A JavaScript library for connecting to realtime public APIs on all cryptocurrency exchanges.
CCXWS provides a standardized eventing interface for connection to public APIs. Currently CCXWS support ticker, trade and orderbook events.
The CCXWS socket client performs automatic reconnection when there are disconnections. It also has silent reconnection logic to assist when no data has been seen by the client but the socket remains open.
CCXWS uses similar market structures to those generated by the CCXT library. This allows interoperability between the RESTful interfaces provided by CCXT and the realtime interfaces provided by CCXWS.
Check out the FAQS for more inforamtion on common issues you may encounter.
Check out the CONTRIBUTING guide for how to get involved.
Install ccxws
npm install ccxws
Create a new client for an exchange. Subscribe to the events that you want to listen to by supplying a market.
import { BinanceClient } from "ccxws";
const binance = new BinanceClient();
// market could be from CCXT or genearted by the user
const market = {
id: "BTCUSDT", // remote_id used by the exchange
base: "BTC", // standardized base symbol for Bitcoin
quote: "USDT", // standardized quote symbol for Tether
};
// handle trade events
binance.on("trade", trade => console.log(trade));
// handle level2 orderbook snapshots
binance.on("l2snapshot", snapshot => console.log(snapshot));
// subscribe to trades
binance.subscribeTrades(market);
// subscribe to level2 orderbook snapshots
binance.subscribeLevel2Snapshots(market);
|Exchange
|API
|Class
|Ticker
|Trades
|Candles
|OB-L2 Snapshot
|OB-L2 Updates
|OB-L3 Snapshot
|OB-L3 Updates
|Bibox
|1
|BiboxClient
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|-
|-
|Binance
|1
|BinanceClient
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓**
|-
|-
|Binance Futures Coin-M
|1
|BinanceFuturesCoinmClient
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓**
|-
|-
|Binance Futures USDT-M
|1
|BinanceFuturesUsdtmClient
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓**
|-
|-
|Binance US
|1
|BinanceUsClient
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓**
|-
|-
|Bitfinex
|2
|BitfinexClient
|✓
|✓
|-
|-
|✓*
|-
|✓*
|bitFlyer
|1
|BitflyerClient
|✓
|✓
|-
|-
|✓**
|-
|-
|Bithumb
|1
|BithumbClient
|✓
|✓
|-
|-
|✓**
|-
|-
|BitMEX
|1
|BitmexClient
|✓
|✓
|✓
|-
|✓*
|-
|-
|Bitstamp
|2
|BitstampClient
|-
|✓
|-
|✓
|✓**
|-
|-
|Bittrex
|3
|BittrexClient
|✓
|✓
|✓
|-
|✓*
|-
|-
|Cex.io
|1
|CexClient
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|-
|-
|Coinbase Pro
|1
|CoinbaseProClient
|✓
|✓
|-
|-
|✓*
|-
|✓
|Coinex
|1
|CoinexClient
|✓
|✓
|✓
|-
|✓*
|-
|-
|Deribit
|2
|DeribitClient
|✓
|✓
|✓
|-
|✓*
|-
|-
|Digifinex
|1
|DigifinexClient
|✓
|✓
|-
|-
|✓*
|-
|-
|ErisX
|3.4
|ErisXClient
|-
|✓
|-
|-
|-
|-
|✓*
|FTX
|1
|FtxClient
|✓
|✓
|-
|-
|✓*
|-
|-
|FTX US
|1
|FtxUsClient
|✓
|✓
|-
|-
|✓*
|-
|-
|Gate.io
|3
|GateioClient
|✓
|✓
|-
|-
|✓*
|-
|-
|Gemini
|1
|GeminiClient
|-
|✓
|-
|-
|✓*
|-
|-
|HitBTC
|2
|HitBtcClient
|✓
|✓
|✓
|-
|✓*
|-
|-
|Huobi Global
|1
|HuobiClient
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|-
|-
|-
|Huobi Global Futures
|1
|HuobiFuturesClient
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓*
|-
|-
|Huobi Global Swaps
|1
|HuobiSwapsClient
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓*
|-
|-
|Huobi Japan
|1
|HuobiJapanClient
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|-
|-
|-
|Huobi Korea
|1
|HuobiKoreaClient
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|-
|-
|-
|KuCoin
|2
|KucoinClient
|✓
|✓
|✓
|-
|✓**
|-
|✓*
|Kraken
|0
|KrakenClient
|✓
|✓
|✓
|-
|✓*
|-
|-
|LedgerX
|1
|LedgerXClient
|-
|✓
|-
|-
|-
|-
|✓*
|Liquid
|2
|LiquidClient
|✓
|✓
|-
|-
|✓
|-
|-
|OKEx
|3
|OkexClient
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓*
|-
|-
|Poloniex
|2
|PoloniexClient
|✓
|✓
|-
|-
|✓*
|-
|-
|Upbit
|1
|UpbitClient
|✓
|✓
|-
|✓
|-
|-
|-
|ZB
|1
|ZbClient
|✓
|✓
|-
|✓
|-
|-
|-
Notes:
Trades - A maker/taker match has been made. Broadcast as an aggregated event.
Orderbook level 2 - has aggregated price points for bids/asks that include the price and total volume at that point. Some exchange may include the number of orders making up the volume at that price point.
Orderbook level 3 - this is the most granual order book information. It has raw order information for bids/asks that can be used to build aggregated volume information for the price points.
Market
Markets are used as input to many of the client functions. Markets can be generated and stored by you the developer or loaded from the CCXT library.
These properties are required by CCXWS.
id: string - the identifier used by the remote exchange
base: string - the normalized base symbol for the market
quote: string - the normalized quote symbol for the market
type: string - the type of market:
spot,
futures,
option,
swap
Client
A websocket client that connects to a specific exchange. There is an implementation of this class for each exchange that governs the specific rules for managing the realtime connections to the exchange. You must instantiate the specific exchanges client to conncet to the exchange.
const binance = new ccxws.Binance();
const coinbase = new ccxws.CoinbasePro();
Clients can be instantiated with an options object that has several properties properties:
wssPath: string - allows customization of the web socket path. When this is configured, additional rules surrounding connection may be ignored.
watcherMs: number - allows customization of the reconnection watcher. This value is the duration of time that must pass without a message for a reconnection is peroformed. This value can be customized depending on the type and liquidity of markets that you are subscribing to.
apiKey: string - any API key needed for the exchange
apiSecret: string - any API secret needed for the exchange
Subscribe to events by addding an event handler to the client
.on(<event>) method of the client. Multiple event handlers can be added for the same event.
Once an event handler is attached you can start the stream using the
subscribe<X> methods.
All events emit the market used to subscribe to the event as a second property of the event handler.
binance.on("error", err => console.error(err));
binance.on("trades", (trade, market) => console.log(trade, market));
binance.on("l2snapshot", (snapshot, market) => console.log(snapshot, market));
error emits
Error
You must subscribe to the
error event to prevent the process exiting. More information in the Node.js Events Documentation
If an EventEmitter does not have at least one listener registered for the 'error' event, and an 'error' event is emitted, the error is thrown, a stack trace is printed, and the Node.js process exits.
ticker emits
Ticker,
Market
Fired when a ticker update is received. Returns an instance of
Ticker and the
Market used to subscribe to the event.
trade emits
Trade,
Market
Fired when a trade is received. Returns an instance of
Trade and the
Market used to subscribe to the event.
candle emits
Candle,
Market
Fired when a candle is received. Returns an instance of
Candle and the
Market used to subscribe to the event.
l2snapshot emits
Level2Snapshot,
Market
Fired when a orderbook level 2 snapshot is received. Returns an instance of
Level2Snapshot and the
Market used to subscribe to the event.
The level of detail will depend on the specific exchange and may include 5/10/20/50/100/1000 bids and asks.
This event is also fired when subscribing to the
l2update event on many exchanges.
l2update emits
Level2Update,
Market
Fired when a orderbook level 2 update is recieved. Returns an instance of
Level2Update and the
Market used to subscribe to the event.
Subscribing to this event may trigger an initial
l2snapshot event for many exchanges.
l3snapshot emits
Level3Snapshot,
Market
Fired when a orderbook level 3 snapshot is received. Returns an instance of
Level3Snapshot and the
Market used to subscribe to the event.
l3update emits
Level3Update,
Market
Fired when a level 3 update is recieved. Returns an instance of
Level3Update and the
Market used to subscribe to the event.
Clients emit events as their state changes.
+-------+
| |
| start |
| |
+---+---+
|
|
|
| subscribe
|
|
|
+------v-------+ initiate
| | reconnect
| connecting <------------------------+
| | |
+------+-------+ |
| |
| +-------+-------+
| | |
| socket | disconnected |
| open | |
| +-------^-------+
| |
+------v-------+ |
| | |
| connected +------------------------+
| | socket
+------+-------+ closed
|
|
|
| close
| requested
|
|
|
+------v-------+ +--------------+
| | | |
| closing +------------------> closed |
| | socket | |
+--------------+ closed +--------------+
connecting
Fires prior to a socket initiating the connection. This event also fires when a reconnection starts.
connected
Fires when a socket has connected. This event will also fire for reconnection completed.
disconnected
Fires when a socket prematurely disconnects. Automatic reconnection will be triggered. The expected
flow is
disconnected -> connecting -> connected.
closing
Fires when the client is preparing to close its connection(s). This event is not fired during reconnections.
closed
Fires when the client has closed its connection(s). This event is not fired during reconnections, it is fired when the
close method is called and the connection(s) are successfully closed.
reconnecting
Fires when a socket has initiated the reconnection process due to inactivity. This is fired at the start of the reconnection process
reconnecting -> closing -> closed -> connecting -> connected
subscribeTicker(market): void
Subscribes to a ticker feed for a market. This method will cause the client to emit
ticker events that have a payload of the
Ticker object.
unsubscribeTicker(market): void
Unsubscribes from a ticker feed for a market.
subscribeTrades(market): void
Subscribes to a trade feed for a market. This method will cause the client to emit
trade events that have a payload of the
Trade object.
unsubscribeTrades(market): void
Unsubscribes from a trade feed for a market.
*For some exchanges, calling unsubscribe may cause a temporary disruption in all feeds.
subscribeCandles(market): void
Subscribes to a candle feed for a market. This method will cause the client to emit
candle events that have a payload of the
Candle object. Set the
candlePeriod property of the client to control which candle is returned by the feed.
unsubscribeCandles(market): void
Unsubscribes from a candle feed for a market.
*For some exchanges, calling unsubscribe may cause a temporary disruption in all feeds.
subscribeLevel2Snapshots(market): void
Subscribes to the orderbook level 2 snapshot feed for a market. This method will cause the client to emit
l2snapshot events that have a payload of the
Level2Snaphot object.
This method is a no-op for exchanges that do not support level 2 snapshot subscriptions.
unsubscribeLevel2Snapshots(market): void
Unbusbscribes from the orderbook level 2 snapshot for a market.
*For some exchanges, calling unsubscribe may cause a temporary disruption in all feeds.
subscribeLevel2Updates(market): void
Subscribes to the orderbook level 2 update feed for a market. This method will cause the client to emit
l2update events that have a payload of the
Level2Update object.
This method is a no-op for exchanges that do not support level 2 snapshot subscriptions.
unsubscribeLevel2Updates(market): void
Unbusbscribes from the orderbook level 2 updates for a market.
*For some exchanges, calling unsubscribe may cause a temporary disruption in all feeds.
subscribeLevel3Snapshots(market): void
Subscribes to the orderbook level 3 snapshot feed for a market. This method will cause the client to emit
l3snapshot events that have a payload of the
Level3Snaphot object.
This method is a no-op for exchanges that do not support level 2 snapshot subscriptions.
unsubscribeLevel3Snapshots(market): void
Unbusbscribes from the orderbook level 3 snapshot for a market.
*For some exchanges, calling unsubscribe may cause a temporary disruption in all feeds.
subscribeLevel3Updates(market): void
Subscribes to the orderbook level 3 update feed for a market. This method will cause the client to emit
l3update events that have a payload of the
Level3Update object.
This method is a no-op for exchanges that do not support level 3 snapshot subscriptions.
unsubscribeLevel3Updates(market): void
Unbusbscribes from the orderbook level 3 updates for a market.
*For some exchanges, calling unsubscribe may cause a temporary disruption in all feeds.
Ticker
The ticker class is the result of a
ticker event.
exchange: string - the name of the exchange
base: string - the normalized base symbol for the market
quote: string - the normalized quote symbol for the market
timestamp: int - the unix timestamp in milliseconds
last: string - the last price of a match that caused a tick
open: string - the price 24 hours ago
low: string - the highest price in the last 24 hours
high: string - the lowest price in the last 24 hours
volume: string - the base volume traded in the last 24 hours
quoteVolume: string - the quote volume traded in the last 24 hours
change: string - the price change (last - open)
changePercent: string - the price change in percent (last - open) / open * 100
bid: string - the best bid price
bidVolume: string - the volume at the best bid price
ask: string - the best ask price
askVolume: string - the volume at the best ask price
Trade
The trade class is the result of a
trade event emitted from a client.
exchange: string - the name of the exchange
base: string - the normalized base symbol for the market
quote: string - the normalized quote symbol for the market
tradeId: string - the unique trade identifer from the exchanges feed
unix: int - the unix timestamp in milliseconds for when the trade executed
side: string - whether the buyer
buy or seller
sell was the maker for the match
price: string - the price at which the match executed
amount: string - the amount executed in the match
buyOrderId: string - the order id of the buy side
sellOrderId: string - the order id of the sell side
Candle
The candle class is the result of a
candle event emitted from a client.
timestampMs: int - the unix timestamp in milliseconds for the candle
open: string - the open price for the period
high: string - the high price for the period
low: string - the low price for the period
close: string - the close price for the period
volume: string - the volume exchanged during the period
Level2Point
Represents a price point in a level 2 orderbook
price: string - price
size: string - aggregated volume for all orders at this price point
count: int - optional number of orders aggregated into the price point
Level2Snapshot
The level 2 snapshot class is the result of a
l2snapshot or
l2update event emitted from the client.
exchange: string - the name of the exchange
base: string - the normalized base symbol for the market
quote: string - the normalized quote symbol for the market
timestampMs: int - optional timestamp in milliseconds for the snapshot
sequenceId: int - optional sequence identifier for the snapshot
asks: [Level2Point] - the ask (seller side) price points
bids: [Level2Point] - the bid (buyer side) price points
Level2Update
The level 2 update class is a result of a
l2update event emitted from the client. It consists of a collection of bids/asks even exchanges broadcast single events at a time.
exchange: string - the name of the exchange
base: string - the normalized base symbol for the market
quote: string - the normalized quote symbol for the market
timestampMs: int - optional timestamp in milliseconds for the snapshot
sequenceId: int - optional sequence identifier for the snapshot
asks: [Level2Point] - the ask (seller side) price points
bids: [Level2Point] - the bid (buyer side) price points
Level3Point
Represents a price point in a level 3 orderbook
orderId: string - identifier for the order
price: string - price
size: string - volume of the order
meta: object - optional exchange specific metadata with additional information about the update.
Level3Snapshot
The level 3 snapshot class is the result of a
l3snapshot or
l3update event emitted from the client.
exchange: string - the name of the exchange
base: string - the normalized base symbol for the market
quote: string - the normalized quote symbol for the market
timestampMs: int - optional timestamp in milliseconds for the snapshot
sequenceId: int - optional sequence identifier for the snapshot
asks: [Level3Point] - the ask (seller side) price points
bids: [Level3Point] - the bid (buyer side) price points
Level3Update
The level 3 update class is a result of a
l3update event emitted from the client. It consists of a collection of bids/asks even exchanges broadcast single events at a time.
Additional metadata is often provided in the
meta property that has more detailed information that is often required to propertly manage a level 3 orderbook.
exchange: string - the name of the exchange
base: string - the normalized base symbol for the market
quote: string - the normalized quote symbol for the market
timestampMs: int - optional timestamp in milliseconds for the snapshot
sequenceId: int - optional sequence identifier for the snapshot
asks: [Level3Point] - the ask (seller side) price points
bids: [Level3Point] - the bid (buyer side) price points
For exchanges which request the Level2Snapshot or Level3Snapshot over REST, there can be a race condition where messages are missed between the snapshot and the first update, for example the snapshot
sequenceId is 100 and the first update's
sequenceId is 105.
For a not-so-reliable fix you can monkey-patch a delay so that the snapshot is requested after subscribing to updates to better ensure the snapshot arrives with a
sequenceId >= the first update that arrives. See example below:
const REST_DELAY_MS = 500;
client._originalRequestLevel2Snapshot = client._requestLevel2Snapshot;
client._requestLevel2Snapshot = market =>
setTimeout(() => client._originalRequestLevel2Snapshot(market), REST_DELAY_MS);
Otherwise you should be prepared to manually verify the
sequenceId if possible, and request the snapshot again if there is a gap between the snapshot and the first update by calling
client.requestLevel2Snapshot(market) again.