Connect to 100+ Crypto Currency eXchange Trading platforms using the same REST API!
CCXT-REST provides a Unified REST APIs to allow clients access to retrieve data (ticker, order book, trades, your order, your trades, balances, etc) and to create and cancel orders from over 100 cryptocurrency exhange sites. And it is built on top of the popular open source project CCXT
You can install either through docker or as a global node package
$ docker run -p 3000:3000 ccxtrest/ccxt-rest
$ npm install -g ccxt-rest
$ ccxt-rest
CCXT-REST supports over 100 crytpocurrency exchange sites. If you want to access public data, for most exchanges, you can access them directly without any API Keys or Secret.
GET:/exchanges/{exchangeName}/markets
GET:/exchanges/{exchangeName}/ticker
GET:/exchanges/{exchangeName}/tickers
GET:/exchanges/{exchangeName}/orderBook
GET:/exchanges/{exchangeName}/trades
In binance, it would look something like this
GET:/exchanges/binance/markets
GET:/exchanges/binance/ticker?symbol=BTC/USDT
GET:/exchanges/binance/tickers
GET:/exchanges/binance/orderBook?symbol=BTC/USDT
GET:/exchanges/binance/trades?symbol=BTC/USDT
However, some exchanges though require you to have an API Key and Secret even when accessing public data. For example, for cointiger, you would need to get an API Key and Secret first from cointiger see cointiger's official documentation for more info, and then you would need to provide those to
ccxt-rest
POST:/exchanges/cointiger -d {"id":"myCoinTiger","apiKey":"myApiKey","secret":"$hcreT"}
GET:/exchanges/cointiger/markets -H 'Authorization: Bearer xxx.yyy.zzz'(where
xxx.yyy.zzz was part of the response of
POST:/exchanges/cointiger)
GET:/exchanges/cointiger/ticker?symbol=BTC/LTC -H 'Authorization: Bearer xxx.yyy.zzz'
GET:/exchanges/cointiger/tickers -H 'Authorization: Bearer xxx.yyy.zzz'
GET:/exchanges/cointiger/orderBook?symbol=BTC/LTC -H 'Authorization: Bearer xxx.yyy.zzz'
GET:/exchanges/cointiger/trades?symbol=BTC/LTC -H 'Authorization: Bearer xxx.yyy.zzz'
Lastly, for private data like your user orders, trades, balances and for actions like placing and cancelling orders, you would definitely need to provide the API Key and Secret for your exchange to
ccxt-rest.
Note: The API listing below is now comprehensive. For a full list of APIs supported, see https://ccxt-rest.io
$ curl -X POST http://localhost:3000/exchange/binance \
-H 'Accept: application/json'
-d {
"id" : "myBinance",
"apiKey" : "myApiKey",
"secret" : "s3cr3t"
}
This would then return something like this
{
"token":"xxx.yyy.zzz"
}
$ curl -X GET http://localhost:3000/exchange/binance/markets \
-H 'Accept: application/json'
$ curl -X GET http://localhost:3000/exchange/binance/ticker?symbol=BTC/USDT \
-H 'Accept: application/json'
$ curl -X GET http://localhost:3000/exchange/binance/orderBook?symbol=BTC/USDT \
-H 'Accept: application/json'
$ curl -X POST http://localhost:3000/exchange/binance/order \
-H 'Content-Type: application/json' \
-H 'Accept: application/json' \
-H 'Authorization: Bearer xxx.yyy.zzz'
-d {
"symbol": "string",
"type": "market",
"side": "buy",
"amount": 0,
"price": 0
}
Note:
12345 is the id of the order you want to cancel
$ curl -X DELETE http://localhost:3000/exchange/binance/order/12345 \
-H 'Accept: application/json'
-H 'Authorization: Bearer xxx.yyy.zzz'
For a complete list of API, see https://ccxt-rest.io
For a full list of supported exchanges and as to which of their APIs are public, private or even broken, checkout https://ccxt-rest.io/docs/exchange_api_status. The format there looks something like this
For full list of the current statuses, see https://ccxt-rest.io/docs/exchange_api_status
Need a feature or need support? Reach out and let us know what you need.