openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
cdi

cdigit

by LiosK
3.1.0 (see all)

cdigit: Check Digit Algorithms in JS

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5.1K

GitHub Stars

15

Maintenance

Last Commit

16d ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

1

License

(MIT OR Apache-2.0)

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

cdigit: Check Digit Algorithms in JS

npm License

cdigit - Collection of check digit algorithms implemented in JavaScript

Synopsis

Node.js:

const cdigit = require("cdigit");

// Luhn (a.k.a. Mod 10) algorithm
console.log(cdigit.luhn.compute("1234"));   // "4"
console.log(cdigit.luhn.generate("1234"));  // "12344"
console.log(cdigit.luhn.validate("12344")); // true

Command-line:

# Damm algorithm
npx cdigit --algo damm compute 1234
npx cdigit --algo damm generate 1234
npx cdigit --algo damm validate 12340

Supported Algorithms

Generic Algorithms

Algorithmcdigit nameInput stringCheck character(s)
LuhnluhnNumeric (0-9)1 digit (0-9)
VerhoeffverhoeffNumeric (0-9)1 digit (0-9)
DammdammNumeric (0-9)1 digit (0-9)

ISO/IEC 7064 Family

ISO/IEC 7064 describes eight generic check digit (character) systems for numeric, alphabetic, and alphanumeric strings. ISO/IEC 7064 specifies two types of systems that use the same algorithm with different parameters: Pure systems (MOD 11-2, MOD 37-2, MOD 97-10, MOD 661-26, and MOD 1271-36) and Hybrid systems (MOD 11-10, MOD 27-26, and MOD 37-36).

Algorithmcdigit nameInput stringCheck character(s)
ISO/IEC 7064, MOD 11-2mod11_2Numeric (0-9)1 digit or 'X' (0-9X)
ISO/IEC 7064, MOD 37-2mod37_2Alphanumeric (0-9A-Z)1 digit, letter, or '*' (0-9A-Z*)
ISO/IEC 7064, MOD 97-10mod97_10Numeric (0-9)2 digits (0-9)
ISO/IEC 7064, MOD 661-26mod661_26Alphabetic (A-Z)2 letters (A-Z)
ISO/IEC 7064, MOD 1271-36mod1271_36Alphanumeric (0-9A-Z)2 digits or letters (0-9A-Z)
ISO/IEC 7064, MOD 11-10mod11_10Numeric (0-9)1 digit (0-9)
ISO/IEC 7064, MOD 27-26mod27_26Alphabetic (A-Z)1 letter (A-Z)
ISO/IEC 7064, MOD 37-36mod37_36Alphanumeric (0-9A-Z)1 digit or letter (0-9A-Z)

GTIN (Global Trade Item Number) Family

GTINs are internationally unified product identification numbers that are often (or historically) referred to as UPC, EAN, ISBN-13, etc. GTINs have several variations in length but share the identical check digit algorithm; therefore, cdigit currently provides only one generic gtin object for GTINs and other GS1 data structures. Note that cdigit.gtin does not check the length or semantic validity of a given GTIN string.

Algorithmcdigit nameInput stringCheck character(s)Also known as
GTIN-8gtinNumeric (0-9)1 digit (0-9)EAN-8
GTIN-12gtinNumeric (0-9)1 digit (0-9)UPC, UPC-A
GTIN-13gtinNumeric (0-9)1 digit (0-9)EAN, JAN, ISBN-13, etc.
GTIN-14gtinNumeric (0-9)1 digit (0-9)EAN, UCC-14

Usage - Node.js

Load cdigit and access to algorithm objects by cdigit.name listed in Supported Algorithms section.

const cdigit = require("cdigit");
const algo = cdigit.mod97_10;

Algorithm objects implement the following methods:

validate(numWithCC: string): boolean

Check if a given string is valid according to the algorithm. The argument must be a combined string of check digit(s) and their original number.

console.log(cdigit.mod97_10.validate("123482")); // true

generate(numWithoutCC: string): string

Generate a valid number string from a given string in accordance with the algorithm. The generated string includes the original string and computed check digit(s) that are combined in the manner specified by the algorithm.

console.log(cdigit.mod97_10.generate("1234")); // "123482"

compute(numWithoutCC: string): string

Generate check digit(s) from a given number. Unlike generate(), this method returns the check digit(s) only.

console.log(cdigit.mod97_10.compute("1234")); // "82"

See example.js for usage examples.

Usage - Command-line

Usage: cdigit [options] [command]

Options:
  -a, --algo <name>  specify check digit algorithm by name
  -h, --help         output usage information

Commands:
  validate <string>  check if string is valid
  generate <string>  generate valid number from string
  compute <string>   compute check digit from string

-a, --algo <name> option accepts the names listed in Supported Algorithms section and defaults to luhn or the value of CDIGIT_CLI_DEFAULT_ALGO environment variable (if set).

License

Copyright (c) 2018-2022 LiosK

Licensed under either of

at your option.

Contribution

Unless you explicitly state otherwise, any contribution intentionally submitted for inclusion in the work by you, as defined in the Apache-2.0 license, shall be dual licensed as above, without any additional terms or conditions.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial