Introduction

CCXT-REST provides a Unified REST APIs to allow clients access to retrieve data (ticker, order book, trades, your order, your trades, balances, etc) and to create and cancel orders from over 100 cryptocurrency exhange sites. And it is built on top of the popular open source project CCXT

Installation

You can install either through docker or as a global node package

Docker

$ docker run -p 3000:3000 ccxtrest/ccxt-rest

NPM Package

$ npm install -g ccxt-rest $ ccxt-rest

Getting Started

CCXT-REST supports over 100 crytpocurrency exchange sites. If you want to access public data, for most exchanges, you can access them directly without any API Keys or Secret.

GET:/exchanges/{exchangeName}/markets

GET:/exchanges/{exchangeName}/ticker

GET:/exchanges/{exchangeName}/tickers

GET:/exchanges/{exchangeName}/orderBook

GET:/exchanges/{exchangeName}/trades

In binance, it would look something like this

GET:/exchanges/binance/markets

GET:/exchanges/binance/ticker?symbol=BTC/USDT

GET:/exchanges/binance/tickers

GET:/exchanges/binance/orderBook?symbol=BTC/USDT

GET:/exchanges/binance/trades?symbol=BTC/USDT

However, some exchanges though require you to have an API Key and Secret even when accessing public data. For example, for cointiger, you would need to get an API Key and Secret first from cointiger see cointiger's official documentation for more info, and then you would need to provide those to ccxt-rest

POST:/exchanges/cointiger -d {"id":"myCoinTiger","apiKey":"myApiKey","secret":"$hcreT"}

GET:/exchanges/cointiger/markets -H 'Authorization: Bearer xxx.yyy.zzz' (where xxx.yyy.zzz was part of the response of POST:/exchanges/cointiger )

(where was part of the response of ) GET:/exchanges/cointiger/ticker?symbol=BTC/LTC -H 'Authorization: Bearer xxx.yyy.zzz'

GET:/exchanges/cointiger/tickers -H 'Authorization: Bearer xxx.yyy.zzz'

GET:/exchanges/cointiger/orderBook?symbol=BTC/LTC -H 'Authorization: Bearer xxx.yyy.zzz'

GET:/exchanges/cointiger/trades?symbol=BTC/LTC -H 'Authorization: Bearer xxx.yyy.zzz'

Lastly, for private data like your user orders, trades, balances and for actions like placing and cancelling orders, you would definitely need to provide the API Key and Secret for your exchange to ccxt-rest .

Note: The API listing below is now comprehensive. For a full list of APIs supported, see https://ccxt-rest.io

Providing API Keys and Secret

$ curl -X POST http://localhost:3000/exchange/binance \ -H 'Accept: application/json' -d { "id" : "myBinance" , "apiKey" : "myApiKey" , "secret" : "s3cr3t" }

This would then return something like this

{ "token" : "xxx.yyy.zzz" }

List All Supported Currency Pairs

$ curl -X GET http://localhost:3000/exchange/binance/markets \ -H 'Accept: application/json'

Get Ticker for a Currency Pair

$ curl -X GET http://localhost:3000/exchange/binance/ticker?symbol=BTC/USDT \ -H 'Accept: application/json'

Get Order Book for a Currency Pair

$ curl -X GET http://localhost:3000/exchange/binance/orderBook?symbol=BTC/USDT \ -H 'Accept: application/json'

Placing an Order

$ curl -X POST http://localhost:3000/exchange/binance/order \ -H 'Content-Type: application/json' \ -H 'Accept: application/json' \ -H 'Authorization: Bearer xxx.yyy.zzz' -d { "symbol" : "string" , "type" : "market" , "side" : "buy" , "amount" : 0, "price" : 0 }

Cancelling an Order

Note: 12345 is the id of the order you want to cancel

$ curl -X DELETE http://localhost:3000/exchange/binance/order/12345 \ -H 'Accept: application/json' -H 'Authorization: Bearer xxx.yyy.zzz'

API

For a complete list of API, see https://ccxt-rest.io

Exchange Summary

For a full list of supported exchanges and as to which of their APIs are public, private or even broken, checkout https://ccxt-rest.io/docs/exchange_api_status. The format there looks something like this

Note: The table below is just an example. This does NOT represent the current state of these API statuses

Exchange Connect Market Ticker Tickers Order Book Trades ... ... ... ... ... ... ... (sample only) (sample only) (sample only) (sample only) (sample only) (sample only) (sample only) binance coinspot gemini kraken poloniex (sample only) (sample only) (sample only) (sample only) (sample only) (sample only) (sample only) ... ... ... ... ... ... ...

For full list of the current statuses, see https://ccxt-rest.io/docs/exchange_api_status

Feature / Support Request

