, UCC-14

Usage - Node.js

Load cdigit and access to algorithm objects by cdigit.name listed in Supported Algorithms section.

const cdigit = require ( "cdigit" ); const algo = cdigit.mod97_10;

Algorithm objects implement the following methods:

Check if a given string is valid according to the algorithm. The argument must be a combined string of check digit(s) and their original number.

console .log(cdigit.mod97_10.validate( "123482" ));

generate(numWithoutCC: string): string

Generate a valid number string from a given string in accordance with the algorithm. The generated string includes the original string and computed check digit(s) that are combined in the manner specified by the algorithm.

console .log(cdigit.mod97_10.generate( "1234" ));

compute(numWithoutCC: string): string

Generate check digit(s) from a given number. Unlike generate() , this method returns the check digit(s) only.

console .log(cdigit.mod97_10.compute( "1234" ));

See example.js for usage examples.

Usage - Command-line

Usage : cdigit [options] [command] Options: -a, --algo <name> specify check digit algorithm by name -h, --help output usage information Commands: validate <string> check if string is valid generate <string> generate valid number from string compute <string> compute check digit from string

-a, --algo <name> option accepts the names listed in Supported Algorithms section and defaults to luhn or the value of CDIGIT_CLI_DEFAULT_ALGO environment variable (if set).

